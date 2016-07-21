Freight

Dependency Bundles for NPM and Bower

Freight helps you:

Bundle all your dependencies into a compressed archive.

Avoid committing dependencies into project source.

Speed up project and dependency installation.

Speed up continuous integration and deployment.

Stop relying on NPM and Bower registries.

Avoid dependency installation issues during deployment.

Freight consists of two components - a tiny command line tool and a Freight Server that manages the dependencies.

See the Freight Documentation.

See the Freight Server README to help you setup a Freight Server.

Try it out

Install npm install -g freight .

Get the sample project:

git clone https://github.com/vladikoff/freight-sample.git && cd freight-sample

Run freight -u http://freight.vf.io , you will now have the NPM and Bower modules!

Visual Demo

How it works

Freight supports:

with NPM: npm-shrinkwrap.json , NPM rebuild, production only bundles

, NPM rebuild, production only bundles with Bower: .bowerrc , Bower resolutions

Author

Release History

See the CHANGELOG.