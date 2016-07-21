Freight helps you:
Freight consists of two components - a tiny command line tool and a Freight Server that manages the dependencies.
See the Freight Documentation.
See the Freight Server README to help you setup a Freight Server.
Install
npm install -g freight.
Get the sample project:
git clone https://github.com/vladikoff/freight-sample.git && cd freight-sample
Run
freight -u http://freight.vf.io, you will now have the NPM and Bower modules!
Freight supports:
npm-shrinkwrap.json, NPM rebuild, production only bundles
.bowerrc, Bower resolutions
|Vlad Filippov
See the CHANGELOG.