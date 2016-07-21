openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

freight

by node-freight
0.6.0 (see all)

Freight - Dependency Bundles for NPM and Bower

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Freight Build Status Downloads

Dependency Bundles for NPM and Bower

Freight helps you:

  • Bundle all your dependencies into a compressed archive.
  • Avoid committing dependencies into project source.
  • Speed up project and dependency installation.
  • Speed up continuous integration and deployment.
  • Stop relying on NPM and Bower registries.
  • Avoid dependency installation issues during deployment.

Freight consists of two components - a tiny command line tool and a Freight Server that manages the dependencies.

See the Freight Documentation.

See the Freight Server README to help you setup a Freight Server.

Try it out

Install npm install -g freight.

Get the sample project:

git clone https://github.com/vladikoff/freight-sample.git && cd freight-sample

Run freight -u http://freight.vf.io, you will now have the NPM and Bower modules!

Visual Demo

How it works

Freight supports:

  • with NPM: npm-shrinkwrap.json, NPM rebuild, production only bundles
  • with Bower: .bowerrc, Bower resolutions

Author

twitter/vladikoff
Vlad Filippov

Release History

See the CHANGELOG.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial