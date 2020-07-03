openbase logo
freemail

by Will White
1.7.0 (see all)

A database of free and disposable email domains and a handy Node.js module for querying it.

Documentation
20.5K

GitHub Stars

303

Readme

Build Status

freemail

A database of free and disposable email domains and a handy Node.js module for querying it.

Use the Node.js module or access the files in the ./data directory and parse with your language of choice.

In an effort to create the most up-to-date list of domains, the database can be synchronized with various lists from around the web. You can also add new domains directly by opening a pull request.

Database

There are three key data files in this project:

  • free.txt contains a list of domains that are known to provide free email service
  • disposable.txt contains a list of domains that are known to provide disposable email service
  • blacklist.txt contains a list of domains that this project will refuse to add to either list

Domains may only be a member of one list.

Updating the database

Run ./update to pull in the latest domains from the sources listed in sources.txt. All new domains will be placed in free.txt by default. If any domains provide disposable email service, they may be moved to disposable.txt.

Node

Install

npm install --save freemail

var freemail = require('freemail');
freemail.isFree('smith@gmail.com');
> true
freemail.isFree('jack@mailinater.com');
> true
freemail.isDisposable('smith@gmail.com');
> false
freemail.isDisposable('jack@mailinater.com');
> true

Other

  • freemail-cli is a CLI tool for filtering free and disposable emails

