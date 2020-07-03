freemail

A database of free and disposable email domains and a handy Node.js module for querying it.

Use the Node.js module or access the files in the ./data directory and parse with your language of choice.

In an effort to create the most up-to-date list of domains, the database can be synchronized with various lists from around the web. You can also add new domains directly by opening a pull request.

Database

There are three key data files in this project:

free.txt contains a list of domains that are known to provide free email service

disposable.txt contains a list of domains that are known to provide disposable email service

blacklist.txt contains a list of domains that this project will refuse to add to either list

Domains may only be a member of one list.

Updating the database

Run ./update to pull in the latest domains from the sources listed in sources.txt . All new domains will be placed in free.txt by default. If any domains provide disposable email service, they may be moved to disposable.txt .

Node

Install

npm install --save freemail

var freemail = require ( 'freemail' ); freemail.isFree( 'smith@gmail.com' ); > true freemail.isFree( 'jack@mailinater.com' ); > true freemail.isDisposable( 'smith@gmail.com' ); > false freemail.isDisposable( 'jack@mailinater.com' ); > true

Other