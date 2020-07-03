A database of free and disposable email domains and a handy Node.js module for querying it.
Use the Node.js module or access the files in the
./data directory and parse
with your language of choice.
In an effort to create the most up-to-date list of domains, the database can be synchronized with various lists from around the web. You can also add new domains directly by opening a pull request.
There are three key data files in this project:
Domains may only be a member of one list.
Run
./update to pull in the latest domains from the sources listed in
sources.txt. All new domains will be placed in
free.txt by default.
If any domains provide disposable email service, they may be moved to
disposable.txt.
npm install --save freemail
var freemail = require('freemail');
freemail.isFree('smith@gmail.com');
> true
freemail.isFree('jack@mailinater.com');
> true
freemail.isDisposable('smith@gmail.com');
> false
freemail.isDisposable('jack@mailinater.com');
> true