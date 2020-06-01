freeice

The freeice module is a simple way of getting random STUN or TURN server for your WebRTC application. The list of servers (just STUN at this stage) were sourced from this gist.

Example Use

The following demonstrates how you can use freeice with rtc-quickconnect:

var freeice = require ( 'freeice' ); var quickconnect = require ( 'rtc-quickconnect' ); var qcOpts = { room : 'icetest' , iceServers : freeice() }; quickconnect( 'http://rtc.io/switchboard' , qcOpts) .createDataChannel( 'chat' ) .once( 'channel:opened:chat' , function ( peerId, dc ) { console .log( 'data channel opened for peer id: ' + peerId); dc.onmessage = function ( evt ) { console .log( 'peer ' + peerId + ' says: ' + evt.data); }; dc.send( 'hi' ); });

As the freeice module generates ice servers in a list compliant with the WebRTC spec you will be able to use it with raw RTCPeerConnection constructors and other WebRTC libraries.

Hey, don't use my STUN/TURN server!

If for some reason your free STUN or TURN server ends up in the list of servers (stun or turn) that is used in this module, you can feel free to open an issue on this repository and those servers will be removed within 24 hours (or sooner). This is the quickest and probably the most polite way to have something removed (and provides us some visibility if someone opens a pull request requesting that a server is added).

Please add my server!

If you have a server that you wish to add to the list, that's awesome! I'm sure I speak on behalf of a whole pile of WebRTC developers who say thanks. To get it into the list, feel free to either open a pull request or if you find that process a bit daunting then just create an issue requesting the addition of the server (make sure you provide all the details, and if you have a Terms of Service then including that in the PR/issue would be awesome).

I know of a free server, can I add it?

Sure, if you do your homework and make sure it is ok to use (I'm currently in the process of reviewing the terms of those STUN servers included from the original list). If it's ok to go, then please see the previous entry for how to add it.

Current List of Servers

current as at the time of last README.md file generation

STUN

[ "stun.l.google.com:19302" , "stun1.l.google.com:19302" , "stun2.l.google.com:19302" , "stun3.l.google.com:19302" , "stun4.l.google.com:19302" , "stun.ekiga.net" , "stun.ideasip.com" , "stun.rixtelecom.se" , "stun.schlund.de" , "stun.stunprotocol.org:3478" , "stun.voiparound.com" , "stun.voipbuster.com" , "stun.voipstunt.com" , "stun.voxgratia.org" ]

TURN

[]

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2020 Damon Oehlman damon.oehlman@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.