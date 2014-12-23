Freebase is a masculine but complicated human-curated database.

Nodejs is a straight-talkin language that takes no guff

npm install freebase

then:

var freebase= require ( 'freebase' ); freebase.description( 'tom cruise' , {})

Showin' off

it's built to be as flexible as possible. all methods return the same things:

freebase.image( "/en/thom_yorke" , {}) freebase.image( "thom yorke" , {}) freebase.image( "http://www.myspace.com/thomyorkemusic" , {}) freebase.image({ "name" : "thom yorke" , "id" : "/en/thom_yorke" }, {}) freebase.image([ "/en/radiohead" , "thom yorke" ], {})

it's a good idea to include your api_key in each method:

freebase.sentence( "meatloaf" , { type : "/food/food" , key : "MY_API_KEY" })

the paramaters are lazy, if you're lazy.

In the friggin browser

Demo - freebase.min.js == 63kb

<script src= "http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://rawgit.com/spencermountain/Freebase.js/master/client_side/freebase.min.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $.freebase.description( "tony hawk" , function ( r ) { $( 'body' ).append(r) }) }) </ script >

In the shell:

the library can be run in the console, with the optional second parameter as the method:

freebase george clooney freebase sentence george clooney

Writing to Freebase:

####Oauth is hard, but you can do it. Instructions:

Register a project at [https://code.google.com/apis/console](google api console) and enable the Freebase API

In the 'Credentials' section, create a new Client ID -> 'installed application', 'other'

Add your data to './auth/credentials.js'

Run node ./auth/authenticate.js

You will be given a url to visit in your browser, which gives you an OAuth code.

Paste the oAuth code, and you'll be given the end tokens.

thats all you need to include in your request:

freebase.add_type( "/en/the_who" , { type : "/music/artist" , token : your_access_token}) freebase.add_alias( "/en/melanie_chisholm" , { alias : "Sporty Spice" , token : your_access_token})

You'll need to get a new token after about 3 hours. (Don't commit your credentials.)

If you're doing inference, or writing a bot, check out freebase_garden

##Documentation Each method takes the following form:

freebase.method( "query", {options}, callback() ) it supports this form:

freebase.method( "query", callback() ) and also this form, where the callback defaults to console.log()

freebase.method( "query" )

here are some options that you can ship in to any method:

{ nodeCallback : true , key : "MY_API_KEY" , limit : 2 , debug : true , }

Basic methods

####MQLread API MQL documentation

Books about planets:

var query=[{ "type" : "/astronomy/planet" , "name" : null , "/book/book_subject/works" : [] }]​ freebase.mqlread(query, {}, function ( r ) { console .log(r)})

the options object will ship any paramaters to the freebase api.

####Pagination Every Tornado, ever

query=[{ "type" : "/base/disaster2/tornado" , "name" : null }] freebase.paginate(query, { max : 400 })

####Search API search api documentation

Hockey players named 'doug'

freebase.search( "doug" ,{ type : "/ice_hockey/hockey_player" })

the options object will ship any paramaters to the freebase search api.

####Description API First paragraph of a topic's wikipedia article:

freebase.description( "mike myers" , {}) freebase.description( "http://myspace.com/u2" , {})

####Topic API topic api documentation

A nicely treated output of all of a topic's data:

freebase.topic( "mike myers" , {}) freebase.topic( "http://myspace.com/u2" , {})

####RDF API RDF api documentation

A string of tuples for a topic:

freebase.rdf( "blonde redhead" , {})

####Notable-types The most accurate, or notable type for a topic:

freebase.notable( "canada" , {}) -> { id : "/location/country" , name : "Country" }

Sugar

####Grammar Which pronoun, tense, article and gender to use for this topic

freebase.grammar( "washing machine" , {}) -> { plural : true , gender : null , article : 'a' , pronoun : 'they' , copula : 'are' } freebase.grammar([ "prince harry" , "miranda july" ], {}) -> [ { plural : false , gender : 'male' , article : 'a' , pronoun : 'he' , copula : 'is' }, { plural : false , gender : 'female' , article : 'a' , pronoun : 'she' , copula : 'is' } ]

####Related Topics Similar topics to this topic

freebase.related( "toronto" , {}, function ( r ) { console .log(r.map( function ( v ) { return v.name})) })

####Wordnet Query all of wordnet, from freebase:

freebase.wordnet( "charming" ) freebase.wordnet( "submarine" ,{}, console .log)

####SameAs links sameAs weblinks for a topic, or url

freebase.same_as_links( "toronto" , {}) freebase.same_as_links( "http://toronto.ca" , {})

####Safe-Lookup A common-sense search that only matches when confident:

freebase.lookup( "tom green" , {}) freebase.lookup([ "sandra bullock" , "suddenly susan" ], {})

####First Sentence The first sentence from a wikipedia article:

freebase.sentence( "tokyo" , {})

####Graph-analysis Graph-type queries on topics, dancing over tough values and mediators:

freebase.graph( "ubuntu" , {} ) freebase.outgoing( "ubuntu" , {} ) freebase.incoming( "ubuntu" , {} )

####Schema-agnostic queries A list of topics in a 'is-a' type of collection:

freebase.list( "earthquakes" , {})

####Translation Translated names for topics:

freebase.translate( "radiohead" , { lang : "/lang/ko" }) -> 라디오헤드

####Encoding Encode a string for inclusion in a freebase id/key/whatever

freebase.mql_encode( "Aarno Yrjö-Koskinen" ) -> "Aarno_Yrj$00F6-Koskinen"

####Schema introspection Find-out relevant information for a type or property:

freebase.property_introspection( "politician" , {})

##Wikipedia

####Wikipedia-Category pages Get the wikipedia url for a topic

freebase.from_category( "Category:Bridges_in_Saskatchewan" , { depth : 2 })

####Wikipedia-page Get the wikipedia url for a topic

freebase.wikipedia_page( "tony hawk" , {})

####Wikipedia categories Get the wikipedia categories on this topic's article

freebase.wikipedia_categories( "tony hawk" , {})

####Wikipedia topic-links Get the links on it's wikipedia page as freebase ids

freebase.wikipedia_links( "tony hawk" , {})

####Wikipedia external-links Get the external urls on it's wikipedia page

freebase.wikipedia_external_links( "tony hawk" , {})

##Geographical ####Geolocation Get the lat/lng for a topic

freebase.geolocation( "calgary" , {})

####Nearby List topics near this geolocation

freebase.nearby( "cn tower" , { type : "/food/restaurant" })

####Inside List topics inside of this location

freebase.inside( "montreal" )

####Place-data From a geo-coordinate, find out its City, Province, Country, and timezone

freebase.place_data({ lat : 51.545414293637286 , lng : -0.07589578628540039 }, {})

##Writing to freebase ###MQLWrite

query=[{ "id" : "/en/radiohead" , "type" : [{ "id" : "/music/artist" , "connect" : "insert" }] }] freebase.mqlwrite(query, { access_token : your_access_token})

###Add type sugar

freebase.add_type( "/en/the_who" , { type : "/music/artist" , access_token : your_access_token})

###Add alias sugar

freebase.add_alias( "/en/melanie_chisholm" , { alias : "Sporty Spice" , access_token : your_access_token})

##Method-list

mqlread -interface to freebase's mql api

-interface to freebase's mql api search -regular search api

-regular search api lookup -freebase search with filters to ensure only a confident, unambiguous result

-freebase search with filters to ensure only a confident, unambiguous result lookup_id -generic info for an id

-generic info for an id url_lookup -freebase search tuned for looking up a url

-freebase search tuned for looking up a url get_id -like freebase.lookup but satisfied with an id

-like freebase.lookup but satisfied with an id topic -topic api

-topic api paginate -get all of the results to your query

-get all of the results to your query wikipedia_page -get a url for wikipedia based on this topic

-get a url for wikipedia based on this topic dbpedia_page -get a url for dbpedia based on this topic

-get a url for dbpedia based on this topic mql_encode -quote a unicode string to turn it into a valid mql /type/key/value

-quote a unicode string to turn it into a valid mql /type/key/value rdf -RDF api

-RDF api description -get a text blurb from freebase

-get a text blurb from freebase image -get a url for image href of on this topic

-get a url for image href of on this topic notable -get a topic's notable type

-get a topic's notable type drilldown -get insight into the breakdown of the topics in this type, by type and quality

-get insight into the breakdown of the topics in this type, by type and quality property_introspection -common lookups for freebase property data

-common lookups for freebase property data schema -common lookups for types and properties

-common lookups for types and properties grammar -get the proper pronoun to use for a topic eg. he/she/they/it

-get the proper pronoun to use for a topic eg. he/she/they/it same_as_links -turns a url into a freebase topic and list its same:as links

-turns a url into a freebase topic and list its same:as links translate -return specific language title for a topic

-return specific language title for a topic sentence -get the first sentence of a topic description

-get the first sentence of a topic description list -get a list of topics in a type

-get a list of topics in a type place_data -from a geo-coordinate and area radius (in feet), get the town, province, country, and timezone for it

-from a geo-coordinate and area radius (in feet), get the town, province, country, and timezone for it is_a -get a list of identifiers for a topic

-get a list of identifiers for a topic property_lookup -lookup soft property matches, like 'birthday' vs 'date of birth'

-lookup soft property matches, like 'birthday' vs 'date of birth' question -give a topic and a property, and get a list of results

-give a topic and a property, and get a list of results wordnet -query wordnet via freebase

-query wordnet via freebase dig -transitive query on a specific property, maximum 3-ply

-transitive query on a specific property, maximum 3-ply geolocation -lat/long for a topic

-lat/long for a topic nearby -list of topics nearby a location

-list of topics nearby a location inside -list of topics inside a location

-list of topics inside a location incoming -get any incoming data to this topic, ignoring cvt types

-get any incoming data to this topic, ignoring cvt types outgoing -return all outgoing links for a topic, traversing cvt types

-return all outgoing links for a topic, traversing cvt types graph -return all outgoing and incoming links for a topic

-return all outgoing and incoming links for a topic related -get similar topics to a topic

-get similar topics to a topic wikipedia_categories -get the wikipedia categories for a topic

-get the wikipedia categories for a topic wikipedia_links -outgoing links from this wikipedia page, converted to freebase ids

-outgoing links from this wikipedia page, converted to freebase ids wikipedia_external_links -outgoing links from this wikipedia page, converted to freebase ids

-outgoing links from this wikipedia page, converted to freebase ids from_category -get the freebase topics in a wikipedia category

-get the freebase topics in a wikipedia category wikipedia_subcategories -find the subcategories of this wikipedia category

-find the subcategories of this wikipedia category wikipedia_to_freebase -turn a wikipedia title or url into a freebase topic

-turn a wikipedia title or url into a freebase topic mqlwrite -write to freebase

-write to freebase add_type -add a type to a freebase topic

-add a type to a freebase topic add_alias -add a alias to a freebase topic

##Examples

freebase.mqlread([{id:"/en/radiohead",name:null}])

freebase.lookup_id('/en/radiohead')

freebase.search("bill murray")

freebase.url_lookup("http://myspace.com/u2")

freebase.lookup("pulp fiction")

freebase.get_id("/en/radiohead")

freebase.topic("toronto", {filter:"allproperties"})

freebase.paginate([{"type":"/astronomy/moon","name":null, limit:2}],{max:13})

freebase.description("tunisia")

freebase.image('toronto',{type:"/location/citytown"})

freebase.grammar("toronto maple leafs")

freebase.same_as_links("toronto maple leafs")

freebase.translate("toronto maple leafs", {lang:"/lang/ja"})

freebase.notable("toronto maple leafs")

freebase.sentence('john malkovich',{},console.log)

freebase.list("hurricanes",{})

freebase.place_data({lat:51.545414293637286,lng:-0.07589578628540039}, {})

freebase.incoming("toronto")

freebase.outgoing("vancouver")

freebase.graph("shawshank redemption")

freebase.related("toronto", {})

freebase.is_a("george clooney")

freebase.property_lookup("albums")

freebase.question("keanu reeves", {property:"children"})

freebase.dig('/en/toronto', {property:'/location/location/contains'})

freebase.gallery('hurricanes')

freebase.wordnet("charming")

freebase.geolocation("cn tower")

freebase.nearby("cn tower", {type:"/location/location"})

freebase.inside("montreal")

freebase.wikipedia_page('toronto')

freebase.dbpedia_page('toronto')

freebase.wikipedia_categories("Tunisia")

freebase.wikipedia_links("Toronto", {})

freebase.wikipedia_external_links("Toronto", {})

freebase.property_introspection("/government/politician/party")

freebase.schema("politician")

freebase.drilldown("/chemistry/chemical_compound",{max:400})

freebase.from_category("Category:Bridges_in_Canada", {depth:2})

freebase.wikipedia_subcategories("Category:Enzymes",{depth:2}})

freebase.rdf("toronto")

freebase.documentation()

Creative Commons, MIT