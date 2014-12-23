Freebase is a masculine but complicated human-curated database.
Nodejs is a straight-talkin language that takes no guff
npm install freebase
then:
var freebase= require('freebase');
freebase.description('tom cruise', {})
//"Tom Cruise, is an American film actor.."
it's built to be as flexible as possible. all methods return the same things:
freebase.image("/en/thom_yorke", {})
freebase.image("thom yorke", {})
freebase.image("http://www.myspace.com/thomyorkemusic", {})
freebase.image({"name":"thom yorke", "id":"/en/thom_yorke"}, {})
freebase.image(["/en/radiohead","thom yorke"], {})
it's a good idea to include your api_key in each method:
freebase.sentence("meatloaf", {type:"/food/food", key:"MY_API_KEY"})
the paramaters are lazy, if you're lazy.
Demo - freebase.min.js == 63kb
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js"></script>
<script src="https://rawgit.com/spencermountain/Freebase.js/master/client_side/freebase.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$.freebase.description("tony hawk", function (r){
$('body').append(r)
})
})
</script>
the library can be run in the console, with the optional second parameter as the method:
freebase george clooney
# { "mid": "/m/014zcr", "id": "/en/george_clooney" ... }
freebase sentence george clooney
#"George Timothy Clooney is an American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter."
####Oauth is hard, but you can do it. Instructions:
node ./auth/authenticate.js
thats all you need to include in your request:
freebase.add_type("/en/the_who", {type:"/music/artist", token: your_access_token})
freebase.add_alias("/en/melanie_chisholm", {alias:"Sporty Spice", token: your_access_token})
You'll need to get a new token after about 3 hours. (Don't commit your credentials.)
If you're doing inference, or writing a bot, check out freebase_garden
##Documentation Each method takes the following form:
freebase.method( "query", {options}, callback() ) it supports this form:
freebase.method( "query", callback() ) and also this form, where the callback defaults to console.log()
freebase.method( "query" )
here are some options that you can ship in to any method:
{ nodeCallback: true, // use the 'error-first' callback form -> callback(error, result){}
key: "MY_API_KEY", // good idea to include your freebase key, to avoid errors
limit: 2, // truncate results
debug: true, // print out the urls being fetched
}
####MQLread API MQL documentation
Books about planets:
var query=[{
"type": "/astronomy/planet",
"name": null,
"/book/book_subject/works": []
}]
freebase.mqlread(query, {}, function(r){console.log(r)})
the options object will ship any paramaters to the freebase api.
####Pagination Every Tornado, ever
query=[{
"type":"/base/disaster2/tornado",
"name":null
}]
freebase.paginate(query, {max:400})
####Search API search api documentation
Hockey players named 'doug'
freebase.search("doug",{type: "/ice_hockey/hockey_player"})
the options object will ship any paramaters to the freebase search api.
####Description API First paragraph of a topic's wikipedia article:
freebase.description("mike myers", {})
freebase.description("http://myspace.com/u2", {})
####Topic API topic api documentation
A nicely treated output of all of a topic's data:
freebase.topic("mike myers", {})
freebase.topic("http://myspace.com/u2", {})
####RDF API RDF api documentation
A string of tuples for a topic:
freebase.rdf("blonde redhead", {})
####Notable-types The most accurate, or notable type for a topic:
freebase.notable("canada", {})
-> {id:"/location/country", name:"Country"}
####Grammar Which pronoun, tense, article and gender to use for this topic
freebase.grammar("washing machine", {})
-> { plural: true,
gender: null,
article: 'a',
pronoun: 'they',
copula: 'are' }
freebase.grammar(["prince harry", "miranda july"], {})
-> [ { plural: false,
gender: 'male',
article: 'a',
pronoun: 'he',
copula: 'is' },
{ plural: false,
gender: 'female',
article: 'a',
pronoun: 'she',
copula: 'is' } ]
####Related Topics Similar topics to this topic
freebase.related("toronto", {}, function(r){
console.log(r.map(function(v){return v.name}))
})
/* Toronto FC
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Argonauts
North York
Toronto Marlies*/
####Wordnet Query all of wordnet, from freebase:
freebase.wordnet("charming")
freebase.wordnet("submarine",{},console.log)
####SameAs links sameAs weblinks for a topic, or url
freebase.same_as_links("toronto", {})
freebase.same_as_links("http://toronto.ca", {})
####Safe-Lookup A common-sense search that only matches when confident:
freebase.lookup("tom green", {})
freebase.lookup(["sandra bullock","suddenly susan"], {})
####First Sentence The first sentence from a wikipedia article:
freebase.sentence("tokyo", {})
####Graph-analysis Graph-type queries on topics, dancing over tough values and mediators:
freebase.graph("ubuntu", {} )
freebase.outgoing("ubuntu", {} )
freebase.incoming("ubuntu", {} )
####Schema-agnostic queries A list of topics in a 'is-a' type of collection:
freebase.list("earthquakes", {})
####Translation Translated names for topics:
freebase.translate("radiohead", {lang:"/lang/ko"})
-> 라디오헤드
####Encoding Encode a string for inclusion in a freebase id/key/whatever
freebase.mql_encode("Aarno Yrjö-Koskinen")
->"Aarno_Yrj$00F6-Koskinen"
####Schema introspection Find-out relevant information for a type or property:
freebase.property_introspection("politician", {})
/* { domain: { name: 'Government', id: '/government' },
is_compound_value: false,
is_commons: 'Published',
equivalent_topic: { name: 'Politician', id: '/en/politician' },
topic_count: 90971,
property_count: 0,
included_types: [ { name: 'Person', id: '/people/person' },
{ name: 'Topic', id: '/common/topic' } ],
...*/
##Wikipedia
####Wikipedia-Category pages Get the wikipedia url for a topic
freebase.from_category("Category:Bridges_in_Saskatchewan", {
depth: 2 //levels to recurse down
})
/*[{id: '/wikipedia/en/Long_Creek_Bridge',
name: 'Long Creek Bridge'},
{id: '/wikipedia/en/Diefenbaker_Bridge',
name: 'Diefenbaker Bridge'}
...
####Wikipedia-page Get the wikipedia url for a topic
freebase.wikipedia_page("tony hawk", {})
// http://en.wikipedia/wiki/Tony_Hawk
####Wikipedia categories Get the wikipedia categories on this topic's article
freebase.wikipedia_categories("tony hawk", {})
####Wikipedia topic-links Get the links on it's wikipedia page as freebase ids
freebase.wikipedia_links("tony hawk", {})
/*[{ id: '/wikipedia/en/Baker_Skateboards', name: 'Baker Skateboards' },
{ id: '/wikipedia/en/Bam_Margera', name: 'Bam Margera' },
{ id: '/wikipedia/en/Barting_Over', name: 'Barting Over' },
{ id: '/wikipedia/en/Blink-182', name: 'Blink-182' },
...*/
####Wikipedia external-links Get the external urls on it's wikipedia page
freebase.wikipedia_external_links("tony hawk", {})
/*[{ url: 'http://skate.quiksilver.com/riders-detail/',
domain: 'skate.quiksilver.com' },
{ url: 'http://skateboarding.transworld.net/1000095781/news/tony-hawk-on-theeve-trucks/',
domain: 'skateboarding.transworld.net' },
...*/
##Geographical ####Geolocation Get the lat/lng for a topic
freebase.geolocation("calgary", {})
//{ latitude: 51.0544444444, longitude: -114.066944444 }
####Nearby List topics near this geolocation
freebase.nearby("cn tower", {type:"/food/restaurant"})
/*[{id: '/en/sneaky_dees',
name: 'Sneaky Dee\'s',
},
{id: '/en/keg_mansion',
name: 'Keg Mansion',
}
...*/
####Inside List topics inside of this location
freebase.inside("montreal")
####Place-data From a geo-coordinate, find out its City, Province, Country, and timezone
freebase.place_data({lat:51.545414293637286,lng:-0.07589578628540039}, {})
##Writing to freebase ###MQLWrite
query=[{
"id": "/en/radiohead",
"type": [{
"id": "/music/artist",
"connect": "insert"
}]
}]
freebase.mqlwrite(query, {access_token: your_access_token})
###Add type sugar
freebase.add_type("/en/the_who", {type:"/music/artist", access_token: your_access_token})
###Add alias sugar
freebase.add_alias("/en/melanie_chisholm", {alias:"Sporty Spice", access_token: your_access_token})
##Method-list
##Examples
Creative Commons, MIT