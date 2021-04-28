\ Core Free texture packer module

Install

$ npm install free-tex-packer-core

Basic usage

let texturePacker = require ( "free-tex-packer-core" ); let images = []; images.push({ path : "img1.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img1.png" )}); images.push({ path : "img2.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img2.png" )}); images.push({ path : "img3.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img3.png" )}); texturePacker(images, null , (files, error) => { if (error) { console .error( 'Packaging failed' , error); } else { for ( let item of files) { console .log(item.name, item.buffer); } } });

Asynchronous usage

const { packAsync } = require ( 'free-tex-packer-core' ); const images = [ { path : "img1.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img1.png" )}, { path : "img2.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img2.png" )}, { path : "img3.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img3.png" )} ]; async function packImages ( ) { try { const files = await packAsync(images, null ); for ( let item of files) { console .log(item.name, item.buffer); } } catch (error) { console .log(error); } }

Promises

function packImages ( ) { packAsync(images, null ) .then( ( files ) => { for ( let item of files) { console .log(item.name, item.buffer); } }) .catch( ( error ) => console .log(error)); }

Advanced usage

Use packer options object

let texturePacker = require ( "free-tex-packer-core" ); let options = { textureName : "my-texture" , width : 1024 , height : 1024 , fixedSize : false , padding : 2 , allowRotation : true , detectIdentical : true , allowTrim : true , exporter : "Pixi" , removeFileExtension : true , prependFolderName : true }; let images = []; images.push({ path : "img1.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img1.png" )}); images.push({ path : "img2.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img2.png" )}); images.push({ path : "img3.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img3.png" )}); texturePacker(images, options, (files, error) => { if (error) { console .error( 'Packaging failed' , error); } else { for ( let item of files) { console .log(item.name, item.buffer); } } });

Available options

textureName - name of output files. Default: pack-result

- name of output files. Default: suffix - the suffix used for multiple sprites. Default: -

- the suffix used for multiple sprites. Default: suffixInitialValue - the initial value of the suffix. Default: 0

- the initial value of the suffix. Default: width - max single texture width. Default: 2048

- max single texture width. Default: height - max single texture height. Default: 2048

- max single texture height. Default: fixedSize - fix texture size. Default: false

- fix texture size. Default: powerOfTwo - force power of two textures sizes. Default: false

- force power of two textures sizes. Default: padding - spaces in pixels around images. Default: 0

- spaces in pixels around images. Default: extrude - extrude border pixels size around images. Default: 0

- extrude border pixels size around images. Default: allowRotation - allow image rotation. Default: true

- allow image rotation. Default: detectIdentical - allow detect identical images. Default: true

- allow detect identical images. Default: allowTrim - allow trim images. Default: true

- allow trim images. Default: trimMode - trim or crop. Default: trim

- trim or crop. Default: alphaThreshold - threshold alpha value. Default: 0

- threshold alpha value. Default: removeFileExtension - remove file extensions from frame names. Default: false

- remove file extensions from frame names. Default: prependFolderName - prepend folder name to frame names. Default: true

- prepend folder name to frame names. Default: textureFormat - output file format (png or jpg). Default: png

- output file format (png or jpg). Default: base64Export - export texture as base64 string to atlas meta tag. Default: false

- export texture as base64 string to atlas meta tag. Default: scale - scale size and positions in atlas. Default: 1

- scale size and positions in atlas. Default: scaleMethod - texture scaling method (BILINEAR, NEAREST_NEIGHBOR, BICUBIC, HERMITE, BEZIER). Default: BILINEAR

- texture scaling method (BILINEAR, NEAREST_NEIGHBOR, BICUBIC, HERMITE, BEZIER). Default: tinify - tinify texture using TinyPNG. Default: false

- tinify texture using TinyPNG. Default: tinifyKey - TinyPNG key. Default: ""

- TinyPNG key. Default: packer - type of packer (MaxRectsBin, MaxRectsPacker or OptimalPacker). Default: MaxRectsBin , recommended OptimalPacker

- type of packer (MaxRectsBin, MaxRectsPacker or OptimalPacker). Default: , recommended packerMethod - name of pack method (MaxRectsBin: BestShortSideFit, BestLongSideFit, BestAreaFit, BottomLeftRule, ContactPointRule. MaxRectsPacker: Smart, Square, SmartSquare, SmartArea). Default: BestShortSideFit

- name of pack method (MaxRectsBin: BestShortSideFit, BestLongSideFit, BestAreaFit, BottomLeftRule, ContactPointRule. MaxRectsPacker: Smart, Square, SmartSquare, SmartArea). Default: exporter - name of predefined exporter (JsonHash, JsonArray, Css, OldCss, Pixi, GodotAtlas, GodotTileset, PhaserHash, PhaserArray, Phaser3, XML, Starling, Cocos2d, Spine, Unreal, UIKit, Unity3D, Egret2D), or custom exporter (see below). Default: JsonHash

- name of predefined exporter (JsonHash, JsonArray, Css, OldCss, Pixi, GodotAtlas, GodotTileset, PhaserHash, PhaserArray, Phaser3, XML, Starling, Cocos2d, Spine, Unreal, UIKit, Unity3D, Egret2D), or custom exporter (see below). Default: filter - name of bitmap filter (grayscale, mask or none). Default: none

- name of bitmap filter (grayscale, mask or none). Default: appInfo - external app info. Required fields: url and version. Default: null

Custom exporter

Exporter property can be object. Fields:

fileExt - files extension

- files extension template - path to template file or

- path to template file or content - content of template

Free texture packer uses mustache template engine.

There are 3 objects passed to template:

rects (Array) list of sprites for export

prop type description name String sprite name frame Object frame info (x, y, w, h, hw, hh) rotated Boolean sprite rotation flag trimmed Boolean sprite trimmed flag spriteSourceSize Object sprite source size (x, y, w, h) sourceSize Object original size (w, h) first Boolean first element in array flag last Boolean last element in array flag

config (Object) current export config

prop type description imageWidth Number texture width imageHeight Number texture height scale Number texture scale format String texture format imageName String texture name base64Export Boolean base64 export flag base64Prefix String prefix for base64 string imageData String base64 image data

appInfo (Object) application info

prop type description displayName String App name version String App version url String App url

Template example:

{ "frames": { {{#rects}} " {{{name}} }" : { "frame": { "x": {{frame.x}}, "y": {{frame.y}}, "w": {{frame.w}}, "h": {{frame.h}} }, "rotated": {{rotated}}, "trimmed": {{trimmed}}, "spriteSourceSize": { "x": {{spriteSourceSize.x}}, "y": {{spriteSourceSize.y}}, "w": {{spriteSourceSize.w}}, "h": {{spriteSourceSize.h}} }, "sourceSize": { "w": {{sourceSize.w}}, "h": {{sourceSize.h}} }, "pivot": { "x": 0.5 , "y": 0.5 } }{{^last}},{{/last}} {{/rects}} }, "meta": { "app": " {{{appInfo.url}} }" , "version": " {{appInfo.version}} " , "image": " {{config.imageName}} " , "format": " {{config.format}} " , "size": { "w": {{config.imageWidth}}, "h": {{config.imageHeight}} }, "scale": {{config.scale}} } }

Custom template usage example

let texturePacker = require ( "free-tex-packer-core" ); let images = []; images.push({ path : "img1.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img1.png" )}); images.push({ path : "img2.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img2.png" )}); images.push({ path : "img3.png" , contents : fs.readFileSync( "./img3.png" )}); let exporter = { fileExt : "json" , template : "./MyTemplate.mst" }; texturePacker(images, { exporter : exporter}, (files, error) => { if (error) { console .error( 'Packaging failed' , error); } else { for ( let item of files) { console .log(item.name, item.buffer); } } });

Used libs

License: MIT