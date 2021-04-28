\ Core Free texture packer module
$ npm install free-tex-packer-core
let texturePacker = require("free-tex-packer-core");
let images = [];
images.push({path: "img1.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img1.png")});
images.push({path: "img2.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img2.png")});
images.push({path: "img3.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img3.png")});
texturePacker(images, null, (files, error) => {
if (error) {
console.error('Packaging failed', error);
} else {
for(let item of files) {
console.log(item.name, item.buffer);
}
}
});
const { packAsync } = require('free-tex-packer-core');
const images = [
{path: "img1.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img1.png")},
{path: "img2.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img2.png")},
{path: "img3.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img3.png")}
];
async function packImages() {
try {
const files = await packAsync(images, null);
for(let item of files) {
console.log(item.name, item.buffer);
}
}
catch(error) {
console.log(error);
}
}
function packImages() {
packAsync(images, null)
.then((files) => {
for(let item of files) {
console.log(item.name, item.buffer);
}
})
.catch((error) => console.log(error));
}
Use packer options object
let texturePacker = require("free-tex-packer-core");
let options = {
textureName: "my-texture",
width: 1024,
height: 1024,
fixedSize: false,
padding: 2,
allowRotation: true,
detectIdentical: true,
allowTrim: true,
exporter: "Pixi",
removeFileExtension: true,
prependFolderName: true
};
let images = [];
images.push({path: "img1.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img1.png")});
images.push({path: "img2.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img2.png")});
images.push({path: "img3.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img3.png")});
texturePacker(images, options, (files, error) => {
if (error) {
console.error('Packaging failed', error);
} else {
for(let item of files) {
console.log(item.name, item.buffer);
}
}
});
textureName - name of output files. Default: pack-result
suffix - the suffix used for multiple sprites. Default: -
suffixInitialValue - the initial value of the suffix. Default: 0
width - max single texture width. Default: 2048
height - max single texture height. Default: 2048
fixedSize - fix texture size. Default: false
powerOfTwo - force power of two textures sizes. Default: false
padding - spaces in pixels around images. Default: 0
extrude - extrude border pixels size around images. Default: 0
allowRotation - allow image rotation. Default: true
detectIdentical - allow detect identical images. Default: true
allowTrim - allow trim images. Default: true
trimMode - trim or crop. Default: trim
alphaThreshold - threshold alpha value. Default: 0
removeFileExtension - remove file extensions from frame names. Default: false
prependFolderName - prepend folder name to frame names. Default: true
textureFormat - output file format (png or jpg). Default: png
base64Export - export texture as base64 string to atlas meta tag. Default: false
scale - scale size and positions in atlas. Default: 1
scaleMethod - texture scaling method (BILINEAR, NEAREST_NEIGHBOR, BICUBIC, HERMITE, BEZIER). Default: BILINEAR
tinify - tinify texture using TinyPNG. Default: false
tinifyKey - TinyPNG key. Default: ""
packer - type of packer (MaxRectsBin, MaxRectsPacker or OptimalPacker). Default: MaxRectsBin, recommended OptimalPacker
packerMethod - name of pack method (MaxRectsBin: BestShortSideFit, BestLongSideFit, BestAreaFit, BottomLeftRule, ContactPointRule. MaxRectsPacker: Smart, Square, SmartSquare, SmartArea). Default: BestShortSideFit
exporter - name of predefined exporter (JsonHash, JsonArray, Css, OldCss, Pixi, GodotAtlas, GodotTileset, PhaserHash, PhaserArray, Phaser3, XML, Starling, Cocos2d, Spine, Unreal, UIKit, Unity3D, Egret2D), or custom exporter (see below). Default: JsonHash
filter - name of bitmap filter (grayscale, mask or none). Default: none
appInfo - external app info. Required fields: url and version. Default: null
Exporter property can be object. Fields:
fileExt - files extension
template - path to template file or
content - content of template
Free texture packer uses mustache template engine.
There are 3 objects passed to template:
rects (Array) list of sprites for export
|prop
|type
|description
|name
|String
|sprite name
|frame
|Object
|frame info (x, y, w, h, hw, hh)
|rotated
|Boolean
|sprite rotation flag
|trimmed
|Boolean
|sprite trimmed flag
|spriteSourceSize
|Object
|sprite source size (x, y, w, h)
|sourceSize
|Object
|original size (w, h)
|first
|Boolean
|first element in array flag
|last
|Boolean
|last element in array flag
config (Object) current export config
|prop
|type
|description
|imageWidth
|Number
|texture width
|imageHeight
|Number
|texture height
|scale
|Number
|texture scale
|format
|String
|texture format
|imageName
|String
|texture name
|base64Export
|Boolean
|base64 export flag
|base64Prefix
|String
|prefix for base64 string
|imageData
|String
|base64 image data
appInfo (Object) application info
|prop
|type
|description
|displayName
|String
|App name
|version
|String
|App version
|url
|String
|App url
Template example:
{
"frames": {
{{#rects}}
"{{{name}}}": {
"frame": {
"x": {{frame.x}},
"y": {{frame.y}},
"w": {{frame.w}},
"h": {{frame.h}}
},
"rotated": {{rotated}},
"trimmed": {{trimmed}},
"spriteSourceSize": {
"x": {{spriteSourceSize.x}},
"y": {{spriteSourceSize.y}},
"w": {{spriteSourceSize.w}},
"h": {{spriteSourceSize.h}}
},
"sourceSize": {
"w": {{sourceSize.w}},
"h": {{sourceSize.h}}
},
"pivot": {
"x": 0.5,
"y": 0.5
}
}{{^last}},{{/last}}
{{/rects}}
},
"meta": {
"app": "{{{appInfo.url}}}",
"version": "{{appInfo.version}}",
"image": "{{config.imageName}}",
"format": "{{config.format}}",
"size": {
"w": {{config.imageWidth}},
"h": {{config.imageHeight}}
},
"scale": {{config.scale}}
}
}
Custom template usage example
let texturePacker = require("free-tex-packer-core");
let images = [];
images.push({path: "img1.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img1.png")});
images.push({path: "img2.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img2.png")});
images.push({path: "img3.png", contents: fs.readFileSync("./img3.png")});
let exporter = {
fileExt: "json",
template: "./MyTemplate.mst"
};
texturePacker(images, {exporter: exporter}, (files, error) => {
if (error) {
console.error('Packaging failed', error);
} else {
for(let item of files) {
console.log(item.name, item.buffer);
}
}
});
License: MIT