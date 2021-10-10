Free-Style is designed to make CSS easier and more maintainable by using JavaScript.
npm install free-style --save
There's a great presentation by Christopher Chedeau you should check out.
.button? Why is it conflicting?)
<script />)
.class-name in your styles)
ul > li > a)
{ '&:hover': { ... } })
@-rule styles (
{ '@media (min-width: 500px)': { ... } })
{ backgroundColor: ['red', 'linear-gradient(to right, red 0%, blue 100%)'] })
Free-Style generates a consistent hash from the style, after alphabetical property ordering and formatting, to use as the class name. This allows duplicate styles to automatically be merged on duplicate hashes. Every style is "registered" and assigned to a variable, which gets the most out of linters that will warn on unused variables and features like dead code minification. Using "register" returns the class name used for the
Style instance and style instances (returned by
create()) can be merged together at runtime to output only the styles on page (e.g. React Free-Style). Styles should usually be created outside of the application run loop (e.g.
render()) so the CSS string and hashes are only generated once.
typestyle - Popular type-safe interface for working with CSS
react-free-style - React implementation that renders styles on the current page (for universal apps)
stylin - Simplest abstraction for creating styles, rules, and keyframes, and keeps
<style /> in sync
ethcss - Library for writing CSS with literal objects
var FreeStyle = require("free-style");
// Create a stylesheet instance.
var Style = FreeStyle.create();
// Register a new style, returning a class name to use.
var backgroundStyle = Style.registerStyle({
backgroundColor: "red",
}); //=> "f14svl5e"
// Inject `<style>` into the `<head>`.
var styleElement = document.createElement("style");
styleElement.textContent = Style.getStyles();
document.head.appendChild(styleElement);
// Render the style by using the class name.
React.render(
<div className={backgroundStyle}>Hello world!</div>,
document.body
);
var buttonStyle = Style.registerStyle({
$displayName: "button",
backgroundColor: "red",
padding: 10,
});
console.log(buttonStyle); //=> "button_f65pi0b"
Tip: The string returned by
registerStyle is a unique hash of the content and used as the HTML class name. The
$displayName is only used during development, and stripped in production (
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production').
Style.registerStyle({
background: [
"red",
"-moz-linear-gradient(left, red 0%, blue 100%)",
"-webkit-linear-gradient(left, red 0%, blue 100%)",
"-o-linear-gradient(left, red 0%, blue 100%)",
"-ms-linear-gradient(left, red 0%, blue 100%)",
"linear-gradient(to right, red 0%, blue 100%)",
],
}); //=> "f1n85iiq"
Style.registerStyle({
color: "red",
"@media (min-width: 500px)": {
//=> "@media (min-width: 500px){.fk9tfor{color:blue}}"
color: "blue",
},
}); //=> "fk9tfor"
Style.registerStyle({
color: "red",
".classy": {
//=> ".fc1zv17 .classy"
color: "blue",
},
}); //=> "fc1zv17"
Style.registerStyle({
color: "red",
"&:hover": {
//=> ".f1h42yg6:hover"
color: "blue",
},
}); //=> "f1h42yg6"
Tip: The ampersand (
&) will be replaced by the parent selector at runtime.
const ellipsisStyle = {
whiteSpace: "nowrap",
overflow: "hidden",
textOverflow: "ellipsis",
};
const redEllipsisStyle = Style.registerStyle({
color: "red",
...ellipsisStyle,
}); //=> "fvxl8qs"
// Share rule between styles using computed properties.
const mediaQuery = "@media (min-width: 400px)";
const style = Style.registerStyle({
backgroundColor: "red",
[mediaQuery]: {
backgroundColor: "pink",
},
});
Sometimes you need to skip the de-duping behavior of
free-style. Use
$unique to force separate styles:
Style.registerStyle({
color: "blue",
"&::-webkit-input-placeholder": {
color: `rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)`,
$unique: true,
},
"&::-moz-placeholder": {
color: `rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)`,
$unique: true,
},
"&::-ms-input-placeholder": {
color: `rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)`,
$unique: true,
},
}); //=> "f13byakl"
Style.getStyles(); //=> ".f13byakl{color:blue}.f13byakl::-webkit-input-placeholder{color:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)}.f13byakl::-moz-placeholder{color:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)}.f13byakl::-ms-input-placeholder{color:rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)}"
const colorAnimation = Style.registerStyle({
$global: true,
"@keyframes &": {
from: { color: "red" },
to: { color: "blue" },
},
}); //=> "h1j3ughx"
const style = Style.registerStyle({
animationName: colorAnimation,
animationDuration: "1s",
}); //=> "fibanyf"
Style.registerStyle({
$global: true,
"@font-face": {
fontFamily: '"Bitstream Vera Serif Bold"',
src: 'url("https://mdn.mozillademos.org/files/2468/VeraSeBd.ttf")',
},
});
Style.registerStyle({
$global: true,
"@media print": {
body: {
color: "red",
},
},
});
Style.registerStyle({
$global: true,
body: {
margin: 0,
padding: 0,
},
});
Style.registerStyle({
$global: true,
body: {
margin: 0,
padding: 0,
"@print": {
color: "#000",
},
},
h1: {
fontSize: "2em",
},
});
Style.getStyles(); //=> ".f65pi0b{background-color:red;padding:10px}"
polished
classnames
color
style-helper
postcss-js
inline-style-prefixer
insert-css
image-url
Display names will automatically be removed when
process.env.NODE_ENV === "production".
The only argument to
create() is a map of change function handlers. All functions are required:
add(style: Container<any>, index: number)
change(style: Container<any>, oldIndex: number, newIndex: number)
remove(style: Container<any>, index: number)
All classes implement
Container, so you can call
getStyles(),
clone() or get
id.
var OtherStyle = Style.create();
Style.merge(OtherStyle); // Merge the current styles of `OtherStyle` into `Style`.
Style.unmerge(OtherStyle); // Remove the current styles of `OtherStyle` from `Style`.
Version 3 requires support for
class, see #82. As of April 2020, that's 95% of browsers. You can import from
free-style/dist.es5 for a version compatible with ES5 (IE 11).
MIT