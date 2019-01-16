free fork of jqGrid

jqGrid is a popular jQuery Plugin for displaying and editing data in tabular form. It has some other more sophisticated features, like subgrids, TreeGrids, grouping and so on.

jqGrid was developed originally by Tony Tomov and it was available under MIT/GPL-licenses till the version 4.7.0 published Dec 8, 2014 (see here). Short time after that the license agreement was changed (see here) and new 4.7.1 version was published.

The code from the GitHib repository is the fork of jqGrid 4.7.0 - the latest version available under MIT/GPL-licenses. It will be provided under MIT/GPL-licenses.

Below you can find short description of the bug fixes implemented in free jqGrid 4.15.5 (compared with version 4.15.4). The version is developed by Oleg Kiriljuk, alias Oleg on the stackoverflow and OlegK on trirand forum.

Read Wiki for more detailed information about the features of free-jqGrid. The preliminary version of the documentation can be found here.

Free jqGrid can be used for free. We still ask to contribute the development by donating via PayPal, if one have the possibility for it. One can donate by clicking on the following button or by sending money via PayPal to oleg.kiriljuk@ok-soft-gmbh.com with the comment "free jqGrid". Bank transfer based on the invoice from OK soft GmbH is another option of donating. Just send the email with the information about the amount of donation and you will get the corresponding invoice with the full information about our bank account and our VAT number.

One can install the package with respect of npm by using "npm install free-jqgrid", with respect of bower by using "bower install free-jqgrid" or from NuGet by using "Install-Package free-jqGrid".

The package is published on WebJars too and it's deployed to Maven Central.

Free jqGrid is is available from jsDelivr CDN and cdnjs. Thus one can use it directly from Internet by including for example the URLs like

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/free-jqgrid@4.15.5/css/ui.jqgrid.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/free-jqgrid@4.15.5/js/jquery.jqgrid.min.js" > </ script >

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/free-jqgrid/4.15.5/css/ui.jqgrid.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/free-jqgrid/4.15.5/jquery.jqgrid.min.js" > </ script >

The locale file is optional. One can, but one don't need to include grid.locale-en.min.js , because the same information is already included in the jquery.jqgrid.min.js (or jquery.jqgrid.src.js ).

If somebody want to test the latest version of free jqGrid, one can load it directly from GitHib using RawGit service:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://rawgit.com/free-jqgrid/jqGrid/master/css/ui.jqgrid.css" > < script src = "https://rawgit.com/free-jqgrid/jqGrid/master/js/jquery.jqgrid.src.js" > </ script >

All other language files and plugins are available from CDN too. See the wiki article for more details about the usage of free jqGrid from CDNs and RawGit.

Remark: the above URLs will be available after publishing the release of the version of 4.15.5.

New main features implemented in the version 4.15.5 compared with 4.15.4:

Add support of free Font Awesome 5.x. To use the feature one need to include Font Awesome 5.x either as CSS (by including https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.2.0/css/all.css for example) or as SVG file (by including https://use.fontawesome.com/releases/v5.2.0/js/all.js ). More examples of the usage will be published later here. Additionally, one has to use iconSet: "fontAwesomeSolid" or iconSet: "fontAwesomeSVG" instead of iconSet: "fontAwesome" , which means Font Awesome 4.x.

for example) or as SVG file (by including ). More examples of the usage will be published later here. Additionally, one has to use or instead of , which means Font Awesome 4.x. Add 3 new option: sortingDuringEditing , pagingDuringEditing , reloadingDuringEditing with values "prevent" , "cancel" or "save" . The default behavior in previous versions of jqGrid: preventing sorting if the grid is in inline or in cell editing. Including new option sortingDuringEditing: "cancel" or sortingDuringEditing: "save" will allows sorting. The currently editing data will be discarded or saved depend on the value of sortingDuringEditing option. The same problem exists in case of paging or reloading the grid. The options pagingDuringEditing , reloadingDuringEditing helps to specify the desired behavior.

Below one can see the full list of changes in the version 4.15.5 compared with 4.15.4:

Bug fix in initializing checkbox with stype: "checkbox" in searching dialog

in searching dialog Add new property states.hoverTh in $.jgrid.icons.bootstrap4 to have hover effect on column headers

in to have hover effect on column headers Fix the names of 2 subGrid callbacks in free-jqgrid.d.ts file

file Bug fix in form editing of edittype: "checkbox" , formatter: "checkbox"

, Bug fix in resizing of dialogs in Bootrtrap 4

Bug fix in header grouping in Bootstrap

Add labelswidth option to Add/Edit form

option to Add/Edit form Small fixes in the code of inlineNav to make the code more safe

to make the code more safe Add 3 new option: sortingDuringEditing , pagingDuringEditing , reloadingDuringEditing with values "prevent" , "cancel" or "save" . The default behavior in previous versions of jqGrid: preventing sorting if the grid is in inline or in cell editing. Including new option sortingDuringEditing: "cancel" or sortingDuringEditing: "save" will allows sorting. The currently editing data will be discarded or saved depend on the value of sortingDuringEditing option. The same problem exists in case of paging or reloading the grid. The options pagingDuringEditing , reloadingDuringEditing helps to specify the desired behavior.

, , with values , or . The default behavior in previous versions of jqGrid: preventing sorting if the grid is in inline or in cell editing. Including new option or will allows sorting. The currently editing data will be discarded or saved depend on the value of option. The same problem exists in case of paging or reloading the grid. The options , helps to specify the desired behavior. Add support of Font Awesome 5 as SVG with JS. See the commit and another one for more details.

Bug fix in formatter:"actions" to support frozen columns

to support frozen columns Add title: false property of colModel in template: "actions"

property of in Small fixes in parsing of dates to reduce NaNs in results

Fixes in legacy subgrid to allow to use dot-separated names and callbacks in subGridModel

Add formatted value as additional parameter of cellattr callback to simplify using of cellattr together with formatters

callback to simplify using of together with formatters Bug fix of button size in case of usage Bootstrap 4.x

Other old readmes contain the list of the features and bug fixed implemented in previous versions of free jqGrid:

README4.15.4.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.15.4.

README4.15.3.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.15.3.

README4.15.2.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.15.2.

README4.15.1.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.15.1.

README4.15.0.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.15.0.

README4.14.1.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.14.1.

README4.14.0.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.14.0.

README4.13.6.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.13.6.

README4.13.5.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.13.5.

README4.13.4.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.13.4.

README4.13.3.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.13.3.

README4.13.2.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.13.2.

README4.13.1.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.13.1.

README4.13.0.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.13.0.

README4.12.1.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.12.1.

README4.12.0.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.12.0.

README4.11.1.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.11.1.

README4.11.0.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.11.0.

README4.10.0.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.10.0.

README492.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.9.2.

README491.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.9.1.

README49.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.9.0.

README48.md contains the readme of free jqGrid 4.8.0.

Many thanks to all, who sent bug reports and suggestions to improve free jqGrid!