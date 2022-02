A comprehensive list of all free email domain providers. Based on HubSpot blocked domains.

Install

$ npm install free-email-domains --save

Usage

const freeEmailDomains = require ( 'free-email-domains' ) freeEmailDomains.includes( 'gmail.com' )

Related

email-providers – Top 3k common emails by Alexa rank.

License

free-email-domains © Kiko Beats, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.