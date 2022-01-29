openbase logo
frappe-datatable

by frappe
1.15.4 (see all)

The Missing Javascript Datatable for the Web

Documentation
5.4K

GitHub Stars

740

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Table

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Frappe DataTable

A modern datatable library for the web

Test and Release npm version MIT License npm bundle size (minified + gzip) semantic-release

Introduction

Frappe DataTable is a simple, modern and interactive datatable library for displaying tabular data. Originally built for ERPNext, it can be used to render large amount of rows without sacrificing performance and has the basic data grid features like inline editing and keyboard navigation. It does not require jQuery, unlike most data grids out there.

Demo

datatable-demo-2

Features

Cell Features

  • Custom Formatters
  • Inline Editing
  • Mouse Selection
  • Copy Cells
  • Keyboard Navigation
  • Custom Cell Editor

Column Features

  • Reorder Columns
  • Sort by Column
  • Remove / Hide Column
  • Custom Actions
  • Resize Column
  • Flexible Layout

Row Features

  • Row Selection
  • Tree Structured Rows
  • Inline Filters
  • Large Number of Rows
  • Dynamic Row Height

Install

yarn add frappe-datatable
# or
npm install frappe-datatable

Note: sortablejs is required to be installed as well.

Usage

const datatable = new DataTable('#datatable', {
  columns: [ 'First Name', 'Last Name', 'Position' ],
  data: [
    [ 'Don', 'Joe', 'Designer' ],
    [ 'Mary', 'Jane', 'Software Developer' ]
  ]
});

Contribution

  • yarn start - Start dev server
  • Open index.html located in the root folder, and start development.
  • Run yarn lint before committing changes
  • This project uses commitizen for conventional commit messages, use yarn commit command instead of git commit

Read the blog

Making a new datatable for the web

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

