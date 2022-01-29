Frappe DataTable A modern datatable library for the web

Introduction

Frappe DataTable is a simple, modern and interactive datatable library for displaying tabular data. Originally built for ERPNext, it can be used to render large amount of rows without sacrificing performance and has the basic data grid features like inline editing and keyboard navigation. It does not require jQuery, unlike most data grids out there.

Demo

Features

Cell Features

Custom Formatters

Inline Editing

Mouse Selection

Copy Cells

Keyboard Navigation

Custom Cell Editor

Column Features

Reorder Columns

Sort by Column

Remove / Hide Column

Custom Actions

Resize Column

Flexible Layout

Row Features

Row Selection

Tree Structured Rows

Inline Filters

Large Number of Rows

Dynamic Row Height

Install

yarn add frappe-datatable npm install frappe-datatable

Note: sortablejs is required to be installed as well.

Usage

const datatable = new DataTable( '#datatable' , { columns : [ 'First Name' , 'Last Name' , 'Position' ], data : [ [ 'Don' , 'Joe' , 'Designer' ], [ 'Mary' , 'Jane' , 'Software Developer' ] ] });

Contribution

yarn start - Start dev server

- Start dev server Open index.html located in the root folder, and start development.

located in the root folder, and start development. Run yarn lint before committing changes

before committing changes This project uses commitizen for conventional commit messages, use yarn commit command instead of git commit

Read the blog

Making a new datatable for the web

License

MIT