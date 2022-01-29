Frappe DataTable is a simple, modern and interactive datatable library for displaying tabular data. Originally built for ERPNext, it can be used to render large amount of rows without sacrificing performance and has the basic data grid features like inline editing and keyboard navigation. It does not require jQuery, unlike most data grids out there.
yarn add frappe-datatable
# or
npm install frappe-datatable
Note:
sortablejsis required to be installed as well.
const datatable = new DataTable('#datatable', {
columns: [ 'First Name', 'Last Name', 'Position' ],
data: [
[ 'Don', 'Joe', 'Designer' ],
[ 'Mary', 'Jane', 'Software Developer' ]
]
});
yarn start - Start dev server
index.html located in the root folder, and start development.
yarn lint before committing changes
yarn commit command instead of
git commit
Making a new datatable for the web