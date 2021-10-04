openbase logo
frappe-charts

by frappe
1.6.2 (see all)

Simple, responsive, modern SVG Charts with zero dependencies

Overview

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

14.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Chart

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/56
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Frappe Charts

GitHub-inspired modern, intuitive and responsive charts with zero dependencies

Explore Demos » Edit at CodeSandbox » Documentation »

Contents

Installation

Via NPM

Install via npm:

$ npm install frappe-charts

and include in your project:

import { Chart } from "frappe-charts"

Or include following for es-modules(eg:vuejs):

import { Chart } from 'frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.esm.js'
// import css
import 'frappe-charts/dist/frappe-charts.min.css'
or include within your HTML
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/frappe-charts@1.1.0/dist/frappe-charts.min.umd.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/frappe-charts@1.1.0/dist/frappe-charts.min.umd.js"></script>

Usage

const data = {
    labels: ["12am-3am", "3am-6pm", "6am-9am", "9am-12am",
        "12pm-3pm", "3pm-6pm", "6pm-9pm", "9am-12am"
    ],
    datasets: [
        {
            name: "Some Data", chartType: "bar",
            values: [25, 40, 30, 35, 8, 52, 17, -4]
        },
        {
            name: "Another Set", chartType: "line",
            values: [25, 50, -10, 15, 18, 32, 27, 14]
        }
    ]
}

const chart = new frappe.Chart("#chart", {  // or a DOM element,
                                            // new Chart() in case of ES6 module with above usage
    title: "My Awesome Chart",
    data: data,
    type: 'axis-mixed', // or 'bar', 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage'
    height: 250,
    colors: ['#7cd6fd', '#743ee2']
})

Or for es-modules (replace new frappe.Chart() with new Chart()):

- const chart = new frappe.Chart("#chart", {
+ const chart = new Chart("#chart", {  // or a DOM element,
                                    // new Chart() in case of ES6 module with above usage
    title: "My Awesome Chart",
    data: data,
    type: 'axis-mixed', // or 'bar', 'line', 'scatter', 'pie', 'percentage'
    height: 250,
    colors: ['#7cd6fd', '#743ee2']
})

If you want to contribute:

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. cd into project directory
  3. npm install
  4. npm run dev

License

This repository has been released under the MIT License

Project maintained by Frappe. Used in ERPNext. Read the blog post.

100
ImbroBurkina Faso41 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago
liimeeAtom4 Ratings0 Reviews
January 25, 2021
Highly Customizable
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Rosdanys Ramirez ArcasCuba52 Ratings0 Reviews
October 11, 2020
Erik Campobadal Forés127.0.0.18 Ratings0 Reviews
ICT Systems Engineer. Senior developer with years of experience on the web. I build and maintain a lot of libraries, frameworks and a programming language.
September 22, 2020

