fm

franc-min

by Titus
6.0.0 (see all)

Natural language detection

Readme

franc-min

Detect the language of text.

Built with support for 82 languages (8M or more speakers).

View the monorepo for more packages and usage information.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install franc-min

Support

This build supports the following languages:

CodeNameSpeakers
cmnMandarin Chinese885M
spaSpanish332M
engEnglish322M
rusRussian288M
arbStandard Arabic280M
benBengali196M
hinHindi182M
porPortuguese182M
indIndonesian140M
jpnJapanese125M
fraFrench124M
deuGerman121M
javJavanese (Javanese)76M
javJavanese (Latin)76M
korKorean75M
telTelugu73M
vieVietnamese67M
marMarathi65M
itaItalian63M
tamTamil62M
turTurkish59M
urdUrdu54M
gujGujarati44M
polPolish44M
ukrUkrainian41M
kanKannada38M
maiMaithili35M
malMalayalam34M
pesIranian Persian33M
myaBurmese31M
swhSwahili (individual language)30M
sunSundanese27M
ronRomanian26M
panPanjabi26M
bhoBhojpuri25M
amhAmharic23M
hauHausa22M
fuvNigerian Fulfulde22M
bosBosnian (Cyrillic)21M
bosBosnian (Latin)21M
hrvCroatian21M
nldDutch21M
srpSerbian (Cyrillic)21M
srpSerbian (Latin)21M
thaThai21M
ckbCentral Kurdish20M
yorYoruba20M
uznNorthern Uzbek (Cyrillic)18M
uznNorthern Uzbek (Latin)18M
zlmMalay (individual language) (Arabic)18M
zlmMalay (individual language) (Latin)18M
iboIgbo17M
npiNepali (individual language)16M
cebCebuano15M
skrSaraiki15M
tglTagalog15M
hunHungarian15M
azjNorth Azerbaijani (Cyrillic)14M
azjNorth Azerbaijani (Latin)14M
sinSinhala13M
koiKomi-Permyak13M
ellModern Greek (1453-)12M
cesCzech12M
magMagahi11M
runRundi11M
belBelarusian10M
pltPlateau Malagasy10M
qugChimborazo Highland Quichua10M
madMadurese10M
nyaNyanja10M
zybYongbei Zhuang10M
pbuNorthern Pashto10M
kinKinyarwanda9M
zulZulu9M
bulBulgarian9M
sweSwedish9M
linLingala8M
somSomali8M
hmsSouthern Qiandong Miao8M
hnjHmong Njua8M
iloIloko8M
kazKazakh8M

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

