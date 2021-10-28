Detect the language of text.
Built with support for 82 languages (8M or more speakers).
View the monorepo for more packages and usage information.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install franc-min
This build supports the following languages:
|Code
|Name
|Speakers
cmn
|Mandarin Chinese
|885M
spa
|Spanish
|332M
eng
|English
|322M
rus
|Russian
|288M
arb
|Standard Arabic
|280M
ben
|Bengali
|196M
hin
|Hindi
|182M
por
|Portuguese
|182M
ind
|Indonesian
|140M
jpn
|Japanese
|125M
fra
|French
|124M
deu
|German
|121M
jav
|Javanese (Javanese)
|76M
jav
|Javanese (Latin)
|76M
kor
|Korean
|75M
tel
|Telugu
|73M
vie
|Vietnamese
|67M
mar
|Marathi
|65M
ita
|Italian
|63M
tam
|Tamil
|62M
tur
|Turkish
|59M
urd
|Urdu
|54M
guj
|Gujarati
|44M
pol
|Polish
|44M
ukr
|Ukrainian
|41M
kan
|Kannada
|38M
mai
|Maithili
|35M
mal
|Malayalam
|34M
pes
|Iranian Persian
|33M
mya
|Burmese
|31M
swh
|Swahili (individual language)
|30M
sun
|Sundanese
|27M
ron
|Romanian
|26M
pan
|Panjabi
|26M
bho
|Bhojpuri
|25M
amh
|Amharic
|23M
hau
|Hausa
|22M
fuv
|Nigerian Fulfulde
|22M
bos
|Bosnian (Cyrillic)
|21M
bos
|Bosnian (Latin)
|21M
hrv
|Croatian
|21M
nld
|Dutch
|21M
srp
|Serbian (Cyrillic)
|21M
srp
|Serbian (Latin)
|21M
tha
|Thai
|21M
ckb
|Central Kurdish
|20M
yor
|Yoruba
|20M
uzn
|Northern Uzbek (Cyrillic)
|18M
uzn
|Northern Uzbek (Latin)
|18M
zlm
|Malay (individual language) (Arabic)
|18M
zlm
|Malay (individual language) (Latin)
|18M
ibo
|Igbo
|17M
npi
|Nepali (individual language)
|16M
ceb
|Cebuano
|15M
skr
|Saraiki
|15M
tgl
|Tagalog
|15M
hun
|Hungarian
|15M
azj
|North Azerbaijani (Cyrillic)
|14M
azj
|North Azerbaijani (Latin)
|14M
sin
|Sinhala
|13M
koi
|Komi-Permyak
|13M
ell
|Modern Greek (1453-)
|12M
ces
|Czech
|12M
mag
|Magahi
|11M
run
|Rundi
|11M
bel
|Belarusian
|10M
plt
|Plateau Malagasy
|10M
qug
|Chimborazo Highland Quichua
|10M
mad
|Madurese
|10M
nya
|Nyanja
|10M
zyb
|Yongbei Zhuang
|10M
pbu
|Northern Pashto
|10M
kin
|Kinyarwanda
|9M
zul
|Zulu
|9M
bul
|Bulgarian
|9M
swe
|Swedish
|9M
lin
|Lingala
|8M
som
|Somali
|8M
hms
|Southern Qiandong Miao
|8M
hnj
|Hmong Njua
|8M
ilo
|Iloko
|8M
kaz
|Kazakh
|8M