Detect the language of text.

Built with support for 82 languages (8M or more speakers).

View the monorepo for more packages and usage information.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install franc-min

Support

This build supports the following languages:

Code Name Speakers cmn Mandarin Chinese 885M spa Spanish 332M eng English 322M rus Russian 288M arb Standard Arabic 280M ben Bengali 196M hin Hindi 182M por Portuguese 182M ind Indonesian 140M jpn Japanese 125M fra French 124M deu German 121M jav Javanese (Javanese) 76M jav Javanese (Latin) 76M kor Korean 75M tel Telugu 73M vie Vietnamese 67M mar Marathi 65M ita Italian 63M tam Tamil 62M tur Turkish 59M urd Urdu 54M guj Gujarati 44M pol Polish 44M ukr Ukrainian 41M kan Kannada 38M mai Maithili 35M mal Malayalam 34M pes Iranian Persian 33M mya Burmese 31M swh Swahili (individual language) 30M sun Sundanese 27M ron Romanian 26M pan Panjabi 26M bho Bhojpuri 25M amh Amharic 23M hau Hausa 22M fuv Nigerian Fulfulde 22M bos Bosnian (Cyrillic) 21M bos Bosnian (Latin) 21M hrv Croatian 21M nld Dutch 21M srp Serbian (Cyrillic) 21M srp Serbian (Latin) 21M tha Thai 21M ckb Central Kurdish 20M yor Yoruba 20M uzn Northern Uzbek (Cyrillic) 18M uzn Northern Uzbek (Latin) 18M zlm Malay (individual language) (Arabic) 18M zlm Malay (individual language) (Latin) 18M ibo Igbo 17M npi Nepali (individual language) 16M ceb Cebuano 15M skr Saraiki 15M tgl Tagalog 15M hun Hungarian 15M azj North Azerbaijani (Cyrillic) 14M azj North Azerbaijani (Latin) 14M sin Sinhala 13M koi Komi-Permyak 13M ell Modern Greek (1453-) 12M ces Czech 12M mag Magahi 11M run Rundi 11M bel Belarusian 10M plt Plateau Malagasy 10M qug Chimborazo Highland Quichua 10M mad Madurese 10M nya Nyanja 10M zyb Yongbei Zhuang 10M pbu Northern Pashto 10M kin Kinyarwanda 9M zul Zulu 9M bul Bulgarian 9M swe Swedish 9M lin Lingala 8M som Somali 8M hms Southern Qiandong Miao 8M hnj Hmong Njua 8M ilo Iloko 8M kaz Kazakh 8M

License

