franc

Detect the language of text.

Built with support for 187 languages (1M or more speakers).

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install franc

Support

This build supports the following languages:

Code Name Speakers cmn Mandarin Chinese 885M spa Spanish 332M eng English 322M rus Russian 288M arb Standard Arabic 280M ben Bengali 196M hin Hindi 182M por Portuguese 182M ind Indonesian 140M jpn Japanese 125M fra French 124M deu German 121M jav Javanese (Javanese) 76M jav Javanese (Latin) 76M kor Korean 75M tel Telugu 73M vie Vietnamese 67M mar Marathi 65M ita Italian 63M tam Tamil 62M tur Turkish 59M urd Urdu 54M guj Gujarati 44M pol Polish 44M ukr Ukrainian 41M kan Kannada 38M mai Maithili 35M mal Malayalam 34M pes Iranian Persian 33M mya Burmese 31M swh Swahili (individual language) 30M sun Sundanese 27M ron Romanian 26M pan Panjabi 26M bho Bhojpuri 25M amh Amharic 23M hau Hausa 22M fuv Nigerian Fulfulde 22M bos Bosnian (Cyrillic) 21M bos Bosnian (Latin) 21M hrv Croatian 21M nld Dutch 21M srp Serbian (Cyrillic) 21M srp Serbian (Latin) 21M tha Thai 21M ckb Central Kurdish 20M yor Yoruba 20M uzn Northern Uzbek (Cyrillic) 18M uzn Northern Uzbek (Latin) 18M zlm Malay (individual language) (Arabic) 18M zlm Malay (individual language) (Latin) 18M ibo Igbo 17M npi Nepali (individual language) 16M ceb Cebuano 15M skr Saraiki 15M tgl Tagalog 15M hun Hungarian 15M azj North Azerbaijani (Cyrillic) 14M azj North Azerbaijani (Latin) 14M sin Sinhala 13M koi Komi-Permyak 13M ell Modern Greek (1453-) 12M ces Czech 12M mag Magahi 11M run Rundi 11M bel Belarusian 10M plt Plateau Malagasy 10M qug Chimborazo Highland Quichua 10M mad Madurese 10M nya Nyanja 10M zyb Yongbei Zhuang 10M pbu Northern Pashto 10M kin Kinyarwanda 9M zul Zulu 9M bul Bulgarian 9M swe Swedish 9M lin Lingala 8M som Somali 8M hms Southern Qiandong Miao 8M hnj Hmong Njua 8M ilo Iloko 8M kaz Kazakh 8M uig Uighur (Arabic) 7M uig Uighur (Latin) 7M hat Haitian 7M khm Khmer 7M prs Dari 7M hil Hiligaynon 7M sna Shona 7M tat Tatar 7M xho Xhosa 7M hye Armenian 7M min Minangkabau 7M afr Afrikaans 6M lua Luba-Lulua 6M sat Santali 6M bod Tibetan 6M tir Tigrinya 6M fin Finnish 6M slk Slovak 6M tuk Turkmen (Cyrillic) 5M tuk Turkmen (Latin) 5M dan Danish 5M nob Norwegian Bokmål 5M suk Sukuma 5M als Tosk Albanian 5M sag Sango 5M nno Norwegian Nynorsk 5M heb Hebrew 5M mos Mossi 5M tgk Tajik 4M cat Catalan 4M sot Southern Sotho 4M kat Georgian 4M bcl Central Bikol 4M glg Galician 4M lao Lao 4M lit Lithuanian 4M umb Umbundu 4M tsn Tswana 4M vec Venetian 4M nso Pedi 4M ban Balinese 4M bug Buginese 4M knc Central Kanuri 4M kng Koongo 3M ibb Ibibio 3M lug Ganda 3M ace Achinese 3M bam Bambara 3M tzm Central Atlas Tamazight 3M ydd Eastern Yiddish 3M kmb Kimbundu 3M lun Lunda 3M shn Shan 3M war Waray (Philippines) 3M dyu Dyula 3M wol Wolof 3M kir Kirghiz 3M nds Low German 3M fuf Pular 3M mkd Macedonian 3M vmw Makhuwa 3M zgh Standard Moroccan Tamazight 2M ewe Ewe 2M khk Halh Mongolian 2M slv Slovenian 2M ayr Central Aymara 2M bem Bemba (Zambia) 2M emk Eastern Maninkakan 2M bci Baoulé 2M bum Bulu (Cameroon) 2M epo Esperanto 2M pam Pampanga 2M tiv Tiv 2M tpi Tok Pisin 2M ven Venda 2M ssw Swati 2M nyn Nyankole 2M kbd Kabardian 2M iii Sichuan Yi 2M yao Yao 2M lvs Standard Latvian 2M quz Cusco Quechua 2M src Logudorese Sardinian 2M rup Macedo-Romanian 2M sco Scots 2M tso Tsonga 2M men Mende (Sierra Leone) 1M fon Fon 1M nhn Central Nahuatl 1M dip Northeastern Dinka 1M kde Makonde 1M snn Siona 1M kbp Kabiyè 1M tem Timne 1M toi Tonga (Zambia) 1M ekk Standard Estonian 1M snk Soninke 1M cjk Chokwe 1M ada Adangme 1M aii Assyrian Neo-Aramaic 1M quy Ayacucho Quechua 1M rmn Balkan Romani 1M bin Bini 1M gaa Ga 1M ndo Ndonga 1M

License

MIT © Titus Wormer