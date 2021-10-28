Detect the language of text.
Built with support for 187 languages (1M or more speakers).
View the monorepo for more packages and usage information.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install franc
This build supports the following languages:
|Code
|Name
|Speakers
cmn
|Mandarin Chinese
|885M
spa
|Spanish
|332M
eng
|English
|322M
rus
|Russian
|288M
arb
|Standard Arabic
|280M
ben
|Bengali
|196M
hin
|Hindi
|182M
por
|Portuguese
|182M
ind
|Indonesian
|140M
jpn
|Japanese
|125M
fra
|French
|124M
deu
|German
|121M
jav
|Javanese (Javanese)
|76M
jav
|Javanese (Latin)
|76M
kor
|Korean
|75M
tel
|Telugu
|73M
vie
|Vietnamese
|67M
mar
|Marathi
|65M
ita
|Italian
|63M
tam
|Tamil
|62M
tur
|Turkish
|59M
urd
|Urdu
|54M
guj
|Gujarati
|44M
pol
|Polish
|44M
ukr
|Ukrainian
|41M
kan
|Kannada
|38M
mai
|Maithili
|35M
mal
|Malayalam
|34M
pes
|Iranian Persian
|33M
mya
|Burmese
|31M
swh
|Swahili (individual language)
|30M
sun
|Sundanese
|27M
ron
|Romanian
|26M
pan
|Panjabi
|26M
bho
|Bhojpuri
|25M
amh
|Amharic
|23M
hau
|Hausa
|22M
fuv
|Nigerian Fulfulde
|22M
bos
|Bosnian (Cyrillic)
|21M
bos
|Bosnian (Latin)
|21M
hrv
|Croatian
|21M
nld
|Dutch
|21M
srp
|Serbian (Cyrillic)
|21M
srp
|Serbian (Latin)
|21M
tha
|Thai
|21M
ckb
|Central Kurdish
|20M
yor
|Yoruba
|20M
uzn
|Northern Uzbek (Cyrillic)
|18M
uzn
|Northern Uzbek (Latin)
|18M
zlm
|Malay (individual language) (Arabic)
|18M
zlm
|Malay (individual language) (Latin)
|18M
ibo
|Igbo
|17M
npi
|Nepali (individual language)
|16M
ceb
|Cebuano
|15M
skr
|Saraiki
|15M
tgl
|Tagalog
|15M
hun
|Hungarian
|15M
azj
|North Azerbaijani (Cyrillic)
|14M
azj
|North Azerbaijani (Latin)
|14M
sin
|Sinhala
|13M
koi
|Komi-Permyak
|13M
ell
|Modern Greek (1453-)
|12M
ces
|Czech
|12M
mag
|Magahi
|11M
run
|Rundi
|11M
bel
|Belarusian
|10M
plt
|Plateau Malagasy
|10M
qug
|Chimborazo Highland Quichua
|10M
mad
|Madurese
|10M
nya
|Nyanja
|10M
zyb
|Yongbei Zhuang
|10M
pbu
|Northern Pashto
|10M
kin
|Kinyarwanda
|9M
zul
|Zulu
|9M
bul
|Bulgarian
|9M
swe
|Swedish
|9M
lin
|Lingala
|8M
som
|Somali
|8M
hms
|Southern Qiandong Miao
|8M
hnj
|Hmong Njua
|8M
ilo
|Iloko
|8M
kaz
|Kazakh
|8M
uig
|Uighur (Arabic)
|7M
uig
|Uighur (Latin)
|7M
hat
|Haitian
|7M
khm
|Khmer
|7M
prs
|Dari
|7M
hil
|Hiligaynon
|7M
sna
|Shona
|7M
tat
|Tatar
|7M
xho
|Xhosa
|7M
hye
|Armenian
|7M
min
|Minangkabau
|7M
afr
|Afrikaans
|6M
lua
|Luba-Lulua
|6M
sat
|Santali
|6M
bod
|Tibetan
|6M
tir
|Tigrinya
|6M
fin
|Finnish
|6M
slk
|Slovak
|6M
tuk
|Turkmen (Cyrillic)
|5M
tuk
|Turkmen (Latin)
|5M
dan
|Danish
|5M
nob
|Norwegian Bokmål
|5M
suk
|Sukuma
|5M
als
|Tosk Albanian
|5M
sag
|Sango
|5M
nno
|Norwegian Nynorsk
|5M
heb
|Hebrew
|5M
mos
|Mossi
|5M
tgk
|Tajik
|4M
cat
|Catalan
|4M
sot
|Southern Sotho
|4M
kat
|Georgian
|4M
bcl
|Central Bikol
|4M
glg
|Galician
|4M
lao
|Lao
|4M
lit
|Lithuanian
|4M
umb
|Umbundu
|4M
tsn
|Tswana
|4M
vec
|Venetian
|4M
nso
|Pedi
|4M
ban
|Balinese
|4M
bug
|Buginese
|4M
knc
|Central Kanuri
|4M
kng
|Koongo
|3M
ibb
|Ibibio
|3M
lug
|Ganda
|3M
ace
|Achinese
|3M
bam
|Bambara
|3M
tzm
|Central Atlas Tamazight
|3M
ydd
|Eastern Yiddish
|3M
kmb
|Kimbundu
|3M
lun
|Lunda
|3M
shn
|Shan
|3M
war
|Waray (Philippines)
|3M
dyu
|Dyula
|3M
wol
|Wolof
|3M
kir
|Kirghiz
|3M
nds
|Low German
|3M
fuf
|Pular
|3M
mkd
|Macedonian
|3M
vmw
|Makhuwa
|3M
zgh
|Standard Moroccan Tamazight
|2M
ewe
|Ewe
|2M
khk
|Halh Mongolian
|2M
slv
|Slovenian
|2M
ayr
|Central Aymara
|2M
bem
|Bemba (Zambia)
|2M
emk
|Eastern Maninkakan
|2M
bci
|Baoulé
|2M
bum
|Bulu (Cameroon)
|2M
epo
|Esperanto
|2M
pam
|Pampanga
|2M
tiv
|Tiv
|2M
tpi
|Tok Pisin
|2M
ven
|Venda
|2M
ssw
|Swati
|2M
nyn
|Nyankole
|2M
kbd
|Kabardian
|2M
iii
|Sichuan Yi
|2M
yao
|Yao
|2M
lvs
|Standard Latvian
|2M
quz
|Cusco Quechua
|2M
src
|Logudorese Sardinian
|2M
rup
|Macedo-Romanian
|2M
sco
|Scots
|2M
tso
|Tsonga
|2M
men
|Mende (Sierra Leone)
|1M
fon
|Fon
|1M
nhn
|Central Nahuatl
|1M
dip
|Northeastern Dinka
|1M
kde
|Makonde
|1M
snn
|Siona
|1M
kbp
|Kabiyè
|1M
tem
|Timne
|1M
toi
|Tonga (Zambia)
|1M
ekk
|Standard Estonian
|1M
snk
|Soninke
|1M
cjk
|Chokwe
|1M
ada
|Adangme
|1M
aii
|Assyrian Neo-Aramaic
|1M
quy
|Ayacucho Quechua
|1M
rmn
|Balkan Romani
|1M
bin
|Bini
|1M
gaa
|Ga
|1M
ndo
|Ndonga
|1M
nice for supporting cjk (Chinese, Japnese, and Korean) but just too mush untrustable results. maybe better for other languages
Used it on few projects and quite disappointed with the library accuracy, way too many mistakes to be usable in production.