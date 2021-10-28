openbase logo
franc

by Titus
6.0.0

Natural language detection

Categories

Node.js Language Detection, Node.js NLP

Readme

franc

Detect the language of text.

Built with support for 187 languages (1M or more speakers).

View the monorepo for more packages and usage information.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install franc

Support

This build supports the following languages:

CodeNameSpeakers
cmnMandarin Chinese885M
spaSpanish332M
engEnglish322M
rusRussian288M
arbStandard Arabic280M
benBengali196M
hinHindi182M
porPortuguese182M
indIndonesian140M
jpnJapanese125M
fraFrench124M
deuGerman121M
javJavanese (Javanese)76M
javJavanese (Latin)76M
korKorean75M
telTelugu73M
vieVietnamese67M
marMarathi65M
itaItalian63M
tamTamil62M
turTurkish59M
urdUrdu54M
gujGujarati44M
polPolish44M
ukrUkrainian41M
kanKannada38M
maiMaithili35M
malMalayalam34M
pesIranian Persian33M
myaBurmese31M
swhSwahili (individual language)30M
sunSundanese27M
ronRomanian26M
panPanjabi26M
bhoBhojpuri25M
amhAmharic23M
hauHausa22M
fuvNigerian Fulfulde22M
bosBosnian (Cyrillic)21M
bosBosnian (Latin)21M
hrvCroatian21M
nldDutch21M
srpSerbian (Cyrillic)21M
srpSerbian (Latin)21M
thaThai21M
ckbCentral Kurdish20M
yorYoruba20M
uznNorthern Uzbek (Cyrillic)18M
uznNorthern Uzbek (Latin)18M
zlmMalay (individual language) (Arabic)18M
zlmMalay (individual language) (Latin)18M
iboIgbo17M
npiNepali (individual language)16M
cebCebuano15M
skrSaraiki15M
tglTagalog15M
hunHungarian15M
azjNorth Azerbaijani (Cyrillic)14M
azjNorth Azerbaijani (Latin)14M
sinSinhala13M
koiKomi-Permyak13M
ellModern Greek (1453-)12M
cesCzech12M
magMagahi11M
runRundi11M
belBelarusian10M
pltPlateau Malagasy10M
qugChimborazo Highland Quichua10M
madMadurese10M
nyaNyanja10M
zybYongbei Zhuang10M
pbuNorthern Pashto10M
kinKinyarwanda9M
zulZulu9M
bulBulgarian9M
sweSwedish9M
linLingala8M
somSomali8M
hmsSouthern Qiandong Miao8M
hnjHmong Njua8M
iloIloko8M
kazKazakh8M
uigUighur (Arabic)7M
uigUighur (Latin)7M
hatHaitian7M
khmKhmer7M
prsDari7M
hilHiligaynon7M
snaShona7M
tatTatar7M
xhoXhosa7M
hyeArmenian7M
minMinangkabau7M
afrAfrikaans6M
luaLuba-Lulua6M
satSantali6M
bodTibetan6M
tirTigrinya6M
finFinnish6M
slkSlovak6M
tukTurkmen (Cyrillic)5M
tukTurkmen (Latin)5M
danDanish5M
nobNorwegian Bokmål5M
sukSukuma5M
alsTosk Albanian5M
sagSango5M
nnoNorwegian Nynorsk5M
hebHebrew5M
mosMossi5M
tgkTajik4M
catCatalan4M
sotSouthern Sotho4M
katGeorgian4M
bclCentral Bikol4M
glgGalician4M
laoLao4M
litLithuanian4M
umbUmbundu4M
tsnTswana4M
vecVenetian4M
nsoPedi4M
banBalinese4M
bugBuginese4M
kncCentral Kanuri4M
kngKoongo3M
ibbIbibio3M
lugGanda3M
aceAchinese3M
bamBambara3M
tzmCentral Atlas Tamazight3M
yddEastern Yiddish3M
kmbKimbundu3M
lunLunda3M
shnShan3M
warWaray (Philippines)3M
dyuDyula3M
wolWolof3M
kirKirghiz3M
ndsLow German3M
fufPular3M
mkdMacedonian3M
vmwMakhuwa3M
zghStandard Moroccan Tamazight2M
eweEwe2M
khkHalh Mongolian2M
slvSlovenian2M
ayrCentral Aymara2M
bemBemba (Zambia)2M
emkEastern Maninkakan2M
bciBaoulé2M
bumBulu (Cameroon)2M
epoEsperanto2M
pamPampanga2M
tivTiv2M
tpiTok Pisin2M
venVenda2M
sswSwati2M
nynNyankole2M
kbdKabardian2M
iiiSichuan Yi2M
yaoYao2M
lvsStandard Latvian2M
quzCusco Quechua2M
srcLogudorese Sardinian2M
rupMacedo-Romanian2M
scoScots2M
tsoTsonga2M
menMende (Sierra Leone)1M
fonFon1M
nhnCentral Nahuatl1M
dipNortheastern Dinka1M
kdeMakonde1M
snnSiona1M
kbpKabiyè1M
temTimne1M
toiTonga (Zambia)1M
ekkStandard Estonian1M
snkSoninke1M
cjkChokwe1M
adaAdangme1M
aiiAssyrian Neo-Aramaic1M
quyAyacucho Quechua1M
rmnBalkan Romani1M
binBini1M
gaaGa1M
ndoNdonga1M

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

teadrinker20153 Ratings3 Reviews
9 months ago
Buggy

nice for supporting cjk (Chinese, Japnese, and Korean) but just too mush untrustable results. maybe better for other languages

1
kefniark
Kevin DestremTokyo, Japan45 Ratings2 Reviews
Game dev lost in Japan #TS #HTML5 #Webgl #Unity #.Net
1 month ago
Buggy

Used it on few projects and quite disappointed with the library accuracy, way too many mistakes to be usable in production.

0

