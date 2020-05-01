App Framework

App Framework development has ended. I recommend using the Framework7 CLI instead.

iOS and Android Apps with HTML & JavaScript - App Framework combines great pieces of open source code to support your whole workflow with useful scripts and your app with powerful plugins. With App Framework, you could spend your time for your next amazing App and not for the tricky stuff around - free and open source!

Features

Setup your project:

Creation of a lightweight and well-organized project folder, ready to publish on GitHub

Design your application:

Printable template to design your application with paper and pencil

Templates for your icon design - as PDF for sketching and PPTX for drawing

Develop your application:s

Test your application:

Integrated configurable code check and fix with ESLint, based on Airbnb or Standard JavaScript

Local development server with live reload, perfectly to use together with Chrome DevTools

Test your application on any iOS or Android device with an emulator or on your own device

Use a development Firebase project with automatic database and storage rule update

Build your application:

Build process with version bump and compression of all HTML, CSS, JavaScript and image files

Generation of favicons, touch icons and splash screens out of a single image file

Phone frame around your application on big screens, so you can offer desktop access with charm

Automatic build as web application, to be used online and offline in the browser

Automatic Apple Xcode project build with Cordova

Automatic Android Studio project build with Cordova

App Framework builds score very good at performance tests like Google Lighthouse or YSlow

Deploy your application:

Deployment without downtime to any FTP server as Web App to the Firebase Hosting service as Web App to the Apple App Store as native iOS App to the Google Play Store as native Android App

Easy rollback solutions

Backup your project:

Download the Firebase database content and user list to local JSON files

Snapshot creation of all important project files to backup on any external drive or cloud service

Documentation

Demo App

| Unfortunately, Apple removed all demo apps from their store as demo apps are not accepted anymore in general.