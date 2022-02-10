Framework7

Full Featured Mobile HTML Framework For Building iOS & Android Apps

Supporting Framework7

Framework7 is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider becoming a backer or sponsor on Patreon.

Getting Started

Framework7 Development

First, install all dependencies:

npm install

Development Builds

The following npm scripts are available to create development builds:

build:dev - build development versions of all packages (Core, Vue, React, Svelte)

build-core:dev - build development version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7

build-react:dev - build development version of Framework7 React package

build-vue:dev - build development version of Framework7 Vue package

build-svelte:dev - build development version of Framework7 Svelte package

Compiled results will be available in build/ folder.

Production Builds

To build production versions the following npm scripts are available:

build:prod - build production versions of all packages (Core, Vue, React, Svelte)

build-core:prod - build production version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7

build-react:prod - build production version of Framework7 React package

build-vue:prod - build production version of Framework7 Vue package

build-svelte:prod - build production version of Framework7 Svelte package

Compiled results will be available in packages/ folder.

Kitchen Sink

To run Kitchen Sink with development environment (development version will be built first) use the following npm scripts:

core - build development version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7 package and run core Kitchen Sink

react - build development version of Framework7 React package and run React Kitchen Sink

vue - build development version of Framework7 Vue package and run Vue Kitchen Sink

svelte - build development version of Framework7 Svelte package and run Svelte Kitchen Sink

Source Code

Whole source code is located under the /src/ folder.

Contributing

Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.

All changes should be committed to src/ files only!

Framework7 uses LESS for CSS compilations, and ES modules JS files.

The project uses .editorconfig and ESLint to define and lint the coding style of each file. We recommend that you install the Editor Config and ESLint extension for your preferred IDE.

If you want to help in Framework7 development and make it event better visit this page: https://framework7.io/contribute/

Forum

If you have questions about Framework7 or want to help others you are welcome to special forum at https://forum.framework7.io/

Docs

Documentation available at https://framework7.io/docs/

Tutorials

Tutorials available at https://framework7.io/tutorials/

Showcase

Appstore apps made with Framework7: https://framework7.io/showcase/

Previous Versions