Full Featured Mobile HTML Framework For Building iOS & Android Apps
First, install all dependencies:
$ npm install
The following npm scripts are available to create development builds:
build:dev - build development versions of all packages (Core, Vue, React, Svelte)
build-core:dev - build development version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7
build-react:dev - build development version of Framework7 React package
build-vue:dev - build development version of Framework7 Vue package
build-svelte:dev - build development version of Framework7 Svelte package
Compiled results will be available in
build/ folder.
To build production versions the following npm scripts are available:
build:prod - build production versions of all packages (Core, Vue, React, Svelte)
build-core:prod - build production version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7
build-react:prod - build production version of Framework7 React package
build-vue:prod - build production version of Framework7 Vue package
build-svelte:prod - build production version of Framework7 Svelte package
Compiled results will be available in
packages/ folder.
To run Kitchen Sink with development environment (development version will be built first) use the following npm scripts:
core - build development version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7 package and run core Kitchen Sink
react - build development version of Framework7 React package and run React Kitchen Sink
vue - build development version of Framework7 Vue package and run Vue Kitchen Sink
svelte - build development version of Framework7 Svelte package and run Svelte Kitchen Sink
Whole source code is located under the
/src/ folder.
Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.
All changes should be committed to
src/ files only!
Framework7 uses LESS for CSS compilations, and ES modules JS files.
The project uses .editorconfig and ESLint to define and lint the coding style of each file. We recommend that you install the Editor Config and ESLint extension for your preferred IDE.
If you want to help in Framework7 development and make it event better visit this page: https://framework7.io/contribute/
If you have questions about Framework7 or want to help others you are welcome to special forum at https://forum.framework7.io/
Documentation available at https://framework7.io/docs/
Tutorials available at https://framework7.io/tutorials/
Appstore apps made with Framework7: https://framework7.io/showcase/