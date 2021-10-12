The premium and free iOS-icons font for Framework7.
The font is developed to be used with Framework7, but you can use it wherever you see it fits, personal or commercial. It is free to use and licensed under MIT.
Download and extract the font pack
Copy the
framework7-icons.css to your project or add this CSS to your own CSS file:
@font-face {
font-family: 'Framework7 Icons';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
src: local('Framework7 Icons'), local('Framework7Icons-Regular'),
url('../fonts/Framework7Icons-Regular.woff2') format('woff2'), url('../fonts/Framework7Icons-Regular.woff')
format('woff'), url('../fonts/Framework7Icons-Regular.ttf') format('truetype');
}
.f7-icons,
.framework7-icons {
font-family: 'Framework7 Icons';
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
font-size: 28px;
line-height: 1;
letter-spacing: normal;
text-transform: none;
display: inline-block;
white-space: nowrap;
word-wrap: normal;
direction: ltr;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-rendering: optimizeLegibility;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
-webkit-font-feature-settings: 'liga';
-moz-font-feature-settings: 'liga=1';
-moz-font-feature-settings: 'liga';
font-feature-settings: 'liga';
}
Copy the
fonts folder to your project
Ensure the font urls within
framework7-icons.css properly reference the
fonts path within your project.
Include a reference to the
framework7-icons.css file from every webpage you need to use it:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/framework7-icons.css" />
Or with component:
$ component install framework7io/framework7-icons
Or with bower:
$ bower install framework7-icons
Or with npm:
$ npm install framework7-icons
When using webpack, you must add loaders for css and fonts.
{ test: /\.css/, loader: 'style-loader!css-loader' },
{ test: /\.(woff|woff2|ttf)$/, loader: 'url-loader?limit=100000' },
Then you can import the module like so:
import 'framework7-icons';
You can use framework7.io or included
cheatsheet.html file to easily find the icon you want to use. It’s easy to incorporate icons into your web page. Here’s a small example:
<i class="f7-icons">house</i>
This example uses a typographic feature called ligatures, which allows rendering of an icon glyph simply by using its textual name. The replacement is done automatically by the web browser and provides more readable code than the equivalent numeric character reference.
Framework7 Icons look best at 28px, but if an icon needs to be displayed in an alternative size, just use CSS
font-size rule:
.size-14 {
font-size: 14px;
}
.size-28 {
font-size: 28px;
}
.size-32 {
font-size: 32px;
}
.size-56 {
font-size: 56px;
}
<i class="f7-icons size-14">house</i>
<i class="f7-icons size-28">house</i>
<i class="f7-icons size-32">house</i>
<i class="f7-icons size-56">house</i>
Using the icon font allows for easy styling of an icon in any color.
.color-black {
color: #000;
}
.color-white {
color: #fff;
}
<i class="icon f7-icons color-black">house</i> <i class="icon f7-icons color-white">house</i>
data- attributes
Add the following CSS rule:
.f7-icons[data-icon]:before {
content: attr(data-icon);
color: inherit;
}
And now you can use it with
data- attributes:
<i class="f7-icons" data-icon="house"></i>
Since v 4.0.0 there are pure SVG components available for React, Svelte and Vue.
In React:
import { House, HeartCircle } from 'framework7-icons/react';
export default () {
// ...
return (
<div>
<House />
...
<HeartCircle />
</div>
)
}
In Svelte:
<div>
...
<House />
...
<HeartCircle />
...
</div>
<script>
import { House, HeartCircle } from 'framework7-icons/svelte';
// ...
</script>
In Vue:
<template>
<div>
...
<f7-house />
...
<f7-heart-circle />
...
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { House, HeartCircle } from 'framework7-icons/vue';
export default {
components: {
f7House: House,
f7HeartCircle: HeartCircle,
},
...
}
</script>
This repo already comes with all the files built and ready to go, but can also build the fonts from the source. Requires Python, FontForge and woff2:
Install FontForge, which is the program that creates the font files from the SVG files:
$ brew install fontforge ttfautohint
Install woff2
$ git clone --recursive https://github.com/google/woff2.git $ cd woff2 $ make clean all
Add or subtract files from the
src/ folder you'd like to be apart of the font files.
Run the build command:
python ./build/generate.py
Framework7 Icons font is licensed under the MIT license.