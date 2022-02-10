openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

framework7

by framework7io
6.3.12 (see all)

Full featured HTML framework for building iOS & Android apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

16.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

172

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.9/517
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Buggy

Readme

Framework7

Build Status Greenkeeper

Framework7

Full Featured Mobile HTML Framework For Building iOS & Android Apps

Supporting Framework7

Framework7 is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider becoming a backer or sponsor on Patreon.

Sponsors

Software Development Company | CodeFirst UK

Getting Started

Framework7 Development

First, install all dependencies:

$ npm install

Development Builds

The following npm scripts are available to create development builds:

  • build:dev - build development versions of all packages (Core, Vue, React, Svelte)
  • build-core:dev - build development version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7
  • build-react:dev - build development version of Framework7 React package
  • build-vue:dev - build development version of Framework7 Vue package
  • build-svelte:dev - build development version of Framework7 Svelte package

Compiled results will be available in build/ folder.

Production Builds

To build production versions the following npm scripts are available:

  • build:prod - build production versions of all packages (Core, Vue, React, Svelte)
  • build-core:prod - build production version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7
  • build-react:prod - build production version of Framework7 React package
  • build-vue:prod - build production version of Framework7 Vue package
  • build-svelte:prod - build production version of Framework7 Svelte package

Compiled results will be available in packages/ folder.

Kitchen Sink

To run Kitchen Sink with development environment (development version will be built first) use the following npm scripts:

  • core - build development version of Core (vanilla JS) Framework7 package and run core Kitchen Sink
  • react - build development version of Framework7 React package and run React Kitchen Sink
  • vue - build development version of Framework7 Vue package and run Vue Kitchen Sink
  • svelte - build development version of Framework7 Svelte package and run Svelte Kitchen Sink

Source Code

Whole source code is located under the /src/ folder.

Contributing

Before you open an issue please review the contributing guideline.

All changes should be committed to src/ files only!

Framework7 uses LESS for CSS compilations, and ES modules JS files.

The project uses .editorconfig and ESLint to define and lint the coding style of each file. We recommend that you install the Editor Config and ESLint extension for your preferred IDE.

If you want to help in Framework7 development and make it event better visit this page: https://framework7.io/contribute/

Forum

If you have questions about Framework7 or want to help others you are welcome to special forum at https://forum.framework7.io/

Docs

Documentation available at https://framework7.io/docs/

Tutorials

Tutorials available at https://framework7.io/tutorials/

Showcase

Appstore apps made with Framework7: https://framework7.io/showcase/

Previous Versions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mahavir VataliyaINDIA53 Ratings0 Reviews
Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
13 days ago
michaelloya3 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Oleg KorzhanovSaint-Petersburg, Russia 20 Ratings0 Reviews
Мракоборец, политологоанатом, электрохулиган, скроллопитек, комик санс #producer #composer #designer #js #python #php
2 months ago
Mawoka/bin/zsh9 Ratings0 Reviews
Why is there this text-field?! What should I put here? Maybe, that I am a student from Oberhausen (NRW)? Or also that I like code and tabletennis?
3 months ago
Buggy
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
SunilThombareINDIA2 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial