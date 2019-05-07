Framer Prototyping

For a complete overview, downloads and docs please visit framerjs.com. Find the latest builds at builds.framerjs.com

Building

Download or clone the code

Run npm install to get the dependencies

to get the dependencies Run make build to build the latest version

Testing

Run make test to run the unit tests in phantomjs

to run the unit tests in phantomjs Run make safari to run the tests in Safari

to run the tests in Safari Download Cactus and open extras/CactusFramer, then go to /test.html for a list of visual tests.

Reporting Issues

Please use the issue tracker and tag them with Framer3

Try to include an example and clearly describe expected behaviour

Framer 3 Changes

Framer 3 is close to a rewrite. Or maybe more a huge refactor. The new code base is simpler and very well tested, so I hope others can start contributing more easily.

New Features

State machine A proper way to organize animations Define a set of states with myLayer.states.add "name", {properties...} Transform to a specific state with myLayer.states.switch "name" or myLayer.states.next() Optionally override layer.states.animationOptions, or pass them in

Animation backend Based on requestAnimationFrame Allows for more precise animation handling and better control Allows to change animations in-flight, which is required for real physics Animations now take a new argument curveOptions that can contain named inputs (like spring, tension, velocity) rather than the old curve "spring(x,y,z)" argument.

Animators Added damping harmonic oscillator spring physics (curve: "spring-dho") Very simple infrastructure to add your own animators: Emit a number on a tick Check if the animation has reached it's end Support for future advanced animators like real physics and path animators



Big Changes

Views are now called Layers (superLayer, subLayers, etc)

Layers get a default background color and width, height on default so you can see them

You can override the defaults yourself like Framer.Defaults.Layer.width = 100

Layer events (myLayer.on) have a modified scope where this is the layer it's being called on

There is no ScrollLayer, it's just a Layer. You can enable scrolling with scroll, scrollX, scrollY (and animate them).

There is no ImageLayer, it's just a Layer. Set the image with myLayer.image = "url"

Smaller Changes

More sane error checking all around, throwing sensible errors if you do something wrong

Transform origin are now full properties: Layer.originX, Layer.originY

Most objects have a nice .toString() method for debugging

Added delay and repeat keywords to animation

Animation events now also get emitted on the layer (start, stop, end)

Replaces the Underscore library with Lodash and added Underscore.String

Some css properties are now directly exposed on the layer (without having to go through .style) like backgroundColor

Added Utils.mapRange to map from one number range to another. So 0.5 as input from 0-1 to 0-50 becomes 25.

Big bugs fixed

A lot of stuff around animations Reliable event handling (start, stop, end) Multiple animations for one layer

Rotation issues beyond 360 degrees

Rewritten the Photoshop importer with tests

Backwards Compatibility

View, ScrollView and ImageView should work, but they give a warning.

Animation spring initial velocity behaves a bit different

Known Issues

Rotation issues with a low z-index cause drawing issues.

Animation perf in some versions of Chrome seems less good than Framer 2 (maybe fixed)

The blur (and likely other filter properties) are kind of broken on Chrome

Plans

Add back in the css keyframe animation backend and allow to switch between them on a per animation basis.

Add more animatable properties. You can set layer.style as an animation target and animate it's numeric css properties. - We'll have to put some converters in to tween between colors, gradients, shadows, etc.

Add back in the box2d physics engine and come up with a testable api

Research FF/IE support

Framer 3 Release Todo