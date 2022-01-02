Framer Motion Hooks

Fill the hook gap in Framer Motion.

Installation

npm install framer-motion-hooks

Note: If you prefer yarn instead of npm , just use yarn add framer-motion-hooks .

Hooks

Returns a MotionValue representing the y scroll progress that updates when the target element is visible in viewport.

const MyComponent = () => { const ref = useRef() const progress = useInViewScroll(ref) return < motion.div ref = {ref} style = {{ scale: progress }} /> }

API

const scrollProgress = useInViewScroll(ref, options)

scrollProgress : A number between 0 and 1 indicating relative page scroll

: A number between 0 and 1 indicating relative page scroll ref : React ref target element

: React ref target element options : (optional) Scroll options (e.g. threshold)

Note: Deprecated in favor of Framer Motion's native whileInView prop introduced in version 5.3.

Fires an animation as soon as the element is visible in viewport.

const MyComponent = () => { const { inViewRef, animation } = useInViewAnimate({ animate : "visible" }) return ( < motion.div ref = {inViewRef} initial = "initial" animate = {animation} variants = {variants} /> ) } const variants = { initial: { x: 0 }, visible: { x: 200 } }

Note: Also works with direct props on the React element

API

const { inViewRef, animation } = useInViewAnimate(variants, options)

inViewRef : React ref

: React ref animation : Motion animation controls

: Motion animation controls variants : Motion target object

: Motion target object options : (optional) Intersection options

Returns a React state value that updates when the MotionValue changes

const MyComponent = () => { const { scrollY } = useViewportScroll() const reactState = useMotionAsState(scrollY) return < span > {reactState} </ span > }

API

const state = useMotionAsState(value)

state : React state

: React state value : Motion value

Returns a MotionValue value that updates when the React state changes

const MyComponent = () => { const [opacity, setOpacity] = useState( 0 ) const motionOpacity = useStateAsMotion(opacity) return < motion.div style = {{ opacity: motionOpacity }} /> }

API

const value = useStateAsMotion(state)