framer-motion

by framer
5.4.5 (see all)

Open source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1M

GitHub Stars

13.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

55

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/542
Top Feedback

26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
13Bleeding Edge
11Highly Customizable
10Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Framer Motion

Framer Motion

An open source and production-ready motion
library for React on the web.


This repo contains the source code for Framer Motion and Framer Motion 3D.

📚 Docs

Check out our documentation for guides and a full API reference.

Or checkout our examples for inspiration.

🛠 Contribute

Want to contribute to Framer Motion? Our contributing guide has you covered.

👩🏻‍⚖️ License

Framer Motion is MIT licensed.

Framer

Get on the same page as your designers before production. Get started with design and prototyping in Framer.

Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I worked on a react application recently and although the UI was good I thought it lacked something. I decided to add some animation, I had used animate.css before and was going to try that. But when I searched online for an animation library for React I found Framer Motion. Decided to try it out it worked just like that, I was able to get subtle and professional looking animation easily. I thought animation might make the application look comical but framer-motion helped to make the app more professional with the subtle animations. I only used a couple of hover animations, it was easy to setup, didn't have to do any complex configurations. The animations will work on any component as well. So now frame motion is my go to animation library in react.

Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the best libraries for react. Working on animations when using react is difficult. framer-motion reduced this effort so much that you can easily add animations to your components. I have been using this in one of my chat pop up animation. It turned out very impressive as the animation was flawless. The one thing I struggled was is to get started with setting up the right animation. You really need to go through a much of trial and error before you get what you needed. The only thing to note is that the library is a bit heavy so use it only when you really need it.

ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

The best animation library for animating in react. Animating components in React is not an easy and framer motion is an amazing tool for that. I have used it in one of my projects where I had to implement complex animations and it was the perfect choice. The documentation is really amazing, they have also provided codesandbox examples for most of the animations and I find it really helpful. The maintainers of the project are also very helpful, there are a lot of videos and tutorials available.

Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
6 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Framer-motion is the best animation lib for React that is out there. It works really well. I really like how easy it is to set up animation without doing any extra work, I used to use react-transition-group, cause that's smaller and works just fine. But the usage of the hook for styling and that too combined with spring animations and stuff... Couldn't have asked for more.

Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use

Amazingly intuitive. Ive never used a library that is this well-thought out before. The readability of the code is just magnificent. I've used this library on my own portfolio. Only down side is that, it becomes heavy if you're going with a single animation or just interaction feedback.

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
795K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
263K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

Introduction | Framer for Developers
www.framer.comIntroduction | Framer for DevelopersGet started with Motion and learn by exploring interactive examples.
Framer Motion tutorial: How to easily create React animations - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com6 months agoFramer Motion tutorial: How to easily create React animations - LogRocket BlogFramer Motion has a clean, simple API that doesn’t bloat components. Learn how to create animations in React with this library.
framer-motion examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioframer-motion examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use framer-motion by viewing and forking framer-motion example apps on CodeSandbox
Framer Motion Tutorials: Make More Advanced Animations | Shakuro
shakuro.comFramer Motion Tutorials: Make More Advanced Animations | ShakuroThere are simple Framer Motion tutorials, but what about more complex ones? Learn to make more advanced React animations in Framer Motion from this guide.
Framer Motion - beautiful animations and interactions for React. 🤤
dev.to1 year agoFramer Motion - beautiful animations and interactions for React. 🤤Previously, I covered React Spring, a spring-physics based animation library. We made some easy to ma...