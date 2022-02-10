Abhinav Dinesh C ● Kochi ● 30 Rating s ● 29 Review s ● Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React 6 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant I worked on a react application recently and although the UI was good I thought it lacked something. I decided to add some animation, I had used animate.css before and was going to try that. But when I searched online for an animation library for React I found Framer Motion. Decided to try it out it worked just like that, I was able to get subtle and professional looking animation easily. I thought animation might make the application look comical but framer-motion helped to make the app more professional with the subtle animations. I only used a couple of hover animations, it was easy to setup, didn't have to do any complex configurations. The animations will work on any component as well. So now frame motion is my go to animation library in react. 0

Ashik Meerankutty ● Idukki, Kerala ● 68 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● 10 months ago Bleeding Edge Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant One of the best libraries for react. Working on animations when using react is difficult. framer-motion reduced this effort so much that you can easily add animations to your components. I have been using this in one of my chat pop up animation. It turned out very impressive as the animation was flawless. The one thing I struggled was is to get started with setting up the right animation. You really need to go through a much of trial and error before you get what you needed. The only thing to note is that the library is a bit heavy so use it only when you really need it. 0

Shamin ● Kochi, Kerala ● 51 Rating s ● 50 Review s ● Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast 10 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers The best animation library for animating in react. Animating components in React is not an easy and framer motion is an amazing tool for that. I have used it in one of my projects where I had to implement complex animations and it was the perfect choice. The documentation is really amazing, they have also provided codesandbox examples for most of the animations and I find it really helpful. The maintainers of the project are also very helpful, there are a lot of videos and tutorials available. 0

Saurav Khdoolia ● Gurugram, India ● 88 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● On way to be : ) 6 months ago Bleeding Edge Easy to Use Great Documentation Framer-motion is the best animation lib for React that is out there. It works really well. I really like how easy it is to set up animation without doing any extra work, I used to use react-transition-group, cause that's smaller and works just fine. But the usage of the hook for styling and that too combined with spring animations and stuff... Couldn't have asked for more. 0