This repo contains the source code for Framer Motion and Framer Motion 3D.
Check out our documentation for guides and a full API reference.
Or checkout our examples for inspiration.
Want to contribute to Framer Motion? Our contributing guide has you covered.
Framer Motion is MIT licensed.
Get on the same page as your designers before production. Get started with design and prototyping in Framer.
I worked on a react application recently and although the UI was good I thought it lacked something. I decided to add some animation, I had used animate.css before and was going to try that. But when I searched online for an animation library for React I found Framer Motion. Decided to try it out it worked just like that, I was able to get subtle and professional looking animation easily. I thought animation might make the application look comical but framer-motion helped to make the app more professional with the subtle animations. I only used a couple of hover animations, it was easy to setup, didn't have to do any complex configurations. The animations will work on any component as well. So now frame motion is my go to animation library in react.
One of the best libraries for react. Working on animations when using react is difficult. framer-motion reduced this effort so much that you can easily add animations to your components. I have been using this in one of my chat pop up animation. It turned out very impressive as the animation was flawless. The one thing I struggled was is to get started with setting up the right animation. You really need to go through a much of trial and error before you get what you needed. The only thing to note is that the library is a bit heavy so use it only when you really need it.
The best animation library for animating in react. Animating components in React is not an easy and framer motion is an amazing tool for that. I have used it in one of my projects where I had to implement complex animations and it was the perfect choice. The documentation is really amazing, they have also provided codesandbox examples for most of the animations and I find it really helpful. The maintainers of the project are also very helpful, there are a lot of videos and tutorials available.
Framer-motion is the best animation lib for React that is out there. It works really well. I really like how easy it is to set up animation without doing any extra work, I used to use react-transition-group, cause that's smaller and works just fine. But the usage of the hook for styling and that too combined with spring animations and stuff... Couldn't have asked for more.
Amazingly intuitive. Ive never used a library that is this well-thought out before. The readability of the code is just magnificent. I've used this library on my own portfolio. Only down side is that, it becomes heavy if you're going with a single animation or just interaction feedback.