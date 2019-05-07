Framer.js is an open source JavaScript framework for rapid prototyping. Framer.js allows you to define animations and interactions, complete with filters, spring physics, 3D effects and more. It's bundled with Framer Generator, an application that allows you to import layers directly out of Photoshop and Sketch.
Framer Studio is a prototyping app for Mac, based on Framer.js. Framer Studio includes an editor based on CoffeeScript, instant visual feedback and much more.
Join the group at Facebook for help, ideas and general prototyping talk. Also feel free to post your work.
imageLayer = new Layer({width:128, height:128, image:"images/icon.png"})
imageLayer.center()
imageLayer.states.add({
second: {y:100, scale:0.6, rotationZ:100},
third: {y:300, scale:1.3},
fourth: {y:200, scale:0.9, rotationZ:200},
})
imageLayer.states.animationOptions = {
curve: "spring(500,12,0)"
}
imageLayer.on(Events.Click, function() {
imageLayer.states.next()
})
With a Sketch or Photoshop file open, open Framer Generator and click Import. Only layer groups are imported; single layers are ignored. The hierarchy of your layer groups is respected.
You can safely move things around in Sketch or Photoshop and re-import. Generator will update the images and any changes in hierarchy, but leave your code intact. See our documentation for more.
Check the wanted features wiki page for ideas to work on.
make build to build the latest version
make watcher to rebuild the latest version on changes
make test to run the unit tests in phantomjs
make watch to rerun the unit tests on changes
make coverage to generate a test coverage report
There are also a set of visual and interactive tests for Framer Studio which you can find in test/studio.