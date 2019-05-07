openbase logo
fl

framer-lib

by Koen Bok
3.0.0

Framer - Design Everything

Readme

Framer.js

Framer.js is an open source JavaScript framework for rapid prototyping. Framer.js allows you to define animations and interactions, complete with filters, spring physics, 3D effects and more. It's bundled with Framer Generator, an application that allows you to import layers directly out of Photoshop and Sketch.

Framer Studio is a prototyping app for Mac, based on Framer.js. Framer Studio includes an editor based on CoffeeScript, instant visual feedback and much more.

Join the group at Facebook for help, ideas and general prototyping talk. Also feel free to post your work.

Get Started

  • [Download] (http://framerjs.com/static/downloads/Framer.zip) (Framer.js & Framer Generator)
  • Open index.html in a WebKit browser and you'll see an image animate on click
  • Edit the app.js to add interactions and animations (see example code below)

Folder Screenshot

Example

Define a layer and center it
imageLayer = new Layer({width:128, height:128, image:"images/icon.png"})
imageLayer.center()
Add states
imageLayer.states.add({
    second: {y:100, scale:0.6, rotationZ:100},
    third:  {y:300, scale:1.3},
    fourth: {y:200, scale:0.9, rotationZ:200},
})
Set default animation options
imageLayer.states.animationOptions = {
    curve: "spring(500,12,0)"
}
Toggle states on click
imageLayer.on(Events.Click, function() {
    imageLayer.states.next()
})

Features

  • Spring Physics, Easing Functions and Bezier Curves
  • Hardware Accelerated (3D) Animations with 60fps
  • Events: Click, Touch, Drag, Scroll and more
  • State Machine to define and animate between sets of properties
  • Import from Sketch & Photoshop with Framer Generator
  • Based on WebKit: works on desktop, mobile and tablets
  • Debugging with Web Inspector and JavaScript console

Framer Generator

With a Sketch or Photoshop file open, open Framer Generator and click Import. Only layer groups are imported; single layers are ignored. The hierarchy of your layer groups is respected.

You can safely move things around in Sketch or Photoshop and re-import. Generator will update the images and any changes in hierarchy, but leave your code intact. See our documentation for more.

  • Access any layer by its group name
  • Groups within groups will become subLayers
  • Groups with vector masks will become clipped layers
  • Group names should be unique (otherwise, they'll be renamed)

Contribute

Check the wanted features wiki page for ideas to work on.

Building
  • Download or clone the code
  • Run make build to build the latest version
  • Run make watcher to rebuild the latest version on changes
Testing
  • Run make test to run the unit tests in phantomjs
  • Run make watch to rerun the unit tests on changes
  • Run make coverage to generate a test coverage report

There are also a set of visual and interactive tests for Framer Studio which you can find in test/studio.

Reporting Issues
  • Please use the issue tracker
  • Try to include an example and clearly describe expected behaviour

More

wercker status

