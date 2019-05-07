Framer.js is an open source JavaScript framework for rapid prototyping. Framer.js allows you to define animations and interactions, complete with filters, spring physics, 3D effects and more. It's bundled with Framer Generator, an application that allows you to import layers directly out of Photoshop and Sketch.

Framer Studio is a prototyping app for Mac, based on Framer.js. Framer Studio includes an editor based on CoffeeScript, instant visual feedback and much more.

Join the group at Facebook for help, ideas and general prototyping talk. Also feel free to post your work.

Get Started

[Download] (http://framerjs.com/static/downloads/Framer.zip) (Framer.js & Framer Generator)

Open index.html in a WebKit browser and you'll see an image animate on click

in a WebKit browser and you'll see an image animate on click Edit the app.js to add interactions and animations (see example code below)

Example

Define a layer and center it

imageLayer = new Layer({ width : 128 , height : 128 , image : "images/icon.png" }) imageLayer.center()

Add states

imageLayer.states.add({ second : { y : 100 , scale : 0.6 , rotationZ : 100 }, third : { y : 300 , scale : 1.3 }, fourth : { y : 200 , scale : 0.9 , rotationZ : 200 }, })

Set default animation options

imageLayer.states.animationOptions = { curve : "spring(500,12,0)" }

Toggle states on click

imageLayer.on(Events.Click, function ( ) { imageLayer.states.next() })

Features

Spring Physics, Easing Functions and Bezier Curves

Hardware Accelerated (3D) Animations with 60fps

Events: Click, Touch, Drag, Scroll and more

State Machine to define and animate between sets of properties

Import from Sketch & Photoshop with Framer Generator

Based on WebKit: works on desktop, mobile and tablets

Debugging with Web Inspector and JavaScript console

Framer Generator

With a Sketch or Photoshop file open, open Framer Generator and click Import. Only layer groups are imported; single layers are ignored. The hierarchy of your layer groups is respected.

You can safely move things around in Sketch or Photoshop and re-import. Generator will update the images and any changes in hierarchy, but leave your code intact. See our documentation for more.

Access any layer by its group name

Groups within groups will become subLayers

Groups with vector masks will become clipped layers

Group names should be unique (otherwise, they'll be renamed)

Contribute

Check the wanted features wiki page for ideas to work on.

Building

Download or clone the code

Run make build to build the latest version

to build the latest version Run make watcher to rebuild the latest version on changes

Testing

Run make test to run the unit tests in phantomjs

to run the unit tests in phantomjs Run make watch to rerun the unit tests on changes

to rerun the unit tests on changes Run make coverage to generate a test coverage report

There are also a set of visual and interactive tests for Framer Studio which you can find in test/studio.

Reporting Issues

Please use the issue tracker

Try to include an example and clearly describe expected behaviour

More