Customizable titlebar for frameless electron windows built with React

The demo application can be found in the example folder along with more images of the different titlebar styles:

Overflow Menu: When menu buttons don't fit in the given titlebar space items are moved into an overflowed submenu.

Stacked Menu: Titlebar stacked above menu bar.

Vertical Menu: All menu items moved into a vertical submenu.

Install

npm install --save frameless-titlebar yarn add frameless-titlebar

Usage

Electron Browser SetUp

mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({ width : 1024 , height : 728 , minWidth : 600 , minHeight : 300 , frame : false , titleBarStyle : 'hidden' , });

React App SetUp

import React from 'react' import icon from 'path/to/icon.png' ; import menu from 'path/to/menu' ; import { remote } from 'electron' ; import TitleBar from 'frameless-titlebar' const currentWindow = remote.getCurrentWindow(); const Example = () => { const [maximized, setMaximized] = useState(currentWindow.isMaximized()); useEffect( () => { const onMaximized = () => setMaximized( true ); const onRestore = () => setMaximized( false ); currentWindow.on( "maximize" , onMaximized); currentWindow.on( "unmaximize" , onRestore); return () => { currentWindow.removeListener( "maximize" , onMaximized); currentWindow.removeListener( "unmaximize" , onRestore); } }, []); const handleMaximize = () => { if (maximized) { currentWindow.restore(); } else { currentWindow.maximize(); } } return ( < div > < TitleBar iconSrc = {icon} // app icon currentWindow = {currentWindow} // electron window instance platform = {process.platform} // win32 , darwin , linux menu = {menu} theme = {{ // any theme overrides specific // to your application : ) }} title = "frameless app" onClose = {() => currentWindow.close()} onMinimize={() => currentWindow.minimize()} onMaximize={handleMaximize} // when the titlebar is double clicked onDoubleClick={handleMaximize} // hide minimize windows control disableMinimize={false} // hide maximize windows control disableMaximize={false} // is the current window maximized? maximized={maximized} > {/* custom titlebar items */} </ TitleBar > </ div > ) }

Example of all of the overridable theme properties can be found in the example folder here

Use titlebar theme in children

import { useContext } from 'react' ; import { TitlebarThemeContext } from 'frameless-titlebar' ; const CustomItem = () => { const theme = useContext(TitlebarThemeContext); return ( < div style = {{ height: theme.bar.height }}> {/* ... */} </ div > ) } const App = () => { return ( < div > < TitleBar > < CustomItem > </ TitleBar > </ div > ) }

Example of a custom TitleBarButton can be seen here

Supported Menu Item Properties

Supported menu item properties from: Electron Menu Object/Template Documentation

Name Type Description id (optional) string Must be unique. If defined then it can be used as a reference to this item by the position attribute type (optional) oneOf([ normal , separator , submenu , checkbox , radio ]) Type of supported menu items label (optional) string Menu item label click (optional) function(menuItem, browserWindow, event) if currentWindow is not passed in to the titlebar then, browserWindow will be null disabled (optional) bool Enables/disables menu item from being clicked on accelerator (optional) string Accelerator string eg CmdOrCtrl+Z icon (optional) img The image shown to the left of the menu label checked (optional) bool Should only be specified for checkbox or radio type menu items submenu (optional) array : [MenuItems] Array of menu items. If submenu is specified, the type: 'submenu' can be omitted. before (optional) string Inserts this item before the item with the specified id. If the referenced item doesn't exist the item will be inserted at the end of the menu after (optional) string Inserts this item after the item with the specified id. If the referenced item doesn't exist the item will be inserted at the end of the menu

Keyboard accessibility

Opening Menu: Pressing Alt Key + First letter of any of the visible menu items. eg: Alt+F would open the first menu item with an F if any, such as File .

Closing Menu: Pressing Esc .

Navigating Submenus: Use arrow keys (up, down, left, right) to navigate menus once they're open.

Disclaimers

NOTE: ^v2.0.0 has a lot of breaking changes from the previous ^1.x.x releases since this was a complete re-write of frameless-titlebar

Contributing

Feel free to fork and create pull requests! I'll try my best to review any code changes for the next release.

Electron Remote Docs

Electron Menu Docs

License

MIT © Cristian006