Customizable titlebar for frameless electron windows built with React
The demo application can be found in the example folder along with more images of the different titlebar styles:
npm install --save frameless-titlebar
# or
yarn add frameless-titlebar
Electron Browser SetUp
mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({
width: 1024,
height: 728,
minWidth: 600, // set a min width!
minHeight: 300, // and a min height!
// Remove the window frame from windows applications
frame: false,
// Hide the titlebar from MacOS applications while keeping the stop lights
titleBarStyle: 'hidden',
});
React App SetUp
import React from 'react'
import icon from 'path/to/icon.png';
import menu from 'path/to/menu';
import { remote } from 'electron';
import TitleBar from 'frameless-titlebar'
const currentWindow = remote.getCurrentWindow();
const Example = () => {
// manage window state, default to currentWindow maximized state
const [maximized, setMaximized] = useState(currentWindow.isMaximized());
// add window listeners for currentWindow
useEffect(() => {
const onMaximized = () => setMaximized(true);
const onRestore = () => setMaximized(false);
currentWindow.on("maximize", onMaximized);
currentWindow.on("unmaximize", onRestore);
return () => {
currentWindow.removeListener("maximize", onMaximized);
currentWindow.removeListener("unmaximize", onRestore);
}
}, []);
// used by double click on the titlebar
// and by the maximize control button
const handleMaximize = () => {
if (maximized) {
currentWindow.restore();
} else {
currentWindow.maximize();
}
}
return (
<div>
<TitleBar
iconSrc={icon} // app icon
currentWindow={currentWindow} // electron window instance
platform={process.platform} // win32, darwin, linux
menu={menu}
theme={{
// any theme overrides specific
// to your application :)
}}
title="frameless app"
onClose={() => currentWindow.close()}
onMinimize={() => currentWindow.minimize()}
onMaximize={handleMaximize}
// when the titlebar is double clicked
onDoubleClick={handleMaximize}
// hide minimize windows control
disableMinimize={false}
// hide maximize windows control
disableMaximize={false}
// is the current window maximized?
maximized={maximized}
>
{/* custom titlebar items */}
</TitleBar>
</div>
)
}
Example of all of the overridable theme properties can be found in the example folder here
Use titlebar theme in children
import { useContext } from 'react';
import { TitlebarThemeContext } from 'frameless-titlebar';
const CustomItem = () => {
// access all of the current theme properties in this
// child component
const theme = useContext(TitlebarThemeContext);
return (
<div style={{ height: theme.bar.height }}>
{/* ... */}
</div>
)
}
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<TitleBar>
<CustomItem>
</TitleBar>
</div>
)
}
Example of a custom TitleBarButton can be seen here
Supported menu item properties from: Electron Menu Object/Template Documentation
|Name
|Type
|Description
id (optional)
string
|Must be unique. If defined then it can be used as a reference to this item by the position attribute
type (optional)
|oneOf([
normal,
separator,
submenu,
checkbox,
radio])
|Type of supported menu items
label (optional)
string
|Menu item label
click (optional)
function(menuItem, browserWindow, event)
|if
currentWindow is not passed in to the titlebar then,
browserWindow will be null
disabled (optional)
bool
|Enables/disables menu item from being clicked on
accelerator (optional)
string
|Accelerator string eg
CmdOrCtrl+Z
icon (optional)
img
|The image shown to the left of the menu label
checked (optional)
bool
|Should only be specified for checkbox or radio type menu items
submenu (optional)
array : [MenuItems]
|Array of menu items. If
submenu is specified, the
type: 'submenu' can be omitted.
before (optional)
string
|Inserts this item before the item with the specified id. If the referenced item doesn't exist the item will be inserted at the end of the menu
after (optional)
string
|Inserts this item after the item with the specified id. If the referenced item doesn't exist the item will be inserted at the end of the menu
Opening Menu: Pressing
Alt Key + First letter of any of the visible menu items. eg:
Alt+F would open the first menu item with an
F if any, such as
File.
Closing Menu: Pressing
Esc.
Navigating Submenus: Use arrow keys (up, down, left, right) to navigate menus once they're open.
NOTE:
^v2.0.0 has a lot of breaking changes from the previous
^1.x.x releases since this was a complete re-write of frameless-titlebar
Feel free to fork and create pull requests! I'll try my best to review any code changes for the next release.
MIT © Cristian006