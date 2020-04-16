A tiny module which allows run a non-blocking layout many tasks.
import frameScheduling, { P_IMPORTANT } from 'frame-scheduling';
frameScheduling(() => { console.log('async task') });
Asynchronous running tasks in JavaScript based on requestAnimationFrame. Supports priority and interrupt execution every 16 milliseconds, to achieve 60fps.
# yarn
yarn add frame-scheduling
# npm
npm install --save frame-scheduling
import frameScheduling, { P_IMPORTANT, P_LOW } from 'frame-scheduling';
const result = [];
frameScheduling(() => { result.push('A') }, { priority: P_LOW })
frameScheduling(() => { result.push('B') })
frameScheduling(() => { result.push('C') }, { priority: P_IMPORTANT })
frameScheduling(() => { result.push('D') }, { priority: 1000 })
// after doing
console.log(result) // > ['D', 'C', 'B', 'A']
perform priority tasks first
import frameScheduling from 'frame-scheduling';
frameScheduling(() => lightFunction()) // light < 1ms exec
frameScheduling(() => heavyFunction()) // heavy > 17ms exec
frameScheduling(() => heavyFunction2()) // heavy > 17ms exec
frameScheduling(() => lightFunction2()) // light < 1ms exec
frameScheduling(() => lightFunction3()) // light < 1ms exec
/*
Runs in frame
| lightFunction
| heavyFunction
| heavyFunction2
| lightFunction2
| lightFunction3
*/
frame-scheduling aims to achieve 60 fps
It is possible to set the priority of the function. If the function has a low priority, then each execution skip adds +1 to the priority. Thus, low-priority tasks, when something is done.