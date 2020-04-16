Frame Scheduling

A tiny module which allows run a non-blocking layout many tasks.

Fast. Contains low overhead and optimized for running lots of tasks without drop fps

import frameScheduling, { P_IMPORTANT } from 'frame-scheduling' ; frameScheduling( () => { console .log( 'async task' ) });

Demo

Asynchronous running tasks in JavaScript based on requestAnimationFrame. Supports priority and interrupt execution every 16 milliseconds, to achieve 60fps.

Installation

yarn add frame-scheduling npm install --save frame-scheduling

Priority

import frameScheduling, { P_IMPORTANT, P_LOW } from 'frame-scheduling' ; const result = []; frameScheduling( () => { result.push( 'A' ) }, { priority : P_LOW }) frameScheduling( () => { result.push( 'B' ) }) frameScheduling( () => { result.push( 'C' ) }, { priority : P_IMPORTANT }) frameScheduling( () => { result.push( 'D' ) }, { priority : 1000 }) console .log(result)

perform priority tasks first

framing

import frameScheduling from 'frame-scheduling' ; frameScheduling( () => lightFunction()) frameScheduling( () => heavyFunction()) frameScheduling( () => heavyFunction2()) frameScheduling( () => lightFunction2()) frameScheduling( () => lightFunction3())

frame-scheduling aims to achieve 60 fps

Options

priority: number = 5

It is possible to set the priority of the function. If the function has a low priority, then each execution skip adds +1 to the priority. Thus, low-priority tasks, when something is done.