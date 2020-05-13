Rational approximation to a floating point number with bounded denominator.
Uses the Mediant Method.
This module also provides an implementation of the continued fraction method as described by Aberth in "A method for exact computation with rational numbers". The algorithm is used in SheetJS Libraries to replicate fraction formats.
With
npm:
$ npm install frac
In the browser:
<script src="frac.js"></script>
The script will manipulate
module.exports if available . This is not always
desirable. To prevent the behavior, define
DO_NOT_EXPORT_FRAC
From
PyPI:
$ pip install frac
In all cases, the relevant function takes 3 arguments:
x the number we wish to approximate
D the maximum denominator
mixed if true, return a mixed fraction; if false, improper
The return value is an array of the form
[quot, num, den] where
quot==0
for improper fractions.
quot <= x for mixed fractions, which may lead to some
unexpected results when rendering negative numbers.
The exported
frac function implements the Mediant method.
frac.cont implements the Aberth algorithm
For example:
> // var frac = require('frac'); // uncomment this line if in node
> frac(1.3, 9); // [ 0, 9, 7 ] // 1.3 ~ 9/7
> frac(1.3, 9, true); // [ 1, 2, 7 ] // 1.3 ~ 1 + 2/7
> frac(-1.3, 9); // [ 0, -9, 7 ] // -1.3 ~ -9/7
> frac(-1.3, 9, true); // [ -2, 5, 7 ] // -1.3 ~ -2 + 5/7
> frac.cont(1.3, 9); // [ 0, 4, 3 ] // 1.3 ~ 4/3
> frac.cont(1.3, 9, true); // [ 1, 1, 3 ] // 1.3 ~ 1 + 1/3
> frac.cont(-1.3, 9); // [ 0, -4, 3 ] // -1.3 ~ -4/3
> frac.cont(-1.3, 9, true); // [ -2, 2, 3 ] // -1.3 ~ -2 + 2/3
frac.med implements Mediant method.
frac.cont implements Aberth algorithm.
For example:
>>> import frac
>>> frac.med(1.3, 9) ## [ 0, 9, 7 ] ## 1.3 ~ 9/7
>>> frac.med(1.3, 9, True) ## [ 1, 2, 7 ] ## 1.3 ~ 1 + 2/7
>>> frac.med(-1.3, 9) ## [ 0, -9, 7 ] ## -1.3 ~ -9/7
>>> frac.med(-1.3, 9, True) ## [ -2, 5, 7 ] ## -1.3 ~ -2 + 5/7
>>> frac.cont(1.3, 9) ## [ 0, 4, 3 ] ## 1.3 ~ 4/3
>>> frac.cont(1.3, 9, True) ## [ 1, 1, 3 ] ## 1.3 ~ 1 + 1/3
>>> frac.cont(-1.3, 9) ## [ 0, -4, 3 ] ## -1.3 ~ -4/3
>>> frac.cont(-1.3, 9, True) ## [ -2, 2, 3 ] ## -1.3 ~ -2 + 2/3
The test TSV baselines in the
test_files directory have four columns:
denominator = 9)
denominator = 99)
denominator = 999)
make test will run the node-based tests.
make ctest will use
browserify to build a standalone script that can be run
in the web browser. The transform
brfs must be installed locally. Browser
test script built against
browserfy@16.5.1 and
brfs@2.0.2.
make pytest will run the python tests against the system Python version.
make pypytest will run the python tests against
pypy if installed
Please consult the attached LICENSE file for details. All rights not explicitly granted by the Apache 2.0 License are reserved by the Original Author.