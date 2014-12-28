Simple JavaScript library for sexy, fast, and themable FPS meter. It can measure:
FPSMeter uses
performance.now() to more accurately measure rendering timing, with a fallback to
+new Date().
The actual display rendering is optimized and chained to requestAnimationFrame (with a polyfill for older browsers), so it should be as smooth and as fast as possible. It also supports multiple instances on one page, has show/hide methods that also pause the rendering, and color heatmaps that make themes even more pretty!
Works in IE7+ and all modern browsers.
FPSMeter upholds the Semantic Versioning Specification.
Latest stable release:
fpsmeter.min.js - 7KB, 3KB gzipped
fpsmeter.js - 18KB
When isolating issues on jsfiddle, you can use this URL:
Please, read the Contributing Guidelines for this project.