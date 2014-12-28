openbase logo
fpsmeter

by happierall
0.3.1

Sexy, fast, and themable FPS meter.

Readme

FPSMeter

Simple JavaScript library for sexy, fast, and themable FPS meter. It can measure:

  • frames per second
  • number of milliseconds between frames
  • number of milliseconds it takes to render one frame

FPSMeter uses performance.now() to more accurately measure rendering timing, with a fallback to +new Date().

The actual display rendering is optimized and chained to requestAnimationFrame (with a polyfill for older browsers), so it should be as smooth and as fast as possible. It also supports multiple instances on one page, has show/hide methods that also pause the rendering, and color heatmaps that make themes even more pretty!

Dependencies

None.

Compatibility

Works in IE7+ and all modern browsers.

Changelog

FPSMeter upholds the Semantic Versioning Specification.

Download

Latest stable release:

When isolating issues on jsfiddle, you can use this URL:

Documentation

  • Calling - how to call FPSMeter, plus usage examples
  • Options - all available options
  • Properties - accessible FPSMeter object properties
  • Methods - all available methods, and how to use them
  • Theming - how to theme FPSMeter

Contributing

Please, read the Contributing Guidelines for this project.

