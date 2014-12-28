Simple JavaScript library for sexy, fast, and themable FPS meter. It can measure:

frames per second

number of milliseconds between frames

number of milliseconds it takes to render one frame

FPSMeter uses performance.now() to more accurately measure rendering timing, with a fallback to +new Date() .

The actual display rendering is optimized and chained to requestAnimationFrame (with a polyfill for older browsers), so it should be as smooth and as fast as possible. It also supports multiple instances on one page, has show/hide methods that also pause the rendering, and color heatmaps that make themes even more pretty!

Dependencies

None.

Compatibility

Works in IE7+ and all modern browsers.

FPSMeter upholds the Semantic Versioning Specification.

Download

Latest stable release:

When isolating issues on jsfiddle, you can use this URL:

Documentation

Calling - how to call FPSMeter, plus usage examples

- how to call FPSMeter, plus usage examples Options - all available options

- all available options Properties - accessible FPSMeter object properties

- accessible FPSMeter object properties Methods - all available methods, and how to use them

- all available methods, and how to use them Theming - how to theme FPSMeter

Contributing

Please, read the Contributing Guidelines for this project.