Fingerprint Scanner

Library to detect bots and crawlers using browser fingerprinting.

You can see it in action on this page.

Attributes collected

Fingerprint Scanner relies on Fp-Collect to collect a browser fingerprint. Since the purpose of the library is bot detection, it doesn't detect collect unnecessary fingerprint attributes used for tracking.

Usage

Installation

npm install fpscanner

Detect bots

In order to use Fingerprint-Scanner your need to pass a fingerprint collected using the fp-collect library. Then, we can analyze the fingerprint with the scanner.

const scanner = require ( 'fpScanner' ); scannerResults = scanner.analyseFingerprint(fingerprint); console .log(scannerResults[ 0 ].name); console .log(scannerResults[ 0 ].consistent); console .log(scannerResults[ 0 ].data);

analyseFingerprint returns an array of analysisResult's objects. Each object contains the following information:

name: the name of the test;

consistent: the result of the test (CONSISTENT, UNSURE, INCONSISTENT)

data: data related to the test

Detection tests

Summary of the tests used to detect bots. For more details, visit the documentation page (coming soon).