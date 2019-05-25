openbase logo
fps

fpscanner

by antoine vastel
0.1.5 (see all)

Detect bots using fingerprinting

Popularity

Downloads/wk

482

GitHub Stars

373

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Fingerprint Scanner

Build Status

Library to detect bots and crawlers using browser fingerprinting.

You can see it in action on this page.

Attributes collected

Fingerprint Scanner relies on Fp-Collect to collect a browser fingerprint. Since the purpose of the library is bot detection, it doesn't detect collect unnecessary fingerprint attributes used for tracking.

Usage

Installation

npm install fpscanner

Detect bots

In order to use Fingerprint-Scanner your need to pass a fingerprint collected using the fp-collect library. Then, we can analyze the fingerprint with the scanner.

const scanner = require('fpScanner');
//fingerprint is the fingerprint collected with fp-collect
scannerResults = scanner.analyseFingerprint(fingerprint);

// Name of the first test
console.log(scannerResults[0].name); 
// PHANTOM_UA

// Result of the test
console.log(scannerResults[0].consistent);
// Either 1 (Inconsistent), 2 (Unsure) or 3 (Consistent)

// Data related with the test
console.log(scannerResults[0].data);
// User agent of the browser

analyseFingerprint returns an array of analysisResult's objects. Each object contains the following information:

  • name: the name of the test;
  • consistent: the result of the test (CONSISTENT, UNSURE, INCONSISTENT)
  • data: data related to the test

Detection tests

Summary of the tests used to detect bots. For more details, visit the documentation page (coming soon).

  • PHANTOM_UA: Detect PhantomJS user agent
  • PHANTOM_PROPERTIES: Test the presence of properties introduced by PhantomJS
  • PHANTOM_ETSL: Runtime verification for PhantomJS
  • PHANTOM_LANGUAGE: Use navigator.languages to detect PhantomJS
  • PHANTOM_WEBSOCKET: Analyze the error thrown when creating a websocket
  • MQ_SCREEN: Use media query related to the screen
  • PHANTOM_OVERFLOW: Analyze error thrown when a stack overflow occurs
  • PHANTOM_WINDOW_HEIGHT: Analyze window screen dimension
  • HEADCHR_UA: Detect Chrome Headless user agent
  • WEBDRIVER: Test the presence of webriver attributes
  • HEADCHR_CHROME_OBJ: Test the presence of the window.chrome object
  • HEADCHR_PERMISSIONS: Test permissions management
  • HEADCHR_PLUGINS: Verify the number of plugins
  • HEADCHR_IFRAME: Test presence of Chrome Headless using an iframe
  • CHR_DEBUG_TOOLS: Test if debug tools are opened
  • SELENIUM_DRIVER: Test the presence of Selenium drivers
  • CHR_BATTERY: Test the presence of battery
  • CHR_MEMORY: Verify if navigator.deviceMemory is consistent
  • TRANSPARENT_PIXEL: Verify if a canvas pixel is transparent

