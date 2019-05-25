Library to detect bots and crawlers using browser fingerprinting.
You can see it in action on this page.
Fingerprint Scanner relies on Fp-Collect to collect a browser fingerprint. Since the purpose of the library is bot detection, it doesn't detect collect unnecessary fingerprint attributes used for tracking.
npm install fpscanner
In order to use Fingerprint-Scanner your need to pass a fingerprint collected using the fp-collect library. Then, we can analyze the fingerprint with the scanner.
const scanner = require('fpScanner');
//fingerprint is the fingerprint collected with fp-collect
scannerResults = scanner.analyseFingerprint(fingerprint);
// Name of the first test
console.log(scannerResults[0].name);
// PHANTOM_UA
// Result of the test
console.log(scannerResults[0].consistent);
// Either 1 (Inconsistent), 2 (Unsure) or 3 (Consistent)
// Data related with the test
console.log(scannerResults[0].data);
// User agent of the browser
analyseFingerprint returns an array of analysisResult's objects. Each object contains the following information:
Summary of the tests used to detect bots. For more details, visit the documentation page (coming soon).