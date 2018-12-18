Fingerprinting module of Fingerprint-Scanner, a library to detect bots/crawlers based on their fingerprint.

Getting Started

Installation

npm install

and

npm run-script build

It generates a minified version called fpCollect.min.js in the dist/ directory.

Usage

const fingerprint = await fpCollect.generateFingerprint(); fpCollect.generateFingerprint().then( ( fingerprint ) => { });

Running the tests

Fp-collect use Puppeteer and Chrome headless to run its tests. They can be launched using npm test.

Attributes collected

Fp-collect collects only attributes required to detect bots, not attributes classically used for fingerprinting tracking, such as canvas. Details on the attributes and their meaning can be found in Fingerprint-Scanner.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details