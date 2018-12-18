openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fpc

fpcollect

by antoine vastel
1.0.4 (see all)

Fingerprinting script of Fingerprint-Scanner

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

959

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Fp-Collect

Build Status

Fingerprinting module of Fingerprint-Scanner, a library to detect bots/crawlers based on their fingerprint.

Getting Started

Installation

npm install

and

npm run-script build

It generates a minified version called fpCollect.min.js in the dist/ directory.

Usage

const fingerprint = await fpCollect.generateFingerprint();

//or

fpCollect.generateFingerprint().then((fingerprint) => {
    // Do something with the fingerprint
});

Running the tests

Fp-collect use Puppeteer and Chrome headless to run its tests. They can be launched using npm test.

Attributes collected

Fp-collect collects only attributes required to detect bots, not attributes classically used for fingerprinting tracking, such as canvas. Details on the attributes and their meaning can be found in Fingerprint-Scanner.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Dinesh ShresthaNepal5 Ratings0 Reviews
Learning how to code.
2 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial