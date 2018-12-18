Fingerprinting module of Fingerprint-Scanner, a library to detect bots/crawlers based on their fingerprint.
npm install
and
npm run-script build
It generates a minified version called fpCollect.min.js in the dist/ directory.
const fingerprint = await fpCollect.generateFingerprint();
//or
fpCollect.generateFingerprint().then((fingerprint) => {
// Do something with the fingerprint
});
Fp-collect use Puppeteer and Chrome headless to run its tests. They can be launched using npm test.
Fp-collect collects only attributes required to detect bots, not attributes classically used for fingerprinting tracking, such as canvas. Details on the attributes and their meaning can be found in Fingerprint-Scanner.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details