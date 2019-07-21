Fastpack

Pack JS code into a single bundle fast & easy.

Because JavaScript builds should be faster!

Here is an example benchmark of bundling ~1600 modules together.

Fastpack Parcel Webpack initial build 0.730s 9.740s 3.625s persistent cache 0.171s 1.218s N/A watch mode 0.084s 0.503s 0.473s

Getting Started

Let's try building a simple React application!

$ mkdir react-app $ cd react-app $ yarn init -y $ yarn add react react-dom $ yarn add --dev fastpack $ yarn add --dev babel-loader babel-preset-react-app style-loader css-loader url-loader

src/index.js

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import './index.css' ; import App from './App' ; ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

src/index.css

body { margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; font-family : sans-serif; }

src/App.js

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import logo from './logo.svg' ; import './App.css' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div className = "App" > < header className = "App-header" > < img src = {logo} className = "App-logo" alt = "logo" /> < h1 className = "App-title" > Welcome to React </ h1 > </ header > < p className = "App-intro" > To get started, edit < code > src/App.js </ code > and save to reload. </ p > </ div > ); } } export default App;

src/App.css

.App { text-align : center; } .App-logo { animation : App-logo-spin infinite 20s linear; height : 80px ; } .App-header { background-color : #222 ; height : 150px ; padding : 20px ; color : white; } .App-title { font-size : 1.5em ; } .App-intro { font-size : large; } @ keyframes App-logo-spin { from { transform : rotate (0deg); } to { transform : rotate (360deg); } }

index.html

< html > < head > < title > React App </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "root" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./bundle/index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Also, add the src/logo.svg of your choice. Now let's add some config:

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "react-app" ] }

And the fastpack configuration as well:

fastpack.json

{ "entryPoints" : [ "src/index.js" ], "preprocess" : [ { "re" : "^src.+\\.js$" , "process" : "babel-loader" }, { "re" : "\\.svg$" , "process" : "url-loader" }, { "re" : "\\.css$" , "process" : "style-loader!css-loader" } ] }

The above configuration can be alternatively specified using command-line arguments, for more details run:

$ node_modules/.bin/fpack -- help

We are good to go! Now run:

$ node_modules/.bin/fpack build --dev Cache: empty Done in 0.817s. Bundle: 942Kb. Modules: 30. $ open index.html

Voila! Now try running it again and see the power of the persistent cache!

$ node_modules/.bin/fpack build --dev Cache: used Done in 0.032s. Bundle: 942Kb. Modules: 30.

For more configuration options and usage scenarios see Documentation.

