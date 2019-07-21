openbase logo
fpack

by fastpack
0.6.8 (see all)

Pack JS code fast & easy

Readme

Fastpack

Build Status Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Pack JS code into a single bundle fast & easy.

Why?

Because JavaScript builds should be faster!

Here is an example benchmark of bundling ~1600 modules together.

FastpackParcelWebpack
initial build0.730s9.740s3.625s
persistent cache0.171s1.218sN/A
watch mode0.084s0.503s0.473s

Getting Started

Let's try building a simple React application!

  $ mkdir react-app
  $ cd react-app
  $ yarn init -y
  $ yarn add react react-dom
  $ yarn add --dev fastpack
  $ yarn add --dev babel-loader babel-preset-react-app style-loader css-loader url-loader

src/index.js

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import './index.css';
import App from './App';

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

src/index.css

body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  font-family: sans-serif;
}

src/App.js

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import logo from './logo.svg';
import './App.css';

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div className="App">
        <header className="App-header">
          <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
          <h1 className="App-title">Welcome to React</h1>
        </header>
        <p className="App-intro">
          To get started, edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
        </p>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

src/App.css

.App {
  text-align: center;
}

.App-logo {
  animation: App-logo-spin infinite 20s linear;
  height: 80px;
}

.App-header {
  background-color: #222;
  height: 150px;
  padding: 20px;
  color: white;
}

.App-title {
  font-size: 1.5em;
}

.App-intro {
  font-size: large;
}

@keyframes App-logo-spin {
  from { transform: rotate(0deg); }
  to { transform: rotate(360deg); }
}

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head><title>React App</title></head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./bundle/index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

Also, add the src/logo.svg of your choice. Now let's add some config:

.babelrc

{
    "presets": ["react-app"]
}

And the fastpack configuration as well:

fastpack.json

{
    "entryPoints": ["src/index.js"],
    "preprocess": [
        {
            "re": "^src.+\\.js$",
            "process": "babel-loader"
        },
        {
            "re": "\\.svg$",
            "process": "url-loader"
        },
        {
            "re": "\\.css$",
            "process": "style-loader!css-loader"
        }
    ]
}

The above configuration can be alternatively specified using command-line arguments, for more details run:

  $ node_modules/.bin/fpack --help

We are good to go! Now run:

  $ node_modules/.bin/fpack build --dev
  Cache: empty
  Done in 0.817s. Bundle: 942Kb. Modules: 30.
  $ open index.html

Voila! Now try running it again and see the power of the persistent cache!

  $ node_modules/.bin/fpack build --dev
  Cache: used
  Done in 0.032s. Bundle: 942Kb. Modules: 30.

For more configuration options and usage scenarios see Documentation.

Have a question or want to contribute? Join us on Discord!

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Special thanks to @camsong for providing the fastpack name on npmjs.com!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

