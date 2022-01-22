The missing pseudo-standard library for fp-ts.
Documentation: samhh.github.io/fp-ts-std
The library is available on the npm registry under the same package name: fp-ts-std
fp-ts, newtype-ts, and monocle-ts are listed as peer dependencies.
Some of the more commonly needed functions from fp-ts-contrib are duplicated here.
fp-ts-std is published with both ESM and CJS modules. The import paths in either case needn't change and the appropriate module resolution should be picked up by Node and your bundler, however if your environment doesn't support conditional exports you'll need to import directly from a
dist/(cjs|esm)/ subdirectory. Given ESM modules the library should tree shake well.
Node LTS - at time of writing v12 - and the latest evergreen browsers are supported.
fp-ts-std aims to achieve the following objectives:
fp-ts-std strives to adhere to the following principles:
Additionally, fp-ts-std enforces 100% testing coverage, and just about everything is documented with examples.
Unreleased work is commit to the
develop branch.
master is the release branch and whence the documentation is generated.
All modules and exports must be annotated with JSDoc. This information is used to generate documentation. Simple, illustratory tests can also be included and will be checked during docs generation. For more information, see docs-ts.