Installation

To install the stable version:

npm i fp-ts-routing

TypeScript compatibility

The stable version is tested against TypeScript 3.5.2 but should run with 3.2.2+ too.

Usage

interface Home { readonly _tag: 'Home' } interface User { readonly _tag: 'User' readonly id: number } interface Invoice { readonly _tag: 'Invoice' readonly userId: number readonly invoiceId: number } interface NotFound { readonly _tag: 'NotFound' } type Location = Home | User | Invoice | NotFound const home: Location = { _tag: 'Home' } const user = (id: number ): Location => ({ _tag: 'User' , id }) const invoice = (userId: number , invoiceId: number ): Location => ({ _tag: 'Invoice' , userId, invoiceId }) const notFound: Location = { _tag: 'NotFound' } const defaults = end const homeMatch = lit( 'home' ).then(end) const userIdMatch = lit( 'users' ).then(int( 'userId' )) const userMatch = userIdMatch.then(end) const invoiceMatch = userIdMatch .then(lit( 'invoice' )) .then(int( 'invoiceId' )) .then(end) const router = zero<Location>() .alt(defaults.parser.map( () => home)) .alt(homeMatch.parser.map( () => home)) .alt(userMatch.parser.map( ( { userId } ) => user(userId))) .alt(invoiceMatch.parser.map( ( { userId, invoiceId } ) => invoice(userId, invoiceId))) const parseLocation = (s: string ): Location => parse(router, Route.parse(s), notFound) import * as assert from 'assert' assert.strictEqual(parseLocation( '/' ), home) assert.strictEqual(parseLocation( '/home' ), home) assert.deepEqual(parseLocation( '/users/1' ), user( 1 )) assert.deepEqual(parseLocation( '/users/1/invoice/2' ), invoice( 1 , 2 )) assert.strictEqual(parseLocation( '/foo' ), notFound) assert.strictEqual(format(userMatch.formatter, { userId: 1 }), '/users/1' ) assert.strictEqual(format(invoiceMatch.formatter, { userId: 1 , invoiceId: 2 }), '/users/1/invoice/2' )

Documentation