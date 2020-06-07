To install the stable version:
npm i fp-ts-routing
The stable version is tested against TypeScript 3.5.2 but should run with 3.2.2+ too.
//
// locations
//
interface Home {
readonly _tag: 'Home'
}
interface User {
readonly _tag: 'User'
readonly id: number
}
interface Invoice {
readonly _tag: 'Invoice'
readonly userId: number
readonly invoiceId: number
}
interface NotFound {
readonly _tag: 'NotFound'
}
type Location = Home | User | Invoice | NotFound
const home: Location = { _tag: 'Home' }
const user = (id: number): Location => ({ _tag: 'User', id })
const invoice = (userId: number, invoiceId: number): Location => ({ _tag: 'Invoice', userId, invoiceId })
const notFound: Location = { _tag: 'NotFound' }
// matches
const defaults = end
const homeMatch = lit('home').then(end)
const userIdMatch = lit('users').then(int('userId'))
const userMatch = userIdMatch.then(end)
const invoiceMatch = userIdMatch
.then(lit('invoice'))
.then(int('invoiceId'))
.then(end)
// router
const router = zero<Location>()
.alt(defaults.parser.map(() => home))
.alt(homeMatch.parser.map(() => home))
.alt(userMatch.parser.map(({ userId }) => user(userId)))
.alt(invoiceMatch.parser.map(({ userId, invoiceId }) => invoice(userId, invoiceId)))
// helper
const parseLocation = (s: string): Location => parse(router, Route.parse(s), notFound)
import * as assert from 'assert'
//
// parsers
//
assert.strictEqual(parseLocation('/'), home)
assert.strictEqual(parseLocation('/home'), home)
assert.deepEqual(parseLocation('/users/1'), user(1))
assert.deepEqual(parseLocation('/users/1/invoice/2'), invoice(1, 2))
assert.strictEqual(parseLocation('/foo'), notFound)
//
// formatters
//
assert.strictEqual(format(userMatch.formatter, { userId: 1 }), '/users/1')
assert.strictEqual(format(invoiceMatch.formatter, { userId: 1, invoiceId: 2 }), '/users/1/invoice/2')