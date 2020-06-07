openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ftr

fp-ts-routing

by Giulio Canti
0.5.4 (see all)

A type-safe bidirectional routing library for TypeScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm i fp-ts-routing

TypeScript compatibility

The stable version is tested against TypeScript 3.5.2 but should run with 3.2.2+ too.

Usage

//
// locations
//

interface Home {
  readonly _tag: 'Home'
}

interface User {
  readonly _tag: 'User'
  readonly id: number
}

interface Invoice {
  readonly _tag: 'Invoice'
  readonly userId: number
  readonly invoiceId: number
}

interface NotFound {
  readonly _tag: 'NotFound'
}

type Location = Home | User | Invoice | NotFound

const home: Location = { _tag: 'Home' }

const user = (id: number): Location => ({ _tag: 'User', id })

const invoice = (userId: number, invoiceId: number): Location => ({ _tag: 'Invoice', userId, invoiceId })

const notFound: Location = { _tag: 'NotFound' }

// matches
const defaults = end
const homeMatch = lit('home').then(end)
const userIdMatch = lit('users').then(int('userId'))
const userMatch = userIdMatch.then(end)
const invoiceMatch = userIdMatch
  .then(lit('invoice'))
  .then(int('invoiceId'))
  .then(end)

// router
const router = zero<Location>()
  .alt(defaults.parser.map(() => home))
  .alt(homeMatch.parser.map(() => home))
  .alt(userMatch.parser.map(({ userId }) => user(userId)))
  .alt(invoiceMatch.parser.map(({ userId, invoiceId }) => invoice(userId, invoiceId)))

// helper
const parseLocation = (s: string): Location => parse(router, Route.parse(s), notFound)

import * as assert from 'assert'

//
// parsers
//

assert.strictEqual(parseLocation('/'), home)
assert.strictEqual(parseLocation('/home'), home)
assert.deepEqual(parseLocation('/users/1'), user(1))
assert.deepEqual(parseLocation('/users/1/invoice/2'), invoice(1, 2))
assert.strictEqual(parseLocation('/foo'), notFound)

//
// formatters
//

assert.strictEqual(format(userMatch.formatter, { userId: 1 }), '/users/1')
assert.strictEqual(format(invoiceMatch.formatter, { userId: 1, invoiceId: 2 }), '/users/1/invoice/2')

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial