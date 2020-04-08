openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ftl

fp-ts-local-storage

by Giulio Canti
1.0.3 (see all)

fp-ts bindings for LocalStorage

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fp-ts bindings for LocalStorage

Documentation

Example

import * as assert from 'assert'
import { setItem, getItem } from 'fp-ts-local-storage'
import { some } from 'fp-ts/lib/Option'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable'
import { chain } from 'fp-ts/lib/IO'

// const program: IO<Option<string>>
const program = pipe(
  setItem('foo', JSON.stringify({ bar: 'baz' })),
  chain(() => getItem('foo'))
)

assert.deepStrictEqual(program(), some('{"bar":"baz"}'))

Note that localStorage may throw, for example if disabled by the user or with a QuotaExceededError, so you may want to wrap the API call with a tryCatch

import { setItem, getItem } from 'fp-ts-local-storage'
import { chain, tryCatch } from 'fp-ts/lib/IOEither'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable'
import { toError } from 'fp-ts/lib/Either'

// const program: IOEither<Error, Option<string>>
const program = pipe(
  tryCatch(setItem('foo', JSON.stringify({ bar: 'baz' })), toError),
  chain(() => tryCatch(getItem('foo'), toError))
)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial