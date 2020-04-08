fp-ts bindings for LocalStorage
Example
import * as assert from 'assert'
import { setItem, getItem } from 'fp-ts-local-storage'
import { some } from 'fp-ts/lib/Option'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable'
import { chain } from 'fp-ts/lib/IO'
// const program: IO<Option<string>>
const program = pipe(
setItem('foo', JSON.stringify({ bar: 'baz' })),
chain(() => getItem('foo'))
)
assert.deepStrictEqual(program(), some('{"bar":"baz"}'))
Note that
localStorage may throw, for example if disabled by the user or with a
QuotaExceededError, so you may want to wrap the API call with a
tryCatch
import { setItem, getItem } from 'fp-ts-local-storage'
import { chain, tryCatch } from 'fp-ts/lib/IOEither'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable'
import { toError } from 'fp-ts/lib/Either'
// const program: IOEither<Error, Option<string>>
const program = pipe(
tryCatch(setItem('foo', JSON.stringify({ bar: 'baz' })), toError),
chain(() => tryCatch(getItem('foo'), toError))
)