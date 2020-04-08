fp-ts bindings for LocalStorage

Documentation

Example

import * as assert from 'assert' import { setItem, getItem } from 'fp-ts-local-storage' import { some } from 'fp-ts/lib/Option' import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/lib/pipeable' import { chain } from 'fp-ts/lib/IO' const program = pipe( setItem( 'foo' , JSON .stringify({ bar: 'baz' })), chain( () => getItem( 'foo' )) ) assert.deepStrictEqual(program(), some( '{"bar":"baz"}' ))

Note that localStorage may throw, for example if disabled by the user or with a QuotaExceededError , so you may want to wrap the API call with a tryCatch