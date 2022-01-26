openbase logo
Functional programming in TypeScript

Readme

Functional programming in TypeScript

build status dependency status npm downloads

Typed functional programming in TypeScript

fp-ts is a library for typed functional programming in TypeScript.

fp-ts aims to allow developers to use popular patterns and abstractions that are available in most functional languages. For this, it includes the most popular data types, type classes and abstractions such as Option, Either, IO, Task, Functor, Applicative, Monad to empower users to write pure FP apps and libraries built atop higher order abstractions.

A distinctive feature of fp-ts with respect to other functional libraries is its implementation of Higher Kinded Types, which TypeScript doesn't support natively.

Inspired by

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install fp-ts

Make sure to always have a single version of fp-ts installed in your project. Multiple versions are known to cause tsc to hang during compilation. You can check the versions currently installed using npm ls fp-ts (make sure there's a single version and all the others are marked as deduped).

TypeScript compatibility

Strictness – This library is conceived, tested and is supposed to be consumed by TypeScript with the strict flag turned on.

fp-ts versionrequired typescript version
2.0.x+3.5+
1.15.x+3.1+
<= 1.14.42.8+ (*)

(*) If you are running < typescript@3.0.1 you have to polyfill the unknown type. You can use unknown-ts as a polyfill.

Documentation

Disclaimer. Teaching functional programming is out of scope of this project, so the documentation assumes you already know what FP is.

Help

If you need help with fp-ts check out:

Development

License

The MIT License (MIT)

100
cherryblossom000Earth, Solar System, Milky Way, Universe27 Ratings28 Reviews
I’m a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
Hard to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Amazing library that brings the best of functional programming from Haskell and other FP languages to TS! The documentation is ok as well but definitely not a place to learn FP concepts (which the docs clearly state anyway). That being said, it can be cumbersome to use (e.g. all the generics and Kind1, Kind2, Kind3, Kind4 overloading required to implement a function that accepts a Functor instance). This isn't the library's fault though — the implementation of HKTs is probably the best you can get in TS currently (v4.5). While other FP libs don't implement HTKs, they are generally more user-friendly, but lack the abstraction and power of a HKT implementation.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

I had little experience with Haskell for functional programming but wanted to bring the same to javascript. But the issue with javascript is that it isn't a typed language. I found fp-ts while reading the book “mostly-adequate-guide”. Fp-ts has all type classes like monads, applicative and functor. I have to warn you though, fp-ts is not simple (basically FP isn't simple) and documentation is not that helpful if you want to learn. But to solve my purpose I can use IO and other monads with ease from Haskell world with my favorite lang typescript for fun.

0
Anthony GriffonFrance1 Rating1 Review
🦀 | Founder @Gobann | Freelance @znly | ex-Software Engineer @iadvize | ❤️ rust & FP Timezone: Europe/Paris
7 months ago
Bleeding Edge

Incredible library! I have used it at my previous job, I was so impressed with the functional world that I introduced another engineer and together we changed the entire front-end stack to include functional via fp-ts.

0
rajrgb38 Ratings60 Reviews
FullStack Web Developer MERN Stack, SQL, C/C++
8 months ago

It was little confusing when I first tried it and also didn't find much help on documentation but finally somehow figured out the stuffs. Beginners should look for other alternatives. But as it works find for me I am giving it 4 stars.

0
Derek Wiers37 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

