Foy

A simple, light-weight and modern task runner for general purpose.

Features

Promise-based tasks and built-in utilities.

shelljs-like commands

Easy to learn, stop spending hours for build tools.

Install

yarn add -D foy

Or install globally with

yarn add -g foy

Write a Foyfile

You need to add a Foyfile.js(or Foyfile.ts with ts-node installed) to your project root.

Also, you can simply generate a Foyfile.js via:

foy --init

which will create a simple Foyfile.js in the current folder:

const { task } = require ( 'foy' ) task( 'build' , async ctx => { await ctx.exec( 'tsc' ) })

You can also generate a Foyfile.ts via

foy --init ts

Then we can run foy build to execute the build task.

foy build

You can also add some options and a description to your tasks:

import { task, desc, option, strict } from 'foy' desc( 'Build ts files with tsc' ) option( '-w, --watch' , 'watch file changes' ) strict() task( 'build' , async ctx => { await ctx.exec( `tsc ${ctx.options.watch ? '-w' : '' } ` ) })

foy build -w

Warning! If you want to set flags like strict for all tasks, please use setGlobalOptions :

import { setGlobalOptions } from 'foy' setGlobalOptions({ strict: true }) option( '-aa' ) task( 'dev' , async ctx => { }) option( '-bb' ) task( 'build' , async ctx => { })

Using with built-in promised-based API

import { fs, task } from 'foy' task( 'some task' , async ctx => { await fs.rmrf( '/some/dir/or/file' ) await fs.copy( '/src' , '/dist' ) let json = await fs.readJson( './xx.json' ) await ctx .env( 'NODE_ENV' , 'production' ) .cd( './src' ) .exec( 'some command' ) let { stdout } = await ctx.exec( 'ls' , { stdio: 'pipe' }) })

Using with other packages

import { task, logger } from 'foy' import * as axios from 'axios' task( 'build' , async ctx => { let res = await axios.get( 'https://your.server/data.json' ) logger.info(res.data) })

Using dependencies

import { task } from 'foy' import * as axios from 'axios' task( 'test' , async ctx => { await ctx.exec( 'mocha' ) }) task( 'build' , async ctx => { let res = await axios.get( 'https://your.server/data.json' ) console .log(res.data) await ctx.exec( 'build my awesome project' ) }) task( 'publish:patch' , [ 'test' , 'build' ], async ctx => { await ctx.exec( 'npm version patch' ) await ctx.exec( 'npm publish' ) } )

Dependencies run serially by default but you can specify when a task should be run concurrently.

Example: Passing running options to dependencies:

task( 'publish:patch' , [{ name: 'test' , async : true , force: true , }, { name: 'build' , async : true , force: true , },], async ctx => { await ctx.exec( 'npm version patch' ) await ctx.exec( 'npm publish' ) } ) task( 'publish:patch' , [ 'test' .async().force(), 'build' .async().force() ], async ctx => { await ctx.exec( 'npm version patch' ) await ctx.exec( 'npm publish' ) } ) task( 'publish:patch' , [ 'test' .async( 0 ).force(), 'build' .async( 1 ).force() ], async ctx => { await ctx.exec( 'npm version patch' ) await ctx.exec( 'npm publish' ) } )

You can also pass options to dependencies:

task( 'task1' , async ctx => { console .log(ctx.options) console .log(ctx.global.options) }) task( 'task2' , [{ name: 'task1' , options: { forceRebuild: true , }, resolveOptions: async ctx => { return { lazyOptions: 1 } } }])

Using namespaces

To avoid name collisions, Foy provides namespaces to group tasks via the namespace function:

import { task, namespace } from 'foy' namespace ( 'client' , ns => { before( () => { logger.info( 'before' ) }) after( () => { logger.info( 'after' ) }) onerror( () => { logger.info( 'onerror' ) }) task( 'start' , async ctx => { }) task( 'build' , async ctx => { }) task( 'watch' , async ctx => { }) namespace ( 'proj1' , ns => { onerror( () => { logger.info( 'onerror' , ns) }) task( 'start' , async ctx => { }) }) }) namespace ( 'server' , ns => { task( 'build' , async ctx => { }) task( 'start' , async ctx => { }) task( 'watch' , async ctx => { }) }) task( 'start' , [ 'client:start' .async(), 'server:start' .async()])

Useful utils

fs

Foy wraps the NodeJS's fs (file system) module with a promise-based API, so you can easily use async/await patterns, if you prefer. Foy also implements some useful utility functions for build scripts not present in NodeJS's built-in modules.

import { fs } from 'foy' task( 'build' , async ctx => { let f = await fs.readFileSync( './assets/someFile' ) await fs.copy( './fromPath' , './toPath' ) await fs.watchDir( './src' , ( event, filename ) => { logger.info(event, filename) }) await fs.mkdirp( './some/directory/with/parents/not/exists' ) await fs.outputFile( './some/file/with/parents/not/exists' , 'file data' ) await fs.outputJson( './some/file/with/parents/not/exists' , {text: 'json data' }) let file = await fs.readJson( './some/jsonFile' ) await fs.iter( './src' , async (path, stat) => { if (stat.isDirectory()) { logger.info( 'directory:' , path) if (path.endsWith( 'node_modules' )) { return true } } else if (stat.isFile()) { logger.warn( 'file:' , path) } }) })

logger

Foy includes a light-weight built-in logger

import { logger } from 'foy' task( 'build' , async ctx => { logger.debug( 'debug' , { aa: 1 }) logger.info( 'info' ) logger.warn( 'warn' ) logger.error( 'error' ) })

exec command

A simple wrapper for sindresorhus's lovely module execa

import { logger } from 'foy' task( 'build' , async ctx => { await ctx.exec( 'tsc' ) await ctx.exec([ 'tsc --outDir ./lib' , 'tsc --module es6 --outDir ./es' , ]) await Promise .all([ ctx.exec( 'eslint' ), ctx.exec( 'tsc' ), ctx.exec( 'typedoc' ), ]) ctx.monitor( './src' , 'node ./dist' ) ctx.monitor( './src' , [ 'rm -rf dist' , 'tsc' , 'node dist' ]) ctx.monitor( './src' , async () => { await ctx.run( 'build:server' ) await ctx.exec( 'node ./dist' ) }) ctx.monitor( './src' , async (p) => { p.current = require ( 'child_process' ).exec( 'node dist' ) }) })

Using in CI servers

If you use Foy in CI servers, you won't want the loading spinners as most CI servers will log stdout and stderr in discreet frames not meant for continuous streaming animations. Luckily, Foy has already considered this! You can simply disable the loading animation like this:

import { task, setGlobalOptions } from 'foy' setGlobalOptions({ loading: false }) task( 'test' , async cyx => { })

Using lifecycle hooks

You can add lifecycle hooks via the before , after , and onerror functions.

import { before, after, onerror } from 'foy' before( () => { }) after( () => { }) onerror( ( err ) => { })

run task in task

task( 'task1' , async ctx => { }) task( 'task2' , async ctx => { await ctx.run( 'task1' ) })

Watch and build

task( 'build' , async ctx => { }) task( 'run' , async ctx => { }) let p = null task( 'watch' , async ctx => { ctx.fs.watchDir( './src' , async (evt, file) => { await ctx.run( 'build' ) p && !p.killed && p.kill() p = await ctx.run( 'run' ) }) })

Using with custom compiler

foy -r ts-node/register -c ./some/Foyfile.ts build foy -r coffeescript/register -c ./some/Foyfile.coffee build

zsh/bash auto completion (New!!!)

Add foy auto completion in zsh/bash:

foy --completion-profile >> ~/.bashrc foy --completion-profile >> ~/.zshrc

API documentation

https://zaaack.github.io/foy/api

License

MIT