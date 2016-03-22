Proxy with response moddin'
##cli First, install globally
$ npm install -g foxy
Then, if you wanted to proxy a local vhost such as
http://magento.dev run:
$ foxy http://magento.dev
A random port will be used, but if you want to provide your own:
$ foxy http://magento.dev --port 3000
##api
var foxy = require("foxy");
var proxy = foxy("http://localhost:3000").listen(8000);
// Now access the site through http://localhost:8000
Built-in middleware will re-write html on the fly to update any urls & there'll also be the option for additional rules for the re-writing.
Let's say you want to change the text
Home Page to be
Homepage Rocks, you can do that easily by
providing additional
rules
var foxy = require("foxy");
var config = {
rules: [
{
match: /Home Page/g,
fn: function () {
return "Homepage Rocks"
}
}
]
};
var proxy = foxy("http://localhost:3000", config).listen(8000);
You can force some paths to always be processed by the middlewares.
var proxy = foxy("http://wordpress.dev", {
whitelist: ["/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php"], // whitelist checked first
blacklist: ["/wp-admin/**"],
}).listen(8000);
You can add middleware-like functions which process the proxy response.
var foxy = require("foxy");
var config = {
proxyRes: [
function(proxyRes, req, config) {
// do something with the proxyRes object which comes from node-http-proxy
}
]
};
var proxy = foxy("http://localhost:3000", config).listen(8000);
#TODO