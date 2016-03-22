##Foxy

Proxy with response moddin'

##cli First, install globally

$ npm install -g foxy

Then, if you wanted to proxy a local vhost such as http://magento.dev run:

$ foxy http://magento.dev

A random port will be used, but if you want to provide your own:

$ foxy http://magento.dev --port 3000

##api

var foxy = require ( "foxy" ); var proxy = foxy( "http://localhost:3000" ).listen( 8000 );

Built-in middleware will re-write html on the fly to update any urls & there'll also be the option for additional rules for the re-writing.

Additional re-write rules

Let's say you want to change the text Home Page to be Homepage Rocks , you can do that easily by providing additional rules

var foxy = require ( "foxy" ); var config = { rules : [ { match : /Home Page/g , fn : function ( ) { return "Homepage Rocks" } } ] }; var proxy = foxy( "http://localhost:3000" , config).listen( 8000 );

white/black lists

You can force some paths to always be processed by the middlewares.

var proxy = foxy( "http://wordpress.dev" , { whitelist : [ "/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php" ], blacklist : [ "/wp-admin/**" ], }).listen( 8000 );

proxyResponse middleware

You can add middleware-like functions which process the proxy response.

var foxy = require ( "foxy" ); var config = { proxyRes : [ function ( proxyRes, req, config ) { } ] }; var proxy = foxy( "http://localhost:3000" , config).listen( 8000 );

#TODO