foxxy is a simple tool which help you starting with your single page application using ArangoDB / Foxx for backend and API, riotjs for views and brunch to build your assets.
$ npm install foxxy -g
$ foxxy new demo_app --database demoapp
$ cd demo_app/
$ yarn install
You'll also need to have a
~/.foxxrc file with this content :
[server.foxxy]
url=http://localhost:8529
username=root
password=
Of course update params if needed.
First create a database called
demoapp within ArangoDB Web UI
$ foxxy new demo_app --database demoapp
This will create a new folder named 'demo_app' which will contain everything you need to start your new app.
$ cd demo_app
$ npm install
$ foxxy g crud post
Please use singular for your model name.
Ok now you have your first CRUD created.
To update your arangodb Foxx service run :
$ foxxy upgrade or
$foxxy upgrade <your_service>
With no arguments, all the service aill be refreshed.
$ yarn start will start the live reloader and a server.
To deploy your app, you'll need
ruby and
mina gem
Check
config/deploy.rb and adapt it to your needs.
Then run :
$ mina deploy
It will compile assets for production env and deploy code (app & Foxx services)