foxxy

foxxy is a simple tool which help you starting with your single page application using ArangoDB / Foxx for backend and API, riotjs for views and brunch to build your assets.

https://foxxy.ovh

Prerequisite

ArangoDB >= 3.1

Node.js

Ruby (for deployment purpose)

yarn https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install

Installation

$ npm install foxxy -g

Configurating application

foxxy new demo_app --database demoapp cd demo_app/ yarn install

You'll also need to have a ~/.foxxrc file with this content :

[server.foxxy] url =http://localhost: 8529 username =root password =

Of course update params if needed.

Creating a new application

First create a database called demoapp within ArangoDB Web UI

$ foxxy new demo_app --database demoapp

This will create a new folder named 'demo_app' which will contain everything you need to start your new app.

Install depedencies

$ cd demo_app

$ npm install

Creating your first CRUD

$ foxxy g crud post

Please use singular for your model name.

Ok now you have your first CRUD created.

Upgrading the service

To update your arangodb Foxx service run :

$ foxxy upgrade or $foxxy upgrade <your_service>

With no arguments, all the service aill be refreshed.

Compile the app

Dev mode

$ yarn start will start the live reloader and a server.

Deployment

To deploy your app, you'll need ruby and mina gem

Check config/deploy.rb and adapt it to your needs.

Then run : $ mina deploy

It will compile assets for production env and deploy code (app & Foxx services)