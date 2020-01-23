openbase logo
foxx-framework

by BONNAURE Olivier
0.3.6 (see all)

foxxy : create your app with ArangoDB Foxx RiotJS UIKIT3 Brunch Yarn

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Gitter

Please check https://fasty.ovh

foxxy

foxxy is a simple tool which help you starting with your single page application using ArangoDB / Foxx for backend and API, riotjs for views and brunch to build your assets.

https://foxxy.ovh

Prerequisite

Installation

$ npm install foxxy -g

Configurating application

$ foxxy new demo_app --database demoapp
$ cd demo_app/
$ yarn install

You'll also need to have a ~/.foxxrc file with this content :

[server.foxxy]
url=http://localhost:8529
username=root
password=

Of course update params if needed.

Creating a new application

First create a database called demoapp within ArangoDB Web UI

$ foxxy new demo_app --database demoapp

This will create a new folder named 'demo_app' which will contain everything you need to start your new app.

Install depedencies

$ cd demo_app

$ npm install

Creating your first CRUD

$ foxxy g crud post

Please use singular for your model name.

Ok now you have your first CRUD created.

Upgrading the service

To update your arangodb Foxx service run :

$ foxxy upgrade or $foxxy upgrade <your_service>

With no arguments, all the service aill be refreshed.

Compile the app

Dev mode

$ yarn start will start the live reloader and a server.

Deployment

To deploy your app, you'll need ruby and mina gem

Check config/deploy.rb and adapt it to your needs.

Then run : $ mina deploy

It will compile assets for production env and deploy code (app & Foxx services)

