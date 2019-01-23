Foxman Fox lies, which means mock; Man means intellectual and elegant

Features

🦊 Mock Server Support customizing template engine

😎 Living Reload More flexible livereload mechanism

📡 Remote Debugging Render local template with remote data, convenient for debugging

🚀 Runtime Processor Any processor implementing foxman-processor's interface can be loaded

🐞 Debuger Integrate with vconsole, good for mobile debugging

💯 NEI support NEI inside, which is known as a normative api definiting platform

🤔 Extensible Extensible enough for adding your own functionality

Installation

$ npm i -g foxman $ yarn global add foxman

⚠️ foxman doesn't support nodejs under 6.4.0

Quick Start

1. Configure

Simply populate a foxman.config.js file in your project root

Add following content into this file:

module .exports = { };

Dive into full documentation ⇗ if you wanna get more configuration guides

2. Run

$ foxman

Screenshot

MIT