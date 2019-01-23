🦊 Mock Server Support customizing template engine
😎 Living Reload More flexible livereload mechanism
📡 Remote Debugging Render local template with remote data, convenient for debugging
🚀 Runtime Processor Any processor implementing foxman-processor's interface can be loaded
🐞 Debuger Integrate with vconsole, good for mobile debugging
💯 NEI support NEI inside, which is known as a normative api definiting platform
🤔 Extensible Extensible enough for adding your own functionality
# with npm
$ npm i -g foxman
# or with yarn
$ yarn global add foxman
⚠️ foxman doesn't support nodejs under 6.4.0
Simply populate a
foxman.config.js file in your project root
Add following content into this file:
module.exports = {
// ...
};
Dive into full documentation ⇗ if you wanna get more configuration guides
$ foxman
君羽
💻 🔌 🚇 📖 ⚠️ 🐛 💡
MO
💻 🔌 🚇 📖 ⚠️ 🐛
froguardoge
💻 🔌 📖
MIT