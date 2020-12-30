openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

foxify

by foxifyjs
0.10.20 (see all)

The fast, easy to use & typescript ready web framework for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Routing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Foxify Tweet Twitter Follow

The fast, easy to use & typescript ready web framework for Node.js

Inspired by Express & Fastify

Npm Version Node Version TypeScript Version Package Quality Npm Total Downloads Npm Monthly Downloads Open Issues Closed Issues Known Vulnerabilities Dependencies Status Pull Requests License Build Status Coverage Status Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Github Stars Github Forks

An efficient server implies a lower cost of the infrastructure, a better responsiveness under load and happy users. How can you efficiently handle the resources of your server, knowing that you are serving the highest number of requests as possible, without sacrificing security validations and handy development?

Enter Foxify. Foxify is a web framework highly focused on providing the best developer experience with the least overhead and a powerful plugin architecture. It is inspired by Fastify and Express and as far as we know, it is one of the fastest web frameworks in town.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Prerequisites

  • Node.js 8.12 or higher is required.

Installation

npm i -s foxify

Usage

const Foxify = require('foxify');

let app = new Foxify();

app.get('/', (req, res) => {
    res.json({hello: 'world'});
});

// create an error
app.get('/error', (req, res) => {
    throw new Error('I Failed :(');
});

// create an http error
app.get('/404', (req, res) => {
    throw new HttpException('Not Found', 404);
});

app.start();

More detailed sample is available.

You can also find all the documents here.

Features

  • Written in ES6
  • Robust routing (about 60% faster than Express, almost as fast as Fastify)
  • Express middleware support
  • Robust database modeling (Odin)
  • Simple and powerful error handling
  • Focus on high performance
  • HTTP helpers (redirection, etc)
  • View system supporting lots of template engines
  • Content negotiation
  • Executable for generating applications quickly
  • Error handling

Benchmarks

Machine: Ubuntu 18.04 64-bit, Intel Core i7 (8 cores), 8GiB (DDR4)

Method: autocannon -c 100 -d 40 -p 10 localhost:3000 * 2, taking the second average

sort: Request / Second

FrameworkVersionR/S
Foxify0.10.727,716.8
fastify1.13.026,654.4
bare10.13.022,366.4
hapi17.7.019,662.41
express4.16.417,468
restify7.2.214,660

More detailed benchmarks available here

Roadmap

See the ROADMAP.md file for details

Credits

Authors

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Contributors

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Backers

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here. [Become a sponsor]

Sponsors

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

qcobjectsFull Stack Javascript Framework for Modern Software Development
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
koa-routerRouter middleware for koa.
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
651K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
directora tiny and isomorphic URL router for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
lrm
leaflet-routing-machineControl for routing in Leaflet
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
8K
cro
crossroadsJavaScript Routes
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7K
route4me-nodeAccess Route4Me's logistics-as-a-service API using our Node.js SDK
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
14
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial