Foxify

The fast, easy to use & typescript ready web framework for Node.js

Inspired by Express & Fastify

An efficient server implies a lower cost of the infrastructure, a better responsiveness under load and happy users. How can you efficiently handle the resources of your server, knowing that you are serving the highest number of requests as possible, without sacrificing security validations and handy development?

Enter Foxify. Foxify is a web framework highly focused on providing the best developer experience with the least overhead and a powerful plugin architecture. It is inspired by Fastify and Express and as far as we know, it is one of the fastest web frameworks in town.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Node.js 8.12 or higher is required.

Installation

npm i -s foxify

Usage

const Foxify = require ( 'foxify' ); let app = new Foxify(); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.json({ hello : 'world' }); }); app.get( '/error' , (req, res) => { throw new Error ( 'I Failed :(' ); }); app.get( '/404' , (req, res) => { throw new HttpException( 'Not Found' , 404 ); }); app.start();

More detailed sample is available.

You can also find all the documents here.

Features

Written in ES6

Robust routing (about 60% faster than Express , almost as fast as Fastify )

, almost as fast as ) Express middleware support

middleware support Robust database modeling ( Odin )

) Simple and powerful error handling

Focus on high performance

HTTP helpers (redirection, etc)

View system supporting lots of template engines

Content negotiation

Executable for generating applications quickly

Error handling

Benchmarks

Machine: Ubuntu 18.04 64-bit, Intel Core i7 (8 cores), 8GiB (DDR4)

Method: autocannon -c 100 -d 40 -p 10 localhost:3000 * 2, taking the second average

sort: Request / Second

Framework Version R/S Foxify 0.10.7 27,716.8 fastify 1.13.0 26,654.4 bare 10.13.0 22,366.4 hapi 17.7.0 19,662.41 express 4.16.4 17,468 restify 7.2.2 14,660

More detailed benchmarks available here

Roadmap

See the ROADMAP.md file for details

Credits

Authors

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here. [Become a sponsor]

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details