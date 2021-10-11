Foxdriver

Foxdriver is a Node library which provides a high-level API to control Firefox over the Remote Debugging Protocol.

Getting Started

Installation

To use Foxdriver in your project, run:

$ npm i foxdriver

Usage

The Firefox Remote Debugging Protocol consists of multiple actors that provide different methods. The Foxdriver API allows you to launch a Firefox instance and connects to the protocol interface automatically. From there you can access the methods of all actors.

Example - opening page and get console.logs

import Foxdriver from 'foxdriver' ( async () => { const { browser, tab } = await Foxdriver.launch({ url : 'https://www.mozilla.org/en-US' }); await tab.attach(); await tab.console.startListeners(); await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout(resolve, 3000 )); const logs = await tab.console.getCachedMessages(); console .log(logs); browser.close(); })()

You can also attach yourself to an already running Firefox browser. This requires to start the browser with the -start-debugger-server=<port> cli argument and have the following settings set:

devtools.chrome.enabled: true

devtools.debugger.prompt-connection: false

devtools.debugger.remote-enabled: true

To attach yourself to the browser you then need to create a Foxdriver instance with the correct port and host and call the connect() method:

import Foxdriver from 'foxdriver' ( async () => { const { browser, tab } = await Foxdriver.attach( 'localhost' , 9222 ); const preferences = await browser.preference.getAllPrefs(); })()

API

Foxdriver

Attaches client to an already running instance.

host <String> host where Firefox instance was launched

host where Firefox instance was launched port <Number> port on which the Firefox instance was launched

port on which the Firefox instance was launched returns: <Promise<Object>> tab <[Tab]> list of opened tabs browser <Browser> browser instance



Attaches client to an already running instance.

options <Object> port <Number> port on which the Firefox instance should get launched bin <String> path to Firefox binary (default: OS default path) args <[String]> list of arguments pass to fs.spawn (default: [] ) customPrefs <Object> you may set your own preferences before the browser is being launched by setting key value pairs of prefs. Note that it is not possible to override the required prefs, i.e. devtools.chrome.enabled: true devtools.debugger.prompt-connection: false devtools.debugger.remote-enabled: true customProfileFiles <[String]> A array of absolute file paths to be copied into the randomaly generated profile folder. This is very helpful when working with self-signed certificates in firefox. See more here How to use self-signed certificate in Firefox

returns: <Promise<Object>> tab <Tab> opened tab browser <Browser> browser instance



class: Browser

Disconnects from the browser instance and closes browser if launched via launch() method

class: Tab

Attaches to this tab

returns: <Promise> fulfills once request was sent

Detaches from this tab

returns: <Promise> fulfills once request was sent

Reloads current page url.

returns: <Promise> fulfills once request was sent

Disable cache.

disable <Boolean> if true, caching is disbled

if true, caching is disbled returns: <Promise> fulfills once request was sent

Navigates to a certain url

url <String> url to navigate to

url to navigate to returns: <Promise> fulfills once request was sent

Event fired on tab navigation end

callback <Function> to be called on event

For more information please see API docs.