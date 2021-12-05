openbase logo
foundation-sites-scss

by foundation
6.6.4 (see all)

The most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world. Quickly create prototypes and production code for sites that work on any kind of device.

106

GitHub Stars

29.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1,313

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Foundation for Sites 6

Install | Documentation | Releases | Contributing

Build Status npm version jsDelivr Hits Netlify Status Quality Gate Status Known Vulnerabilities

Foundation is the most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world. Quickly go from prototype to production, building sites or apps that work on any kind of device with Foundation. Includes a fully customizable, responsive grid, a large library of Sass mixins, commonly used JavaScript plugins, and full accessibility support.

Run locally

Documentation

To run the documentation locally on your machine, you need Node.js installed on your computer. (Your Node.js version must be 12 or 14). Run these commands to set up the documentation:

# Install
git clone https://github.com/foundation/foundation-sites
cd foundation-sites
yarn

# Start the documentation
yarn start

Testing

Foundation has three kinds of tests: JavaScript, Sass, and visual regression. Refer to our testing guide for more details.

Run tests with:

# Sass unit tests
yarn test:sass
# JavaScript unit tests
yarn test:javascript:units
# Visual tests
yarn test:visual

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING.md to see how to report an issue or submit a bug fix or a new feature, and our contributing guide to learn how you can contribute more globally to Foundation. You can also browse the Help Wanted tag in our issue tracker to find things to do.

Testing powered by


BrowserStack Open-Source Program

Copyright © 2020 Foundation Community

