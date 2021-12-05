Install | Documentation | Releases | Contributing

Foundation is the most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world. Quickly go from prototype to production, building sites or apps that work on any kind of device with Foundation. Includes a fully customizable, responsive grid, a large library of Sass mixins, commonly used JavaScript plugins, and full accessibility support.

Run locally

Documentation

To run the documentation locally on your machine, you need Node.js installed on your computer. (Your Node.js version must be 12 or 14). Run these commands to set up the documentation:

git clone https://github.com/foundation/foundation-sites cd foundation-sites yarn yarn start

Testing

Foundation has three kinds of tests: JavaScript, Sass, and visual regression. Refer to our testing guide for more details.

Run tests with:

yarn test :sass yarn test :javascript:units yarn test :visual

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING.md to see how to report an issue or submit a bug fix or a new feature, and our contributing guide to learn how you can contribute more globally to Foundation. You can also browse the Help Wanted tag in our issue tracker to find things to do.

