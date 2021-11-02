Foundation for Sites Template

This is the basic starter project for Foundation for Sites 6. It includes a Sass compiler and a starter HTML file for you.

Installation

To use this template, your computer needs:

NodeJS (12 or greater)

Git

This template can be installed with the Foundation CLI, or downloaded and set up manually.

Using the CLI

Install the Foundation CLI with this command:

npm install foundation-cli --global

Use this command to set up a blank Foundation for Sites project with this template:

foundation new --framework sites --template basic

The CLI will prompt you to give your project a name. The template will be downloaded into a folder with this name.

Manual Setup

To manually set up the template, first download it with Git:

git clone https://github.com/zurb/foundation-sites-template projectname

Then open the folder in your command line, and install the needed dependencies:

cd projectname npm install