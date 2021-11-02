Please open all issues with this template on the main Foundation for Sites repo.
This is the basic starter project for Foundation for Sites 6. It includes a Sass compiler and a starter HTML file for you.
To use this template, your computer needs:
This template can be installed with the Foundation CLI, or downloaded and set up manually.
Install the Foundation CLI with this command:
npm install foundation-cli --global
Use this command to set up a blank Foundation for Sites project with this template:
foundation new --framework sites --template basic
The CLI will prompt you to give your project a name. The template will be downloaded into a folder with this name.
To manually set up the template, first download it with Git:
git clone https://github.com/zurb/foundation-sites-template projectname
Then open the folder in your command line, and install the needed dependencies:
cd projectname
npm install
Finally, run
npm start to run the Sass compiler. It will re-run every time you save a Sass file.