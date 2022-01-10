openbase logo
foundation-cli

by foundation
2.3.0 (see all)

The command line installer for Foundation Sites, Emails, Apps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Foundation CLI

This is the command-line interface for Foundation family of frameworks. It downloads and installs blank templates in any of the three Foundation frameworks:

Requirements

You'll need the following software installed to get started.

  • Node.js 0.12+: Use the installer provided on the NodeJS website.
    • With Node installed, run [sudo] npm install -g gulp bower.
  • Git: Use the installer for your OS.

Installing

The Foundation CLI is installed through npm.

npm install -g foundation-cli

This will add the foundation command to your system.

Updating

The CLI periodically gets updates that add features or fix bugs. Use npm to upgrade the CLI to the newest version.

npm update -g foundation-cli

To check what version you currently have, use -v.

foundation -v

Commands

New

Starts the setup process for a new Foundation project. The CLI will ask you which framework you want to use and a folder name for the project.

foundation new

Watch

While inside of your app's folder, use the watch command to assemble your app and run a test server.

cd appName
foundation watch

While this process is running, you can view the assembled app in your browser, at this URL:

http://localhost:8080

While the server is running, any changes you make to your HTML, Sass, or JavaScript will automatically be processed and added to your live app.

Build

To build your app for production, use foundation build.

foundation build

Update

Updates your Bower packages, which includes Foundation. Run this command if you're using Bower instead of NPM or Yarn and you want to update an existing project to the newest version of Foundation.

foundation update

Help

Lists all available commands in the CLI.

foundation help

Add a command name at the end to learn how a specific command works.

foundation help new

