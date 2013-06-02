openbase logo
foundation

by Brian Lai
4.2.1-1

The most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world. Quickly create prototypes and production code for sites and apps that work on any kind of device.

Overview

Readme

This is the Stylus port of the Zurb Foundation framework

You may also want to checkout:

  • generator-foundation for a quick way to generate custom Foundation themes.
  • fashionista.js for an easy way to decorate your express.js apps using your custom Foundation themes.

Welcome to Foundation

Foundation is the most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world. You can quickly prototype and build sites or apps that work on any kind of device with Foundation, which includes layout constructs (like a fully responsive grid), elements and best practices.

Homepage: http://foundation.zurb.com
Documentation: http://foundation.zurb.com/docs
Download: http://foundation.zurb.com/download.php

Foundation is MIT-licensed and absolutely free to use. Foundation wouldn't be possible without the support of the entire ZURB team, our friends and colleagues who gave feedback, and some luminaries who did some heavy lifting that we took advantage of (thanks guys).

Repo Contents

  • Base Source and Compilation Files for SCSS
  • Docs
  • README

ZURB

Foundation was made by ZURB, a product design company in Campbell, CA.

If Foundation knocks your socks off the way we hope it does and you want more, why not check out our jobs?

Community

Many thanks to all the people working on Foundation either to improve the base code or to support specific frameworks. If you want to get on this readme send an email to foundation@zurb.com, and if you have questions you can join the Unofficial Foundation Google Group here: http://groups.google.com/group/foundation-framework-

WordPress (Versions marked 3/20/13)

Joomla

Drupal

Alfred

PyroCMS

Django

MODX

.NET

Middleman

Magento

Python

CodeIgniter

Shopify

Other Implementations

Editors

Templates

Grid Generator

Grid displayer

Modular Scale

Ruby on Rails Sass Gems

Yeoman Generator

MIT Open Source License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

