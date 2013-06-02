This is the Stylus port of the Zurb Foundation framework

You may also want to checkout:

generator-foundation for a quick way to generate custom Foundation themes.

fashionista.js for an easy way to decorate your express.js apps using your custom Foundation themes.

Welcome to Foundation

Foundation is the most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world. You can quickly prototype and build sites or apps that work on any kind of device with Foundation, which includes layout constructs (like a fully responsive grid), elements and best practices.

Homepage: http://foundation.zurb.com

Documentation: http://foundation.zurb.com/docs

Download: http://foundation.zurb.com/download.php

Foundation is MIT-licensed and absolutely free to use. Foundation wouldn't be possible without the support of the entire ZURB team, our friends and colleagues who gave feedback, and some luminaries who did some heavy lifting that we took advantage of (thanks guys).

Repo Contents

Base Source and Compilation Files for SCSS

Docs

README

ZURB

Foundation was made by ZURB, a product design company in Campbell, CA.

If Foundation knocks your socks off the way we hope it does and you want more, why not check out our jobs?

Community

Many thanks to all the people working on Foundation either to improve the base code or to support specific frameworks. If you want to get on this readme send an email to foundation@zurb.com, and if you have questions you can join the Unofficial Foundation Google Group here: http://groups.google.com/group/foundation-framework-

WordPress (Versions marked 3/20/13)

Joomla

Joomla Template by Arnold Mwumva Ford, Meridian Softech

Joomla Template by Antony Doyle, Siege21

Drupal

Alfred

Foundation Alfred by Josh Medeski (@joshmedeski)

PyroCMS

Django

A foundation theme for the Pinax by Christopher Clarke, Kwesi Aguillera & Lendl Smith

MODX

MODX Version by Menno Pietersen

.NET

NuGet Package for ASP.Net MVC by Edward Charbeneau, @EdCharbeneau

Middleman

Magento

Magento & Foundation by Nandroid

Waterlee Boilerplate by Jake Sharp

Python

Pyramid Scaffold by Parker Pinette

CodeIgniter

Shopify

Foundationify Shopify Theme by Luke Bussey

Other Implementations

Editors

Textmate/Sublime Text2 Bundle by Liam R, @liamr

Templates

Desktop, Tablet and Phone Grid PSD Templates by Bruce Abel at Portfolio Creative Services Group

HAML Web Templates by Peter Bonnell

Grid Generator

Grid displayer

Modular Scale

Modular Scale by Mason Wendell and Scott Kellum

Ruby on Rails Sass Gems

Foundation Icons 2 by J. P. Nowak

Yeoman Generator

