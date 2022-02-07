openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

found-scroll

by 4Catalyzer
1.1.0 (see all)

Scroll management for found

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Found Scroll npm

Scroll management for Found.

Usage

import { createBrowserRouter, createRender } from 'found';
import { ScrollManager } from 'found-scroll';

/* ... */

const render = createRender({ renderError });

const BrowserRouter = createBrowserRouter({
  routeConfig,

  render: (renderArgs) => (
    <ScrollManager renderArgs={renderArgs}>{render(renderArgs)}</ScrollManager>
  ),
});

Guide

Installation

$ npm i -S react found
$ npm i -S found-scroll

Basic usage

When constructing a router, in the render method, wrap the rendered element with <ScrollManager>, and pass in renderArgs as a prop, as in the above example.

Scrollable Containers

Generally only the window scroll position is restored for a location. For cases where you also want to restore alternative scroll container there is useScrollContainer

import { useScrollContainer } from 'found-scroll';

function MyScrollView() {
  const scrollRef = useScrollContainer('my-scroll-view');

  return <div ref={scrollRef} />;
}

Scroll containers are identified with a 'scrollKey'. There should only be one element associated with a given key for any given location. Think of it as similar to React's key prop, in that it provides a stable identity for an element across renders.

Custom scroll behavior

You can provide a custom shouldUpdateScroll callback as a prop to <ScrollManager>. This callback receives the previous and the current renderArgs.

The callback can return:

  • a falsy value to suppress updating the scroll position
  • a position array of x and y, such as [0, 100], to scroll to that position
  • a string with the id or name of an element, to scroll to that element
  • a truthy value to emulate the browser default scroll behavior
const shouldUpdateScrollByPathname = (prevRenderArgs, { location }) =>
  !prevRenderArgs || location.pathname !== prevRenderArgs.location.pathname;

const shouldUpdateScrollByRoute = (prevRenderArgs, { routes }) => {
  if (routes.some((route) => route.ignoreScrollBehavior)) {
    return false;
  }

  if (routes.some((route) => route.scrollToTop)) {
    return [0, 0];
  }

  return true;
};

const render = (renderArgs) => (
  <ScrollManager
    shouldUpdateScroll={shouldUpdateScrollByPathname}
    renderArgs={renderArgs}
  >
    {/* ... */}
  </ScrollManager>
);

You can customize <ScrollManager> even further by providing a createScrollBehavior callback that creates the scroll behavior object. This allows using a custom subclass of ScrollBehavior from scroll-behavior with custom logic. When using a custom createScrollBehavior callback, you can continue to specify the shouldUpdateScroll callback as above.

const render = (renderArgs) => (
  <ScrollManager
    createScrollBehavior={(config) => new MyScrollBehavior(config)}
    renderArgs={renderArgs}
  >
    {/* ... */}
  </ScrollManager>
);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial