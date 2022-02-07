Found Scroll

Scroll management for Found.

Usage

import { createBrowserRouter, createRender } from 'found' ; import { ScrollManager } from 'found-scroll' ; const render = createRender({ renderError }); const BrowserRouter = createBrowserRouter({ routeConfig, render : ( renderArgs ) => ( < ScrollManager renderArgs = {renderArgs} > {render(renderArgs)} </ ScrollManager > ), });

Guide

Installation

$ npm i -S react found $ npm i -S found -scroll

Basic usage

When constructing a router, in the render method, wrap the rendered element with <ScrollManager> , and pass in renderArgs as a prop, as in the above example.

Scrollable Containers

Generally only the window scroll position is restored for a location. For cases where you also want to restore alternative scroll container there is useScrollContainer

import { useScrollContainer } from 'found-scroll' ; function MyScrollView ( ) { const scrollRef = useScrollContainer( 'my-scroll-view' ); return < div ref = {scrollRef} /> ; }

Scroll containers are identified with a 'scrollKey'. There should only be one element associated with a given key for any given location. Think of it as similar to React's key prop, in that it provides a stable identity for an element across renders.

Custom scroll behavior

You can provide a custom shouldUpdateScroll callback as a prop to <ScrollManager> . This callback receives the previous and the current renderArgs .

The callback can return:

a falsy value to suppress updating the scroll position

a position array of x and y , such as [0, 100] , to scroll to that position

and , such as , to scroll to that position a string with the id or name of an element, to scroll to that element

or of an element, to scroll to that element a truthy value to emulate the browser default scroll behavior

const shouldUpdateScrollByPathname = ( prevRenderArgs, { location } ) => !prevRenderArgs || location.pathname !== prevRenderArgs.location.pathname; const shouldUpdateScrollByRoute = ( prevRenderArgs, { routes } ) => { if (routes.some( ( route ) => route.ignoreScrollBehavior)) { return false ; } if (routes.some( ( route ) => route.scrollToTop)) { return [ 0 , 0 ]; } return true ; }; const render = ( renderArgs ) => ( < ScrollManager shouldUpdateScroll = {shouldUpdateScrollByPathname} renderArgs = {renderArgs} > {/* ... */} </ ScrollManager > );

You can customize <ScrollManager> even further by providing a createScrollBehavior callback that creates the scroll behavior object. This allows using a custom subclass of ScrollBehavior from scroll-behavior with custom logic. When using a custom createScrollBehavior callback, you can continue to specify the shouldUpdateScroll callback as above.