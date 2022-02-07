Scroll management for Found.
import { createBrowserRouter, createRender } from 'found';
import { ScrollManager } from 'found-scroll';
/* ... */
const render = createRender({ renderError });
const BrowserRouter = createBrowserRouter({
routeConfig,
render: (renderArgs) => (
<ScrollManager renderArgs={renderArgs}>{render(renderArgs)}</ScrollManager>
),
});
$ npm i -S react found
$ npm i -S found-scroll
When constructing a router, in the
render method, wrap the rendered element with
<ScrollManager>, and pass in
renderArgs as a prop, as in the above example.
Generally only the
window scroll position is restored for a location. For
cases where you also want to restore alternative scroll container there is
useScrollContainer
import { useScrollContainer } from 'found-scroll';
function MyScrollView() {
const scrollRef = useScrollContainer('my-scroll-view');
return <div ref={scrollRef} />;
}
Scroll containers are identified with a 'scrollKey'. There should only be one element associated with a given key for any given location. Think of it as similar to React's
key prop, in that it provides a stable identity for an element across renders.
You can provide a custom
shouldUpdateScroll callback as a prop to
<ScrollManager>. This callback receives the previous and the current
renderArgs.
The callback can return:
x and
y, such as
[0, 100], to scroll to that position
id or
name of an element, to scroll to that element
const shouldUpdateScrollByPathname = (prevRenderArgs, { location }) =>
!prevRenderArgs || location.pathname !== prevRenderArgs.location.pathname;
const shouldUpdateScrollByRoute = (prevRenderArgs, { routes }) => {
if (routes.some((route) => route.ignoreScrollBehavior)) {
return false;
}
if (routes.some((route) => route.scrollToTop)) {
return [0, 0];
}
return true;
};
const render = (renderArgs) => (
<ScrollManager
shouldUpdateScroll={shouldUpdateScrollByPathname}
renderArgs={renderArgs}
>
{/* ... */}
</ScrollManager>
);
You can customize
<ScrollManager> even further by providing a
createScrollBehavior callback that creates the scroll behavior object. This allows using a custom subclass of
ScrollBehavior from scroll-behavior with custom logic. When using a custom
createScrollBehavior callback, you can continue to specify the
shouldUpdateScroll callback as above.
const render = (renderArgs) => (
<ScrollManager
createScrollBehavior={(config) => new MyScrollBehavior(config)}
renderArgs={renderArgs}
>
{/* ... */}
</ScrollManager>
);