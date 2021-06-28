Found Relay

Relay integration for Found.

Usage

import { BrowserProtocol, queryMiddleware } from 'farce' ; import { createFarceRouter, createRender, makeRouteConfig, Route, } from 'found' ; import { Resolver } from 'found-relay' ; const Router = createFarceRouter({ historyProtocol : new BrowserProtocol(), historyMiddlewares : [queryMiddleware], routeConfig : makeRouteConfig( <Route path="/" Component={Application} query={graphql` query app_Application_Query { viewer { ...Application_viewer } } `} > <Route path="widgets"> <Route Component={WidgetList} query={graphql` query app_WidgetList_Query { widgets { ...WidgetList_widgets } } `} prepareVariables={prepareWidgetListVariables} /> <Route path=":name" Component={Widget} query={graphql` query app_Widget_Query($name: String!) { widget(name: $name) { ...Widget_widget } } `} render={({ props }) => (props ? <Widget {...props} /> : <Loading />)} /> </Route> </Route>, ), render: createRender({}), }); ReactDOM.render( <Router resolver={new Resolver(environment)} />, document.getElementById('root'), );

Examples

Guide

Installation

$ npm i -S farce found react react-relay $ npm i -S found -relay

Router configuration

Create a router component class using createFarceRouter or a lower-level API. Create a Resolver with your Relay environment, then use that as the resolver instead of the default Found resolver.

import { BrowserProtocol, queryMiddleware } from 'farce' ; import { createFarceRouter, createRender } from 'found' ; import { Resolver } from 'found-relay' ; const Router = createFarceRouter({ historyProtocol : new BrowserProtocol(), historyMiddlewares : [queryMiddleware], routeConfig, render : createRender({}), }); ReactDOM.render( < Router resolver = {new Resolver ( environment )} /> , document.getElementById('root'), );

Route configuration

Route configuration works similarly to that in Found, but instead of data or getData , routes accept properties that control Relay data fetching. Each route behaves as if it were its own <QueryRenderer> , except that all data fetching happens in parallel, even for nested routes. Found Relay routes accept the following properties:

query or getQuery : the Relay query for the route, or a method that returns the Relay query for the route

or : the Relay query for the route, or a method that returns the Relay query for the route cacheConfig or getCacheConfig : the cache configuration for the route, or a method that returns the cache configuration for the route

or : the cache configuration for the route, or a method that returns the cache configuration for the route fetchPolicy or getFetchPolicy : the fetch policy for the Relay data for the route, or a method that returns the fetch policy for the Relay data for the route; network-only (the default), store-and-network , or store-or-network

or : the fetch policy for the Relay data for the route, or a method that returns the fetch policy for the Relay data for the route; (the default), , or prepareVariables : a method to apply additional transformations to the route variables

: a method to apply additional transformations to the route variables render : as on Found, a method that returns the element for the route, but with additional properties

Note that Found Relay routes ignore data , getData , and defer .

query or getQuery

To inject Relay data into a route, specify query or getQuery on the route. The value should be a Relay query. In general, Component for this route will likely be a fragment container, and the query should compose the fragment or fragments from Component .

By default, the available variables for the query will be the accumulated path parameters for this route and its parents. To customize these variables or inject additional ones from the routing state, use prepareVariables as described below.

As with <QueryRenderer> , upon routing, the route will not refetch its data if its query and variables are the same. To force refetching upon navigation even when the query and variables stay the same, use prepareVariables below to add a nonce variable.

cacheConfig or getCacheConfig

As on <QueryRenderer> , this value will be forwarded directly to the network layer.

fetchPolicy

As on <QueryRenderer> , this controls the fetch policy for data for the route. In addition to network-only and store-and-network as on <QueryRenderer> , this can also take the value store-or-network , which bypasses the network fetch entirely when the data are available in the store.

prepareVariables

By default, the available variables for the route query will be the accumulated path parameters for this route and its parents. If specified, the prepareVariables callback receives the accumulated variables used from all parent routes and the current route match. It should return the updated variables for this route, which will also be accumulated into the variables used for all child routes.

const widgetListRoute = ( < Route path = "widgets" Component = {WidgetList} query = {graphql ` query app_WidgetList_Query ($ color: String , $ size: String , $ limit: Int ) { widgets ( color: $ color , size: $ size , limit: $ limit ) { ...WidgetList_widgets } } `} prepareVariables = {(params, { location }) => { const { color, size } = location.query; const limit = location.state && location.state.limit; return { ...params, color, size: size && parseInt(size, 10), limit: limit || 10, }; }} /> );

render

This behaves identically to render in Found, except its render arguments object receives the following additional properties:

error : the Relay error, if any, as on render on <QueryRenderer>

: the Relay error, if any, as on on retry : when available, a callback that will refetch the data for the route, as on <QueryRenderer>

: when available, a callback that will refetch the data for the route, as on environment : the current Relay environment

: the current Relay environment variables : an object containing the Relay variables used for the route

: an object containing the Relay variables used for the route resolving : a boolean indicating whether the route is rendering as part of router navigation resolution rather than due to a subsequent store update; in general, it is only safe to throw HttpError or RedirectException instances to trigger navigation when resolving is true