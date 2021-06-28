Table of Contents generated with DocToc
import { BrowserProtocol, queryMiddleware } from 'farce';
import {
createFarceRouter,
createRender,
makeRouteConfig,
Route,
} from 'found';
import { Resolver } from 'found-relay';
/* ... */
const Router = createFarceRouter({
historyProtocol: new BrowserProtocol(),
historyMiddlewares: [queryMiddleware],
routeConfig: makeRouteConfig(
<Route
path="/"
Component={Application}
query={graphql`
query app_Application_Query {
viewer {
...Application_viewer
}
}
`}
>
<Route path="widgets">
<Route
Component={WidgetList}
query={graphql`
query app_WidgetList_Query {
widgets {
...WidgetList_widgets
}
}
`}
prepareVariables={prepareWidgetListVariables}
/>
<Route
path=":name"
Component={Widget}
query={graphql`
query app_Widget_Query($name: String!) {
widget(name: $name) {
...Widget_widget
}
}
`}
render={({ props }) => (props ? <Widget {...props} /> : <Loading />)}
/>
</Route>
</Route>,
),
render: createRender({}),
});
ReactDOM.render(
<Router resolver={new Resolver(environment)} />,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
$ npm i -S farce found react react-relay
$ npm i -S found-relay
Create a router component class using
createFarceRouter or a lower-level API. Create a
Resolver with your Relay environment, then use that as the
resolver instead of the default Found resolver.
import { BrowserProtocol, queryMiddleware } from 'farce';
import { createFarceRouter, createRender } from 'found';
import { Resolver } from 'found-relay';
/* ... */
const Router = createFarceRouter({
historyProtocol: new BrowserProtocol(),
historyMiddlewares: [queryMiddleware],
routeConfig,
render: createRender({}),
});
ReactDOM.render(
<Router resolver={new Resolver(environment)} />,
document.getElementById('root'),
);
Route configuration works similarly to that in Found, but instead of
data or
getData, routes accept properties that control Relay data fetching. Each route behaves as if it were its own
<QueryRenderer>, except that all data fetching happens in parallel, even for nested routes. Found Relay routes accept the following properties:
query or
getQuery: the Relay query for the route, or a method that returns the Relay query for the route
cacheConfig or
getCacheConfig: the cache configuration for the route, or a method that returns the cache configuration for the route
fetchPolicy or
getFetchPolicy: the fetch policy for the Relay data for the route, or a method that returns the fetch policy for the Relay data for the route;
network-only (the default),
store-and-network, or
store-or-network
prepareVariables: a method to apply additional transformations to the route variables
render: as on Found, a method that returns the element for the route, but with additional properties
Note that Found Relay routes ignore
data,
getData, and
defer.
query or
getQuery
To inject Relay data into a route, specify
query or
getQuery on the route. The value should be a Relay query. In general,
Component for this route will likely be a fragment container, and the query should compose the fragment or fragments from
Component.
By default, the available variables for the query will be the accumulated path parameters for this route and its parents. To customize these variables or inject additional ones from the routing state, use
prepareVariables as described below.
As with
<QueryRenderer>, upon routing, the route will not refetch its data if its query and variables are the same. To force refetching upon navigation even when the query and variables stay the same, use
prepareVariables below to add a nonce variable.
cacheConfig or
getCacheConfig
As on
<QueryRenderer>, this value will be forwarded directly to the network layer.
fetchPolicy
As on
<QueryRenderer>, this controls the fetch policy for data for the route. In addition to
network-only and
store-and-network as on
<QueryRenderer>, this can also take the value
store-or-network, which bypasses the network fetch entirely when the data are available in the store.
prepareVariables
By default, the available variables for the route query will be the accumulated path parameters for this route and its parents. If specified, the
prepareVariables callback receives the accumulated variables used from all parent routes and the current route match. It should return the updated variables for this route, which will also be accumulated into the variables used for all child routes.
const widgetListRoute = (
<Route
path="widgets"
Component={WidgetList}
query={graphql`
query app_WidgetList_Query($color: String, $size: String, $limit: Int) {
widgets(color: $color, size: $size, limit: $limit) {
...WidgetList_widgets
}
}
`}
prepareVariables={(params, { location }) => {
const { color, size } = location.query;
const limit = location.state && location.state.limit;
return {
...params,
color,
size: size && parseInt(size, 10),
limit: limit || 10,
};
}}
/>
);
render
This behaves identically to
render in Found, except its render arguments object receives the following additional properties:
error: the Relay error, if any, as on
render on
<QueryRenderer>
retry: when available, a callback that will refetch the data for the route, as on
<QueryRenderer>
environment: the current Relay environment
variables: an object containing the Relay variables used for the route
resolving: a boolean indicating whether the route is rendering as part of router navigation resolution rather than due to a subsequent store update; in general, it is only safe to throw
HttpError or
RedirectException instances to trigger navigation when
resolving is
true
If
render returns a truthy value, then the rendered element will also subscribe to Relay store updates.