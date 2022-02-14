openbase logo
found

by 4Catalyzer
0.6.0

Extensible route-based routing for React applications

Readme

Found

Extensible route-based routing for React applications.


Travis npm

Found is a router for React applications with a focus on power and extensibility. Found uses static route configurations. This enables efficient code splitting and data fetching with nested routes. Found also offers extensive control over indicating those loading states, even for routes with code bundles that have not yet been downloaded.

Found is designed to be extremely customizable. Most pieces of Found such as the path matching algorithm and the route element resolution can be fully replaced. This allows extensions such as Found Relay to provide first-class support for different use cases.

Found uses Redux for state management and Farce for controlling browser navigation. It can integrate with your existing store and connected components.

