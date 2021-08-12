A JavaScript library which allows you to easily create Markov chains based on arbitrary dictionaries in order to create readable pseudo-random words (Yes, the name was generated by the library). See a demo of this library in action here.
// If you're using the following
// - A bundler like Rollup or Webpack
// - node>=12 and have set "type": "module" in your package.json
// - node>=12 and the parent file has a .mjs extension
import Foswig from 'foswig';
// otherwise require using commonjs
const Foswig = require('foswig').default;
// Create the Markov chain and specify the order of the chain & input dictionary
// The order (an integer that is greater than 0) indicates how many previous
// letters are taken into account when selecting the next one. A smaller order
// will result in a more randomized, less recognizeable output. Also, a higher
// order will result in words which resemble more closely to those in the original
//dictionary.
const chain = new Foswig(3, [
"hello",
"foswig",
]);
// Generate a random word with a minimum of 5 characters, a maximum of 10 letters,
// and that cannot be a match to any of the input dictionaries words.
const constraints = {
minLength: 2,
maxLength: 10,
allowDuplicates: true
};
const word = chain.generate(constraints);
Foswig.js is licensed under the MIT license.