A JavaScript library which allows you to easily create Markov chains based on arbitrary dictionaries in order to create readable pseudo-random words (Yes, the name was generated by the library). See a demo of this library in action here.

Usage

import Foswig from 'foswig' ; const Foswig = require ( 'foswig' ).default; const chain = new Foswig( 3 , [ "hello" , "foswig" , ]); const constraints = { minLength : 2 , maxLength : 10 , allowDuplicates : true }; const word = chain.generate(constraints);

Constraints

minLength (optional, default: 0): Minimum length of the word (optional, default: 0)

maxLength (optional, default: 0): Maximum length of the word, 0 indicates no max length)

allowDuplicates (optional, default: true): Can the output be an exact match of a dictionary input word or not

maxAttempts (optional, default: 25): The maximum number of attempts to generate a word matching the constraints above before throwing an error, use 0 to allow infinite attempts, but this may result in hangs if the constraints cannot be satisfied.

random (optional, default: Math.random): A function that returns a random floating point number between 0-1.

License

Foswig.js is licensed under the MIT license.