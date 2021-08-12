openbase logo
foswig

by Glenn Conner
3.0.1 (see all)

A markov chain based random word generator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

331

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Foswig.js

Build Status npm version

A JavaScript library which allows you to easily create Markov chains based on arbitrary dictionaries in order to create readable pseudo-random words (Yes, the name was generated by the library). See a demo of this library in action here.

Usage

// If you're using the following
// - A bundler like Rollup or Webpack
// - node>=12 and have set "type": "module" in your package.json
// - node>=12 and the parent file has a .mjs extension
import Foswig from 'foswig';
// otherwise require using commonjs
const Foswig = require('foswig').default;

// Create the Markov chain and specify the order of the chain & input dictionary
// The order (an integer that is greater than 0) indicates how many previous 
// letters are taken into account when selecting the next one. A smaller order 
// will result in a more randomized, less recognizeable output. Also, a higher 
// order will result in words which resemble more closely to those in the original 
//dictionary.
const chain = new Foswig(3, [
  "hello",
  "foswig",
]);


// Generate a random word with a minimum of 5 characters, a maximum of 10 letters, 
// and that cannot be a match to any of the input dictionaries words.
const constraints = { 
  minLength: 2, 
  maxLength: 10, 
  allowDuplicates: true
};
const word = chain.generate(constraints);

Constraints

  • minLength (optional, default: 0): Minimum length of the word (optional, default: 0)
  • maxLength (optional, default: 0): Maximum length of the word, 0 indicates no max length)
  • allowDuplicates (optional, default: true): Can the output be an exact match of a dictionary input word or not
  • maxAttempts (optional, default: 25): The maximum number of attempts to generate a word matching the constraints above before throwing an error, use 0 to allow infinite attempts, but this may result in hangs if the constraints cannot be satisfied.
  • random (optional, default: Math.random): A function that returns a random floating point number between 0-1.

License

Foswig.js is licensed under the MIT license.

