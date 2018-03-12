The cool thing about it is that plain text inputs generate plain text deltas (binary inputs, of course, may generate binary deltas).
$ npm install fossil-delta
or just download
fossil-delta.min.js.
Direct usage:
<script src="fossil-delta.min.js"></script>
CommonJS:
var fossilDelta = require('fossil-delta')
Returns a delta (as
Array of bytes) from origin to target (any array-like
object containing bytes, e.g.
Uint8Array,
Buffer or plain
Array).
Returns target (as
Array of bytes) by applying delta to origin.
Throws an error if it fails to apply the delta (e.g. if it was corrupted).
Optional argument
opts can be
{
verifyChecksum: false
}
to disable checksum verification (which is enabled by default.)
Returns a size of target for this delta.
Throws an error if it can't read the size from delta.