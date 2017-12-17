Remote control, view and config a Foscam/Tenvis IP camera.
All included methods are based on Foscam's (fragmented) API documentation. Some features may not be supported by non-pan/tilt, older cameras or old firmware. So make sure you keep a backup of your camera settings, just in case.
var cam = require ('foscam');
cam.setup ({
host: 'mycamera.lan',
port: 81,
user: 'admin',
pass: ''
});
// start rotating left
cam.control.decoder ('left', function () {
// stop rotation
cam.control.decoder ('stop left', function () {
// take a picture and store it on your computer
cam.snapshot ('/path/to/save.jpg', console.log);
});
});
Stable:
npm install foscam
Develop:
npm install fvdm/nodejs-foscam#develop
Every method takes a
callback function as last parameter. The callbacks are the only way to procedural scripting.
NOTE: Some methods require a certain access-level, i.e. admins can do everything, but a visitor can only view.
In order to connect to the camera you first need to provide its access details. You can either do this by setting the properties below directly in
cam.settings, but better is to use
cam.setup(). When the
callback function is provided,
setup() will attempt to connect to the camera and retrieve its status, returned as object to the callback. When it fails the callback gets false.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|host
|string
|192.168.1.239
|Camera IP or hostname
|port
|number
|81
|Camera port number
|user
|string
|admin
|Username
|pass
|string
|Password
cam.setup (
{
host: 'mycamera.lan',
port: 81,
user: 'admin'
pass: ''
},
function (status) {
if (!status) {
console.error ('ERROR: can\'t connect'); } else {
console.log (status);
}
}
);
Permission: everyone
Get basic details from the camera.
cam.status (console.log);
{ id: '001A11A00A0B',
sys_ver: '0.37.2.36',
app_ver: '3.2.2.18',
alias: 'Cam1',
now: '1343304558',
tz: '-3600',
alarm_status: '0',
ddns_status: '0',
ddns_host: '',
oray_type: '0',
upnp_status: '0',
p2p_status: '0',
p2p_local_port: '23505',
msn_status: '0',
alarm_status_str: 'no alarm',
ddns_status_str: 'No Action',
upnp_status_str: 'No Action' }
Permission: visitor
Get camera sensor settings.
cam.camera_params (console.log);
{ resolution: 32,
brightness: 96,
contrast: 4,
mode: 1,
flip: 0,
fps: 0 }
Take a snapshot. Either receive the binary JPEG in the
callback or specify a
filename to store it on your computer.
When a
filename is provided the callback will return either the filename on success or false on faillure.
// custom processing
cam.snapshot (function (jpeg) {
// add binary processing here
});
// store locally
cam.snapshot ('./my_view.jpg', console.log);
Save current camera position in preset #
id. You can set presets 1 to 16.
cam.preset.set (3, console.log);
Move camera to the position as stored in preset #
id. You can use presets 1 to 16.
cam.preset.go (3, console.log);
Control camera movement, like pan and tilt.
The
command to execute can be a string or number.
|command
|description
|up
|start moving up
|stop up
|stop moving up
|down
|start moving down
|stop down
|stop moving down
|left
|start moving left
|stop left
|stop moving left
|right
|start moving right
|stop right
|stop moving right
|center
|move to center
|vertical patrol
|start moving y-axis
|stop vertical patrol
|stop moving y-axis
|horizontal patrol
|start moving x-axis
|stop horizontal patrol
|stop moving x-axis
|io output high
|iR on (some cameras)
|io output low
|iR off (some camera)
cam.control.decoder ('horizontal patrol', function () {
console.log ('Camera moving left-right');
});
Change a camera (sensor) setting.
|name
|value
|resolution
240 (320x240) or
480 (640x480)
|brightness
0 to
255
|contrast
0 to
6
|mode
50 Hz,
60 Hz or
outdoor
|flipmirror
default,
flip,
mirror or
flipmirror
cam.control.camera ('resolution', 640, function () {
console.log ('Resolution changed to 640x480');
});
Reboot the device
cam.reboot (function () {
console.log ('Rebooting camera');
});
Reset all settings back to their factory values.
cam.restore_factory (function () {
console.log ('Resetting camera settings to factory defaults');
});
Directly communicate with the device.
|property
|type
|required
|value
|path
|string
|yes
|i.e.
get_params.cgi
|fields
|object
|no
|i.e.
{ntp_enable: 1, ntp_svr: 'ntp.xs4all.nl'}
|encoding
|string
|no
binary or
utf8 (default)
|callback
|function
|yes
|i.e.
function (err, res)
cam.talk (
{
path: 'set_datetime.cgi',
fields: {
ntp_enable: 1,
ntp_svr: 'ntp.xs4all.nl',
tz: -3600
}
},
function (response) {
console.log (response);
}
);
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.
In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
For more information, please refer to http://unlicense.org/