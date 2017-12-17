openbase logo
foscam

by Franklin
0.2.2 (see all)

Remote control, view and config a Foscam or compatible IP camera

Readme

foscam

Remote control, view and config a Foscam/Tenvis IP camera.

All included methods are based on Foscam's (fragmented) API documentation. Some features may not be supported by non-pan/tilt, older cameras or old firmware. So make sure you keep a backup of your camera settings, just in case.

Usage

var cam = require ('foscam');

cam.setup ({
  host: 'mycamera.lan',
  port: 81,
  user: 'admin',
  pass: ''
});

// start rotating left
cam.control.decoder ('left', function () {

  // stop rotation
  cam.control.decoder ('stop left', function () {

    // take a picture and store it on your computer
    cam.snapshot ('/path/to/save.jpg', console.log);

  });
});

Installation

Stable: npm install foscam

Develop: npm install fvdm/nodejs-foscam#develop

Methods

Every method takes a callback function as last parameter. The callbacks are the only way to procedural scripting.

NOTE: Some methods require a certain access-level, i.e. admins can do everything, but a visitor can only view.

Basic

setup

( properties, [callback] )

In order to connect to the camera you first need to provide its access details. You can either do this by setting the properties below directly in cam.settings, but better is to use cam.setup(). When the callback function is provided, setup() will attempt to connect to the camera and retrieve its status, returned as object to the callback. When it fails the callback gets false.

nametypedefaultdescription
hoststring192.168.1.239Camera IP or hostname
portnumber81Camera port number
userstringadminUsername
passstringPassword
cam.setup (
  {
    host: 'mycamera.lan',
    port: 81,
    user: 'admin'
    pass: ''
  },
  function (status) {
    if (!status) {
      console.error ('ERROR: can\'t connect');    } else {
      console.log (status);
    }
  }
);

status

( callback )

Permission: everyone

Get basic details from the camera.

cam.status (console.log);

{ id: '001A11A00A0B',
  sys_ver: '0.37.2.36',
  app_ver: '3.2.2.18',
  alias: 'Cam1',
  now: '1343304558',
  tz: '-3600',
  alarm_status: '0',
  ddns_status: '0',
  ddns_host: '',
  oray_type: '0',
  upnp_status: '0',
  p2p_status: '0',
  p2p_local_port: '23505',
  msn_status: '0',
  alarm_status_str: 'no alarm',
  ddns_status_str: 'No Action',
  upnp_status_str: 'No Action' }

camera_params

( callback )

Permission: visitor

Get camera sensor settings.

cam.camera_params (console.log);

{ resolution: 32,
  brightness: 96,
  contrast: 4,
  mode: 1,
  flip: 0,
  fps: 0 }

Camera

snapshot

( [filename], callback )

Take a snapshot. Either receive the binary JPEG in the callback or specify a filename to store it on your computer.

When a filename is provided the callback will return either the filename on success or false on faillure.

// custom processing
cam.snapshot (function (jpeg) {
  // add binary processing here
});

// store locally
cam.snapshot ('./my_view.jpg', console.log);

preset.set

( id, [cb] )

Save current camera position in preset #id. You can set presets 1 to 16.

cam.preset.set (3, console.log);

preset.go

( id, [cb] )

Move camera to the position as stored in preset #id. You can use presets 1 to 16.

cam.preset.go (3, console.log);

control.decoder

( command, [callback] )

Control camera movement, like pan and tilt.

The command to execute can be a string or number.

commanddescription
upstart moving up
stop upstop moving up
downstart moving down
stop downstop moving down
leftstart moving left
stop leftstop moving left
rightstart moving right
stop rightstop moving right
centermove to center
vertical patrolstart moving y-axis
stop vertical patrolstop moving y-axis
horizontal patrolstart moving x-axis
stop horizontal patrolstop moving x-axis
io output highiR on (some cameras)
io output lowiR off (some camera)
cam.control.decoder ('horizontal patrol', function () {
  console.log ('Camera moving left-right');
});

control.camera

( name, value, [callback] )

Change a camera (sensor) setting.

namevalue
resolution240 (320x240) or 480 (640x480)
brightness0 to 255
contrast0 to 6
mode50 Hz, 60 Hz or outdoor
flipmirrordefault, flip, mirror or flipmirror
cam.control.camera ('resolution', 640, function () {
  console.log ('Resolution changed to 640x480');
});

System

reboot

( [callback ] )

Reboot the device

cam.reboot (function () {
  console.log ('Rebooting camera');
});

restore_factory

( [callback ] )

Reset all settings back to their factory values.

cam.restore_factory (function () {
  console.log ('Resetting camera settings to factory defaults');
});

talk

( propsObject )

Directly communicate with the device.

propertytyperequiredvalue
pathstringyesi.e. get_params.cgi
fieldsobjectnoi.e. {ntp_enable: 1, ntp_svr: 'ntp.xs4all.nl'}
encodingstringnobinary or utf8 (default)
callbackfunctionyesi.e. function (err, res)
cam.talk (
  {
    path: 'set_datetime.cgi',
    fields: {
      ntp_enable: 1,
      ntp_svr: 'ntp.xs4all.nl',
      tz: -3600
    }
  },
  function (response) {
    console.log (response);
  }
);

Unlicense

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.

In jurisdictions that recognize copyright laws, the author or authors of this software dedicate any and all copyright interest in the software to the public domain. We make this dedication for the benefit of the public at large and to the detriment of our heirs and successors. We intend this dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

For more information, please refer to http://unlicense.org/

Author

Franklin van de Meent | Website | Github

