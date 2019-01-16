es6 library for client generate path from symfony2 routing

Installing

npm install fos-routing --save

Usage

To work with Symfony2, you need to generate a js or json file with paths with fos:js-routing

php bin/console fos:js-routing:dump --callback="module.exports = " --target="any_custom_path || web/dist/fos_js_routes_export.js"

The --target parameter is made, for example, it can be any

Then, you should connect the newly created file in fos-routing

import Routing from 'fos-routing' ; import RoutingData from 'path_to_folder_when_generate_file_with_routing_data || /web/dist/fos_js_routes_export' ; Routing.setData(RoutingData); export default Routing;

In the main project

import Routing from 'path_to_myRouting.js' ; console .log(Routing.generate( 'demo_path' ));

forRouting Methods