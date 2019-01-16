es6 library for client generate path from symfony2 routing
npm install fos-routing --save
To work with Symfony2, you need to generate a js or json file with paths with fos:js-routing
php bin/console fos:js-routing:dump --callback="module.exports = " --target="any_custom_path || web/dist/fos_js_routes_export.js"
The
--target parameter is made, for example, it can be any
Then, you should connect the newly created file in fos-routing
// myRouting.js
// import library fos-rouging
import Routing from 'fos-routing';
// import file with routes data
import RoutingData from 'path_to_folder_when_generate_file_with_routing_data || /web/dist/fos_js_routes_export';
// set data
Routing.setData(RoutingData);
// export library
export default Routing;
In the main project
// In the main project
import Routing from 'path_to_myRouting.js';
console.log(Routing.generate('demo_path'));
|Method
|Params
|Description
setData
|data:Array
|Set data
generate
|1.
routing_name: String 2.
params:Object of params
|Generate routing by
routing_name with
params, return string