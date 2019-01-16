openbase logo
fos-routing

by Ilya Sychev
0.0.6

es6 library for client generate path from symfony2 routing

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fos-routing

es6 library for client generate path from symfony2 routing

Installing

npm install fos-routing --save

Usage

To work with Symfony2, you need to generate a js or json file with paths with fos:js-routing

php bin/console fos:js-routing:dump --callback="module.exports = " --target="any_custom_path || web/dist/fos_js_routes_export.js"

The --target parameter is made, for example, it can be any

Then, you should connect the newly created file in fos-routing

// myRouting.js
// import library fos-rouging
import Routing from 'fos-routing';
// import file with routes data
import RoutingData from 'path_to_folder_when_generate_file_with_routing_data || /web/dist/fos_js_routes_export';

// set data
Routing.setData(RoutingData);

// export library
export default Routing;

In the main project

// In the main project
import Routing from 'path_to_myRouting.js';

console.log(Routing.generate('demo_path'));

forRouting Methods

MethodParamsDescription
setDatadata:ArraySet data
generate1. routing_name: String 2.params:Object of paramsGenerate routing by routing_name with params, return string

